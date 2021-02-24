JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Check Geography GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Get Memory Based Questions from General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography that came in RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase-4) held in online mode from 15th Feb to 3rd March 2021. 

Created On: Feb 24, 2021 16:23 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 CBT has been commenced from 15th February 2021 and will be conducted till 3rd March 2021 for around 16 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Phase-5 will be conducted from 4th to 27th March 2021. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts. 

In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography Questions

1. Which two cities in India are on the UNESCO World Heritage list?​

Answer: Agra and Delhi

2. Which is the longest Expressway of India?

Answer: Agra- Lucknow Expressway

3. Mathuri dance is from which state:

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

4. Kolhapuri language is spoken in which state?

Answer: Maharashtra

5. Question Related to UNESCO Indian Heritage Sites

6. Elephant Temple is in which state?

Answer: Kerala

10. Which Indian State ranked the top amongst Business Startup?

Answer: Gujarat

11. The first state to report a death due to COVID-19:

Answer: Karnataka

12. Touch-me-not plant is of which Plant Kingdom?

Answer: Family: Fabaceae, Subfamily: Mimosoideae Touch-me-not (Mimosa pudica) is also called as a sensitive plant or sleepy plant because it folds its leaves when touched or exposed to heat.

13. How many cities are included in HRIDAY Yojana?

Answer: 12 - Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY): Under the Scheme, twelve cities namely, Ajmer, Amritsar, Amaravati, Badami, Dwarka, Gaya, Kanchipuram, Mathura, Puri, Varanasi Velankanni, Warangal have been identified for development.

