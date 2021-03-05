RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers (Phase-5): Check General Awareness (GA)/GK Current Affairs Questions came in RRB NTPC CBT 2021

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers (Phase-5): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 CBT Exam has been commenced from 4th March and will be conducted till 27th March 2021 for around 19 lakh candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 5th March 2021

1. India’s longest Railway Platform is located in:

Answer: Gorakhpur Railway Station - A newly renovated platform at Gorakhpur Railway Station in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has become the world's longest, measuring 1,366m.

2. Who was the First Woman Railway Minister of India?

Answer: Mamata Banerjee

3. Indian Railways has been divided into how many zones?

Answer: 17 - For administrative purposes, Indian Railways is divided into 17 Zones.

4. World Arthritis Day is observed on:

Answer: October 12, every year since 1996

5. Who was the President of Indian Constitutent Assembly after Independence? (REPEATED)

Answer: Dr. Rajendra Prasad

6. Which Indian State is the largest producer of Cotton?

Answer: Gujarat is the largest cotton producing state in India with a production of 125 Lakh Bales.

7. Which Indian State is the largest producer of Black Pepper?

Answer: Karnataka is the largest producer of black pepper in India. Karnataka has become the largest producer of pepper in India. Almost 50% pepper production in India is from Karnataka.

8. Bhavai Dance Form is from:

Answer: Bhavai is a genre of folk dance popular in Rajasthan state in western India.

9. Which country’s Parliament Knesset officially dissolved after a failure to come to a budget agreement?

Answer: Israel - Knesset is the unicameral national legislature of Israel. On 23 December 2020, the Knesset officially dissolved after a failure to come to a budget agreement and will not be restored until a new election is held.

10. Red Blood Cell Life Cycle:

Answer: 120 Days - When matured, in a healthy individual these cells live in blood circulation for about 100 to 120 days.

11. Partition of Bengal occurred in:

Answer: 1905

12. Which Indian State has established Monkey Rehabilitation Centre?

Answer: Telangana launched first rescue, rehabilitation centre for monkeys.

13. Kathakali Dance Form is from:

Answer: Kerala

14. Indian Railways was founded in:

Answer: 16th April 1853

15. South Eastern Railway Headquarters:

Answer: Kolkata, West Bengal

16. Who started Self-Respect Movement in India?

Answer: S. Ramanathan - It was founded in 1925 by S. Ramanathan who invited E. V. Ramasamy (also known as Periyar by his followers) to head the movement in Tamil Nadu, India against Brahminism.

17. What is required for Photosynthesis?

Answer: To perform photosynthesis, plants need three things: carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.

18. Only Temple of Brahma is located in:

Answer: Pushkar, Rajasthan

19. Who is known as the Missile Man of India?

Answer: Dr. A.P. J. Abdul Kalam

20. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2020 for Best Film:

Answer: Super 30

21. Dhauladhar Range belongs to which part of Himalaya?

Answer: The Dhauladhar range (lit. The White Range) is part of a lesser Himalayan chain of mountains. It rises from the Indian plains to the north of Kangra and Mandi. Dharamsala, the headquarters of Kangra district, lies on its southern spur in above the Kangra Valley, which divides it from Chamba.

22. Who has the Interim Right to make a Law in India?

Answer: All bills passed by the parliament can become laws only after receiving the assent of the president per Article 111.

23. Sone River originates from:

Answer: The Sone originates near Amarkantak in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh.

24. Loksabha’s first hour of working is called:

Answer: the first hour of a sitting of Lok Sabha is devoted to the Questions and this hour is called the Question Hour. (11 am to 12 noon)

25. Who was the Viceroy of India during Dandi March?

Answer: Lord Irwin

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 4th March 2021

1. Durand Line is between which countries?

Answer: Afghanistan & Pakistan

2. Directive Principles of State Policy has been adopted from:

Answer: The framers of the Indian Constitution borrowed the idea of Directive Principles of State Policy from the Constitution of Irish Republic.

3. 1 TB is how many GB?

Answer: 1000

5. Bhopal Gas Tragedy in India:

Answer: The Bhopal disaster, also referred to as the Bhopal gas tragedy, was a Methyl isocyanate gas leak incident on the night of 2–3 December 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India.

6. Auxin Hormone in Plants:

Answer: Auxins promote stem elongation, inhibit growth of lateral buds (maintains apical dominance).

7. Gibberellins Plant hormones:

Answer: Gibberellins are plant hormones that regulate various developmental processes, including stem elongation, germination, dormancy, flowering, flower development, and leaf and fruit senescence.

8. Question related to Atal Pension Yojana:

Answer: all subscribing workers below the age of 40 are eligible for pension of up to ₹5,000 (US$70) per month on attainment of 60 years of age. The minimum eligible age for a person joining APY is 18 years and the maximum is 40 years. was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 May 2015.

9. Who are not the members of BIMSTEC?

Answer: The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that comprises of seven member states adjacent to the Bay of Bengal. BIMSTEC came into existence on June 6, 1997 through the Bangkok Declaration. It is located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It constitutes seven member states: five deriving from South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and two from Southeast Asia, including Myanmar and Thailand.

10. Headquarters of UNO is located in:

Answer: New York, United States

11. Which of the following is used as fuel in the rocket?

Answer: Most liquid chemical rockets use two separate propellants: a fuel and an oxidizer. Typical fuels include kerosene, alcohol, hydrazine and its derivatives, and liquid hydrogen. Many others have been tested and used. Oxidizers include nitric acid, nitrogen tetroxide, liquid oxygen, and liquid fluorine.

12. India and France have signed on which memorandum?

Answer: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and French Republic in the field of renewable energy cooperation. The MoU was signed in January 2021.

13. Which of the following has an equal number of electrons and protons?

Answer: Deuterium also known as heavy hydrogen is one of the two stable isotopes of hydrogen. The nucleus of deuterium called deutron contains one proton and neutron.