RRB NTPC 2021 Exam CBT-1 (Dec’20-Apr’21): Check Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam CBT-1 (Dec’20-Apr’21 Expected Cutoff Marks): Railway Recruitment Board conducted the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam in 6 Phases from 20th December 2020 to 8th April 2021. Candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase 1 to Phase 6) can check the expected cut-off marks category-wise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST). Based on the difficulty level of the online exam, we have guestimated the cut-off Marks of the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam held for over 1.25 crore candidates.

RRB NTPC Indian Railways 1st Stage Computer-based Test (CBT) was conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT (Phase 1 to 6: 20th Dec 2020 to 8th Apr 2021)

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 Exam was of ‘moderate’ level as per the feedback received by the candidates. The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut-off Marks (Region-wise)

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at the Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. Candidates can check the previous year cut-off marks of the RRB NTPC Exam for different regions from the link given below:

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT - Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with the graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.