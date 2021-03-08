RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-5): Check History GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-5): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 CBT has been commenced from 4th March 2021 and will be conducted till 27th March 2021 for around 19 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - History Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - History Questions

1. 1857 Revolution was started from which place?

Answer: Meerut

2. Panini has written which book?

Answer: Ashtadhyayi is a Sanskrit treatise on grammar written

3. India’s Black Budget:

Answer: The Black Budget: Yashwantrao B. Chavan presented this budget on February 28, 1973. During this year, the budget deficit was as high as Rs 550 crores.

4. Tomb of Akbar is located in:

Answer: Agra

5. Who was the President of Indian Constitutent Assembly after Independence?

Answer: Dr. Rajendra Prasad

6. Partition of Bengal occurred in:

Answer: 1905

7. Indian Railways was founded in:

Answer: 16th April 1853

8. Who started Self-Respect Movement in India?

Answer: S. Ramanathan - It was founded in 1925 by S. Ramanathan who invited E. V. Ramasamy (also known as Periyar by his followers) to head the movement in Tamil Nadu, India against Brahminism.

9. Who was the Viceroy of India during Dandi March?

Answer: Lord Irwin

10. Bhopal Gas Tragedy in India:

Answer: The Bhopal disaster, also referred to as the Bhopal gas tragedy, was a Methyl isocyanate gas leak incident on the night of 2–3 December 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India.