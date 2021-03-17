RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Cricket Questions: Check General Awareness (GA)/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Cricket Questions: RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020 and is being conducted in different phases for over 1.25 crore eligible candidates. Currently, RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 Exam is being conducted till 27th March 2021 for around 19 lakh candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based CRICKET - General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Memory Based Cricket - GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions with Answers

1. Who is the ICC Cricketer of the year 2020?

Answer: Virat Kohli

2. The first international cricket match was played between:

Answer: The first ever international cricket game was played between the USA and Canada in 1844 at the St George's Cricket Club in New York and in 1859 a team of leading English professionals visited North America on the first-ever overseas tour.

3. Who was the Winner of T20 World Cup 2007?

Answer: India

4. Largest Cricket Stadium of India:

Answer: Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium)

5. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 given to:

Answer: Rohit Sharma (Cricket), Mariyappan Thangavelu (Paralympic high jump), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) and Rani Rampal (Hockey)

6. IPL 2020 was hosted by which country?

Answer: UAE

7. Who will host 2023 Cricket World Cup?

Answer: India

8. IPL 2020 Orange cap:

Answer: KL Rahul

9. Who was IPL 2020 most valuable player?

Answer: Jofra Archer

10. How many teams had participated in IPL 2020?

Answer: 8

11. Who was the man of the match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

Answer: Ben Stokes

12. 13th IPL Purple Cap:

Answer: Kagiso Rabada

13. In 2019, who became the youngest captain to win a Test Cricket Match?

Answer: Rashid Khan became the youngest-ever Test captain in the history of cricket.

14. Which cricketer was given Padma Bhushan in 2018?

Answer: Mahendra Singh Dhoni