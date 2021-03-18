RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Railways Questions: Check General Awareness (GA)/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Railways Questions: Get the memory based Railways questions from General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs section that came in RRB NTPC 2021 Exam held in online mode in five phases from 28th Dec 2020 to 27th March 2021. 

Created On: Mar 18, 2021 11:30 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Railways Questions: RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020 and is being conducted in different phases for over 1.25 crore eligible candidates. Currently, RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 Exam is being conducted till 27th March 2021 for around 19 lakh candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts. 

In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Memory Based Indian Railways - GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions with Answers

1. India’s longest Railway Platform is located in:

Answer: Gorakhpur Railway Station - A newly renovated platform at Gorakhpur Railway Station in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has become the world's longest, measuring 1,366m.

2. Who was the First Woman Railway Minister of India?

Answer: Mamata Banerjee

3. Indian Railways has been divided into how many zones?

Answer: 17 - For administrative purposes, Indian Railways is divided into 17 Zones.

4. Indian Railways was founded in:

Answer: 16th April 1853

5. South Eastern Railway Headquarters:

Answer: Kolkata, West Bengal

6. CEO of Railway Board from 2021:

Answer: Suneet Sharma

7. Longest Railway Line is in which State of India?

Answer: Assam - India's longest train journey begins at Dibrugarh in Assam, and ends at the country's southernmost point — Kanyakumari, in Tamil Nadu.

8. Which railway line is parallel to Arabian Sea?

Answer: Konkan Railways - The Konkan Railways passes through 3 states of India – Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. It runs along the Indian west coast parallel to Arabian Sea and Western Ghats.

9. Where is India’s biggest Rail Engine factory?

Answer: Chittaranjan, Asansol, West Bengal

10. Vande Bharat Express runs between:

Answer: New Delhi and Varanasi
