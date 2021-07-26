Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-7): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-7): Check expected cutoff, previous cutoff and minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC 2021 1st stage CBT Exam (Phase-7) which is being held from 23rd to 31st July 2021 for 2.78 Lakh candidates.

Created On: Jul 26, 2021 18:38 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-7): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-7): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-7): Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the 7th Phase of RRB NTPC 2021 1st Stage CBT Exam from 23rd July to 31st July 2021 for over 2.78 Lakh candidates. Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have shared the expected cut-off marks category-wise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST) for the 7th Phase RRB NTPC CBT-1 2021 Exam.

Recent Stories:

Check RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Region-wise Valid Application against CEN No. 01/2019

Check Official Admit Card Instructions & COVID-19 Guidelines Issued by Railway Recruitment Board

Check Last Minute Tips for RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Exam

Check RRB NTPC 2020-21 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise for all 6 Phases

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Answer Key & Result Updates

Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria

RRB NTPC Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc.

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB will apply the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of the RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam, as this exam is being conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT (Phase-7: 23rd to 31st July 2021)

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Phase-7 2021 Exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ level as per the feedback received by the candidates. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off Marks

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

General

65 to 70 Marks

OBC

60 to 65 Marks

EWS

55 to 60 Marks

SC

50 to 55 Marks

ST

45 to 50 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the 2nd Stage CBT on the basis of normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate, i.e., 10+2 or Graduate. Total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut-off Marks (Region-wise)

The Cut-Off marks for RRB NTPC Exam get released at the time of result declaration at the Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks that a candidate must obtain to qualify for the next phase of the RRB NTPC exam or for the final selection process. Candidates can check the previous year cut-off marks of the RRB NTPC Exam for different regions from the link given below:

Check RRB NTPC Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Also Read:

RRB NTPC 2021 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2021 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam FAQs

Get RRB 2021 Exam Calendar

Get RRB NTPC 2021 Free Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2021 Exam

RRB will conduct separate 2nd Stage CBT for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with the graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Stories:

Check How Many Candidates will be shortlisted for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam

Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

8 + 3 =
Post

Comments