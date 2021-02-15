JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Check General Awareness (GA)/GK Current Affairs Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Get the memory based questions from General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs section that came in RRB NTPC 2021 Exam held in online mode from 15th Feb to 3rd March 2021. 

Created On: Feb 15, 2021 17:01 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Check General Awareness (GA)/GK Current Affairs Questions with Answers
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Check General Awareness (GA)/GK Current Affairs Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 CBT Exam has been commenced from 15th February and will be conducted till 3rd March 2021 for around 16 lakh candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.  

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 15th Feb 2021

1. Kolhapuri language is spoken in which state?

Answer: Maharashtra

2. First World Environment Day was celebrated in which year?

Answer: 1972

3. A special drive being taken by the police to trace the missing children in Andhra Pradesh:

Answer: Operation Muskaan

4. Question Related to UNESCO Indian Heritage Sites

5. Two Gold Medal Winner in Paralympics from India:

Answer: Devendra Jhajharia

6. Which one of the following is the Bacterial Disease?

Answer: AIDS (Amongst the options)

7. Who won 65th Dada Saheb Phalke Award?

Answer: Vinod Khanna

8. Which UNO Authority helps in keeping check on Drug Addict and crime related to it?

Answer: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

9. ISRO young scientist programme:

Answer: YUVIKA - YUva VIgyani KAryakram

10. Which organ control the respiration?

Answer: Medulla Oblongata

11. Who started Mohenjodaro Excavation?

Answer: Mohenjo-daro was discovered in 1922 by R. D. Banerji, an officer of the Archaeological Survey of India

12. India’s First Satellite related to Education?

Answer: EDUSAT

13. 124th Ammendment Bill of Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: 124th Constitution Amendment Bill (2019) provides ten per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the General category. The bill facilitates reservation for EWS in direct recruitments in jobs and admission in higher educational institutions.

14. Deficiency of Vitamin B9 causes which disease?

Answer: Megaloblastic Anemia

15. Outer Layer of Earth is called:

Answer: Crust

16. Outer Layer of Sun’s Atmosphere is called:

Answer: Corona

17. The first state to report a death due to COVID-19:

Answer: Karnataka

18. How many years passed since the Quit India Movement happened in India?

Answer: 78th Anniversary in 8th Aug 2020

19. First Prime Minister of India to be born after the Independence of India:

Answer: Narendra Modi (17 September 1950)

20. Full form of BHIM:

Answer: Bharat Interface for Money - BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) is an Indian mobile payment App developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), based on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

21. Full form of MB:

Answer: Mega Byte

22. First women Judge of India:

Answer: Anna Chandy

23. Elephant Temple is in which state?

Answer: Kerala

24. Who won First Gold medal in Paralympic?

Answer: Murlikant Petkar - In the 1972 Summer Paralympics, held at Heidelberg, West German from August 2 to 11, Mr. Murlikant Petkar swam the 50m Free Style in a world record time of 37.331 seconds to give India her first-ever Gold.

25. Who said the Revolt of 1857 was the first War of Independence?

Answer: Veer Savarkar

