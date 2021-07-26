RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-7): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-7): Check expected cutoff, previous cutoff and minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC 2021 1 st stage CBT Exam (Phase-7) which is being held from 23 rd to 31 st July 2021 for 2.78 Lakh candidates.

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-7): Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the 7th Phase of RRB NTPC 2021 1st Stage CBT Exam from 23rd July to 31st July 2021 for over 2.78 Lakh candidates. Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have shared the expected cut-off marks category-wise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST) for the 7th Phase RRB NTPC CBT-1 2021 Exam.

RRB NTPC Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc.

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB will apply the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of the RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam, as this exam is being conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT (Phase-7: 23rd to 31st July 2021)

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Phase-7 2021 Exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ level as per the feedback received by the candidates. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Marks Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 65 to 70 Marks OBC 60 to 65 Marks EWS 55 to 60 Marks SC 50 to 55 Marks ST 45 to 50 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the 2nd Stage CBT on the basis of normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate, i.e., 10+2 or Graduate. Total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut-off Marks (Region-wise)

The Cut-Off marks for RRB NTPC Exam get released at the time of result declaration at the Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks that a candidate must obtain to qualify for the next phase of the RRB NTPC exam or for the final selection process. Candidates can check the previous year cut-off marks of the RRB NTPC Exam for different regions from the link given below:

Check RRB NTPC Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2021 Exam

RRB will conduct separate 2nd Stage CBT for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with the graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.