RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Computer Questions: Check General Awareness (GA)/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Computer Questions: RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020 and is being conducted in different phases for over 1.25 crore eligible candidates. Currently, RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 Exam is being conducted till 27th March 2021 for around 19 lakh candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Memory Based Computer Knowledge - GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions with Answers

1. 1 TB is how many GB?

Answer: 1000

2. COBOL & Fortran are which generation Languages?

Answer: Second-generation programming language (2GL)

3. Full Form of IBM:

Answer: International Business Machines

4. Total keys in keyboard:

Answer: Modern keyboards matching US conventions typically have 104 keys while the 105 key layout is the norm in the rest of the world.

5. In 2007, Tata Group made which Super Computer?

Answer: EKA (the Sanskrit name for number one), the supercomputer was built at the CRL facility at Pune.

6. Full Form of SWIFT Code:

Answer: SWIFT is an acronym for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication

7. Asia’s first computer:

Answer: TIFRAC (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Automatic Calculator) was the first computer developed in India, at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai. Initially, a TIFR Pilot Machine was developed in the 1950s (operational in 1956).

8. Which of the following is not a computer language?

9. Full form of FQDN:

Answer: Fully Qualified Domain Name (FQDN)

10. What is the official name of Java Script?

Answer: ECMAScript

11. Full form of BHIM:

Answer: Bharat Interface for Money - BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) is an Indian mobile payment App developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), based on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

12. Full form of MB:

Answer: Mega Byte

13. Full form of PDF:

Answer: Portable Document Format

14. Full form of FTTP:

Answer: Fiber to the premises

15. Who founded World Wide Web?

Answer: Tim Berners-Lee

16. Who provides the link between hardware and operator?

17. Full form of OMR:

Answer: Optical Mark Recognition (also called Optical Mark Reading)

18. How to measure the speed of the Printer?

Answer: The speed of early printers was measured in units of characters per minute (cpm) for character printers, or lines per minute (lpm) for line printers. Modern printers are measured in pages per minute (ppm).

19. In which year Internet in India started?

Answer: 15th August, 1995

20. Full Form of FTP:

Answer: File Transfer Protocol

21. Who invented HTML language?

Answer: Tim Berners-Lee

22. Which of the following is an operating system?

Answer: The three most common operating systems for personal computers are Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux. Modern operating systems use a graphical user interface, or GUI.

23. The inventor of ‘C’ Computer language:

Answer: Dennis Ritchie - C, computer programming language developed in the early 1970s by American computer scientist Dennis M. Ritchie at Bell Laboratories (formerly AT&T Bell Laboratories).

24. Who invented the computer?

Answer: Charles Babbage

25. How many terabytes are there in one Petabyte?

Answer: 1000

26. Full Form of COBOL:

Answer: Common Business Oriented Language

27. Which of the following is an Input Device?

Answer: Examples of input devices include keyboards, mouse, scanners, cameras, joysticks, and microphones.

28. Which of the following is an essential part to run a computer?

Answer: The processor is also known as the Central Processing Unit (CPU). This component provides the computing power within your computer system. The CPU can be seen as the 'brains' of the computer.

29. What is the full form of URL?

Answer: Uniform Resource Locator

30. Full Form of LIFO:

Answer: Last in, first out (LIFO) is a method used to account for inventory

31. One question related to FORTRAN.

Answer: Fortran was originally developed by a team at IBM in 1957 for scientific calculations. Later developments made it into a high level programming language.

32. Full form ATP

33. Which company created MS Office 2000?

Answer: Microsoft

34. How many Bytes are there in 1KB?

Answer: 1000

35. The trackball is what type of device?

Answer: Pointing Device

36. Full form of HTTP:

Answer: Hypertext Transfer Protocol

37. Who is the CEO of Microsoft?

Answer: Satya Nadella