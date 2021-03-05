RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-5): Check Geography GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-5): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 CBT has been commenced from 4th March 2021 and will be conducted till 27th March 2021 for around 19 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography Questions

1. India’s longest Railway Platform is located in:

Answer: Gorakhpur Railway Station - A newly renovated platform at Gorakhpur Railway Station in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has become the world's longest, measuring 1,366m.

2. Indian Railways has been divided into how many zones?

Answer: 17 - For administrative purposes, Indian Railways is divided into 17 Zones.

3. Which Indian State is the largest producer of Cotton?

Answer: Gujarat is the largest cotton producing state in India with a production of 125 Lakh Bales.

4. Which Indian State is the largest producer of Black Pepper?

Answer: Karnataka is the largest producer of black pepper in India. Karnataka has become the largest producer of pepper in India. Almost 50% pepper production in India is from Karnataka.

5. Bhavai Dance Form is from:

Answer: Bhavai is a genre of folk dance popular in Rajasthan state in western India.

6. Which Indian State has established Monkey Rehabilitation Centre?

Answer: Telangana launched first rescue, rehabilitation centre for monkeys.

7. Kathakali Dance Form is from:

Answer: Kerala

8. South Eastern Railway Headquarters:

Answer: Kolkata, West Bengal

9. Only Temple of Brahma is located in:

Answer: Pushkar, Rajasthan

10. Dhauladhar Range belongs to which part of Himalaya?

Answer: The Dhauladhar range (lit. The White Range) is part of a lesser Himalayan chain of mountains. It rises from the Indian plains to the north of Kangra and Mandi. Dharamsala, the headquarters of Kangra district, lies on its southern spur in above the Kangra Valley, which divides it from Chamba.

11. Sone River originates from:

Answer: The Sone originates near Amarkantak in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh.

12. Durand Line is between which countries?

Answer: Afghanistan & Pakistan

13. Headquarters of UNO is located in:

Answer: New York, United States