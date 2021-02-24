JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Check History GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Get Memory Based Questions from General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - History that came in RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase-4) held in online mode from 15th Feb to 3rd March 2021. 

Created On: Feb 24, 2021 16:26 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Check History GA/GK Questions with Answers
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Check History GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 CBT has been commenced from 15th February 2021 and will be conducted till 3rd March 2021 for around 16 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Phase-5 will be conducted from 4th to 27th March 2021. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts. 

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 Exam Updates:

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Exam Analysis (Difficulty Level & Good Attempts)

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Memory Based Questions with Answers (GA/GK/Current Affairs)

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Memory Based GENERAL SCIENCE Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Memory Based GEOGRAPHY Questions with Answers

Get RRB NTPC 2021 Admit Card & Exam Updates

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 Exam Schedule

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips

In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - History Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - History Questions

1. Salt satyagraha movement was held on which date?

Answer: April 1930

2. “Karo ya Maro” Slogan was given in which movement?

Answer: Indian National Movement

3. In 1911, Nobel Prize was given to Madam Curie in which field?

Answer: Chemistry

4. Golden Age of Ancient India was under which ruler?

Answer: Gupta Empire

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 Exam Updates:

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Exam Analysis (Difficulty Level & Good Attempts)

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Memory Based Questions with Answers (GA/GK/Current Affairs)

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Memory Based GENERAL SCIENCE Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Memory Based GEOGRAPHY Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Memory Based HISTORY Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Memory Based INDIAN POLITY Questions with Answers

5. Which Indian Freedom Fighter made Hindi as the Official Language of India?

Answer: Ram Manohar Lohia

6. Who founded Lingraj Mandir?

Answer: king Jajati Keshari - Lingaraj Temple, built in 11th century, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is considered as the largest temple of Bhubhneshwar.

7. Who was given Nobel Prize in 1968?

Answer: The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1968 was awarded jointly to Robert W. Holley, Har Gobind Khorana and Marshall W. Nirenberg "for their interpretation of the genetic code and its function in protein synthesis."

8. Fire Sermon Buddha:

Answer: The Ādittapariyāya Sutta is a discourse from the Pali Canon, popularly known as the Fire Sermon. In this discourse, the Buddha preaches about achieving liberation from suffering through detachment from the five senses and mind.

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Exam Updates (16th Jan to 30th Jan 2021)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis (Phase-2) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off (Phase-2)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based GA/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based MATHS Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based REASONING Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based General SCIENCE Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based INDIAN POLITY GA/GK Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based HISTORY GA/GK Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based GEOGRAPHY GA/GK Questions with Answers

9. Quit India Movement was started in:

Answer: August 1942

10. Who wrote the Book - Waiting for a VISA?

Answer: B. R. Ambedkar

11. First World Environment Day was celebrated in which year?

Answer: 1972

12. Who started Mohenjodaro Excavation?

Answer: Mohenjo-daro was discovered in 1922 by R. D. Banerji, an officer of the Archaeological Survey of India

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 CBT Exam Updates (28th Dec 2020 to 13th Jan 2021)

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Analysis Phase-1 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-1 Expected Cut-Off Marks Categorywise

Check GA/GK/Current Affairs Memory Based Questions with Answer:s of RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Exam

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based General Science Questions - Biology/ Chemistry/ Physics

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK History Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Indian Polity Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Geography Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Books & Authors Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Sports & Awards Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Important Days Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Reasoning Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Mathematics Questions with Answers

13. How many years passed since the Quit India Movement happened in India?

Answer: 78th Anniversary in 8th Aug 2020

14. First Prime Minister of India to be born after the Independence of India:

Answer: Narendra Modi (17 September 1950)

15. Who won First Gold medal in Paralympic?

Answer: Murlikant Petkar - In the 1972 Summer Paralympics, held at Heidelberg, West German from August 2 to 11, Mr. Murlikant Petkar swam the 50m Free Style in a world record time of 37.331 seconds to give India her first-ever Gold.

16. Who said the Revolt of 1857 was the first War of Independence?

Answer: Veer Savarkar

17. First women Judge of India:

Answer: Anna Chandy

Also read:

RRB 2021 Exam Calendar

Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam

Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Get RRB NTPC 2021 Free Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

RRB NTPC 2021 Preparation Tips & Strategy

RRB NTPC 2021 30 Days Study Plan

RRB NTPC FAQs

RRB NTPC Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in NTPC 2021 Exam

Check EWS Reservation for RRB NTPC 2021 Recruitment

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Details

RRB MI 2020 Exam Details

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next