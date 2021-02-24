RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based General Science Questions (Phase-4): Check GS-Biology/ Physics/Chemistry Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based General Science Questions (Phase-4): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 CBT Exam has been commenced from 15th Feb 2021 and will be conducted till 3rd March 2021 for around 16 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Science (GS) Section (Biology/ Physics/ Chemistry) Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 General Science (GS) section (Biology/Physics/Chemistry) Questions

1. What is the Full form of BARC?

Answer: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)

2. What is the Full form of AIDS?

Answer: Human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immune deficiency syndrome

3. Retinol is found in which vitamin?

Answer: Vitamin A

4. Which of the following is not a Part of Carbon?

5. In 1911, Nobel Prize was given to Madam Curie in which field?

Answer: Chemistry

6. In 2011, which chemical was banned by Supreme Court of India?

Answer: Endosulfan pesticide

7. Form of farming where trees are planted mainly to protect animals or crops from cold winds, but also to give shade in hot weather:

Answer: Shelter Farming

8. Tranquilizer is used for - Cancer, TB, Diabetes, Anxiety

Answer: Anxiety

9. Satellite launched in 2018 that was the heaviest amongst all in India?

Answer: GSAT-11

10. Who was given Nobel Prize in 1968?

Answer: The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1968 was awarded jointly to Robert W. Holley, Har Gobind Khorana and Marshall W. Nirenberg "for their interpretation of the genetic code and its function in protein synthesis."

11. Electronic Configuration of Rhodium:

Answer: Kr 4d8 5s1

12. Which of the following is known as Foolish Rice Seedlings?

Answer: A disease of rice known as Bakanae or “foolish seedling” disease in which the plants grew inordinately long, became weak, and eventually fell over and died.

13. Norman Borlaug Award is given in which field?

Answer: Agriculture

14. Day on which Earth is at the farthest point in its orbit around the sun is known as:

Answer: Aphelion Day

15. Touch-me-not plant is of which Plant Kingdom?

Answer: Family: Fabaceae, Subfamily: Mimosoideae Touch-me-not (Mimosa pudica) is also called as a sensitive plant or sleepy plant because it folds its leaves when touched or exposed to heat

16. Sodium Bicarbonate (NaHCO3) commonly known as:

Answer: Baking Soda

17. Glycerol IUPAC name:

Answer: Propane-1,2,3-triol

18. Which one of the following is the Bacterial Disease?

Answer: AIDS (Amongst the options)

19. ISRO young scientist programme:

Answer: YUVIKA - YUva VIgyani KAryakram

20. Which organ control the respiration?

Answer: Medulla Oblongata

21. India’s First Satellite related to Education?

Answer: EDUSAT

22. Deficiency of Vitamin B9 causes which disease?

Answer: Megaloblastic Anemia

23. Outer Layer of Earth is called:

Answer: Crust

24. Outer Layer of Sun’s Atmosphere is called:

Answer: Corona

25. The first state to report a death due to COVID-19:

Answer: Karnataka