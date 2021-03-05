JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-5): Check Geography GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-5): Get Memory Based Questions from General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography that came in RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase-5) held in online mode from 4th to 27th March 2021.

Created On: Mar 5, 2021 15:16 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-5): Check Geography GA/GK Questions with Answers
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-5): Check Geography GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-5): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 CBT has been commenced from 4th March 2021 and will be conducted till 27th March 2021 for around 19 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts. 

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 Exam Updates:

Check RRB NTPC Phase-5 Exam Analysis (Difficulty Level & Good Attempts)

Check RRB NTPC Phase-5 Memory Based Questions with Answers (GA/GK/Current Affairs)

Get RRB NTPC 2021 Admit Card & Exam Updates

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 Exam Schedule

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography Questions

1. India’s longest Railway Platform is located in:

Answer: Gorakhpur Railway Station - A newly renovated platform at Gorakhpur Railway Station in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has become the world's longest, measuring 1,366m.

2. Indian Railways has been divided into how many zones?

Answer: 17 - For administrative purposes, Indian Railways is divided into 17 Zones.

3. Which Indian State is the largest producer of Cotton?

Answer: Gujarat is the largest cotton producing state in India with a production of 125 Lakh Bales.

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 Exam Updates:

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Exam Analysis (Difficulty Level & Good Attempts)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks (Phase-4)

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Memory Based Questions with Answers (GA/GK/Current Affairs)

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Memory Based GENERAL SCIENCE Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Memory Based HISTORY Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Memory Based GEOGRAPHY Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Memory Based INDIAN POLITY Questions with Answers

4. Which Indian State is the largest producer of Black Pepper?

Answer: Karnataka is the largest producer of black pepper in India. Karnataka has become the largest producer of pepper in India. Almost 50% pepper production in India is from Karnataka.

5. Bhavai Dance Form is from:

Answer: Bhavai is a genre of folk dance popular in Rajasthan state in western India.

6. Which Indian State has established Monkey Rehabilitation Centre?

Answer: Telangana launched first rescue, rehabilitation centre for monkeys.

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 Exam Updates:

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Exam Analysis (Difficulty Level & Good Attempts)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks (Phase-3)

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Memory Based Questions with Answers (GA/GK/Current Affairs)

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Memory Based GENERAL SCIENCE Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Memory Based GEOGRAPHY Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Memory Based HISTORY Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Memory Based INDIAN POLITY Questions with Answers

7. Kathakali Dance Form is from:

Answer: Kerala

8. South Eastern Railway Headquarters:

Answer: Kolkata, West Bengal

9. Only Temple of Brahma is located in:

Answer: Pushkar, Rajasthan

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Exam Updates (16th Jan to 30th Jan 2021)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis (Phase-2) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off (Phase-2)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based GA/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based MATHS Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based REASONING Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based General SCIENCE Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based INDIAN POLITY GA/GK Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based HISTORY GA/GK Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based GEOGRAPHY GA/GK Questions with Answers

10. Dhauladhar Range belongs to which part of Himalaya?

Answer: The Dhauladhar range (lit. The White Range) is part of a lesser Himalayan chain of mountains. It rises from the Indian plains to the north of Kangra and Mandi. Dharamsala, the headquarters of Kangra district, lies on its southern spur in above the Kangra Valley, which divides it from Chamba.

11. Sone River originates from:

Answer: The Sone originates near Amarkantak in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh.

12. Durand Line is between which countries?

Answer: Afghanistan & Pakistan

13. Headquarters of UNO is located in:

Answer: New York, United States

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 CBT Exam Updates (28th Dec 2020 to 13th Jan 2021)

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Analysis Phase-1 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-1 Expected Cut-Off Marks Categorywise

Check GA/GK/Current Affairs Memory Based Questions with Answer:s of RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Exam

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based General Science Questions - Biology/ Chemistry/ Physics

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK History Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Indian Polity Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Geography Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Books & Authors Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Sports & Awards Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Important Days Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Reasoning Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Mathematics Questions with Answers

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next