Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Exam for 2.78 Lakh Candidates Begins from 23rd July: Check Last Minute Preparation Tips

RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Exam for 2.78 Lakh Candidates Begins from 23rd July: Check last-minute tips for RRB NTPC 7th Phase CBT-1 Exam which will be conducted in online mode for 2.78 Lakh Candidates on 23rd, 24th, 26th & 31st July 2021.

Created On: Jul 20, 2021 18:38 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Exam for 2.78 Lakh Candidates Begins from 23rd July: Check Last Minute Preparation Tips
RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Exam for 2.78 Lakh Candidates Begins from 23rd July: Check Last Minute Preparation Tips

RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Exam for 2.78 Lakh Candidates Begins from 23rd July: Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the last phase of RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam, i.e., the 7th Phase on 23rd, 24th, 26th & 31st July 2021 for 2.78 Lakh candidates approximately. As per the official notification, CBT-1 7th Phase will be held in 76 cities in about 260 centers across the country under strict COVID-19 protocol using SD-50 module permitting utilization of 50% capacity available at centers to ensure adequate social distancing.

Recent Stories:

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Region-wise Valid Application against CEN No. 01/2019

Check RRB NTPC 2020-21 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise for all 6 Phases

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Answer Key & Result Updates

Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria

As the competition level is quite high due to a large number of applicants, so candidates are advised to follow the below last-minute tips to clear RRB NTPC 2021 Cut-Off Marks:

1. Cover the RRB NTPC 2021 Memory Based Questions of all the 6 Phases:

Candidates can get ample of Memory Based Questions with Answers covering all the 6 Phases from the links given below:

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Phases

Memory Based Questions with Answers

Phase-1

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Affairs Memory Based GA/GK/Current Questions with Answers

Phase-2

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based GA/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

Phase-3

Check RRB NTPC Phase-3 Memory Based Questions with Answers (GA/GK/Current Affairs)

Phase-4

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Memory Based Questions with Answers (GA/GK/Current Affairs)

Phase-5

Check RRB NTPC Phase-4 Memory Based Questions with Answers (GA/GK/Current Affairs)

Phase-6

Check RRB NTPC Phase-6 Memory Based Questions with Answers (GA/GK/Current Affairs)

2. Go through Exam Analysis & Review of the Previous 6 Phases of RRB NTPC 2021 1st Stage CBT

For assessing the Difficulty Level of the Question Paper & the Number of Good Attempts, it is advisable to go through the RRB NTPC CBT-1 2021 Exam Analysis of all the 6 Phases. Candidates can check the Exam Analysis & Review compiled with the help of candidates who have appeared in the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam from the Links Given Below:

RRB NTPC 2020-21 CBT-1 Exam Analysis (6-Phases)

CBT-1 Phases

Dates

No. of Candidates

Phase-1

28th Dec 2020 to 13th Jan 2021

Over 23 Lakh

Phase-2

16th Jan to 30th Jan 2021

Over 27 Lakh

Phase-3

31st Jan to 12th Feb 2021

Over 28 Lakh

Phase-4

15th Feb to 3rd Mar 2021

Over 16 Lakh

Phase-5

4th to 27th Mar 2021

Over 19 Lakh

Phase-6

1st to 8th Apr 2021

Over 6 Lakh

Total 6 Phases from Dec 2020 to Apr 2021

Over 1.19 Crore Candidates

3. Check Expected Cut-Off Marks of all 6 Phases of RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 Exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ level as the question came in exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ Level in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level in some shifts. Also, there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers in the 1st Stage CBT Exam. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Category-wise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)

Phase-1 (28th Dec 2020 to 13th Jan 2021)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-1 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Phase-2 (16th to 28th Jan 2021)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off (Phase-2)

Phase-3 (31st Jan to 12th Feb 2021)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks (Phase-3)

Phase-4 (15th Feb to 3rd Mar 2021)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks (Phase-4)

Phase-5 (4th to 27th Mar 2021)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks (Phase-5)

Phase-6 (1st Apr to 8th Apr 2021)

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks (Phase-6)

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

4. Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks of RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam:

The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

5. Carry your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof & Read COVID-19 Guidelines:

Carry the Admit Card, Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in admit card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Direct Link to Download RRB NTPC 2021 Admit Card &View Exam City/Date/Shift Timings

Candidates can check the Important Exam & Admit Card Rules and COVID-19 Guidelines Issued by Railway Recruitment Board from the link given below:

Check Official Admit Card Instructions & COVID-19 Guidelines Issued by Railway Recruitment Board

Candidates are advised to go through the memory-based questions for revision purposes and thoroughly go through the exam analysis & expected cut-off to clear the 7th Phase of RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam.

Also Read:

RRB NTPC 2021 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2021 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam FAQs

Get RRB 2021 Exam Calendar

Get RRB NTPC 2021 Free Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

Check EWS Reservation for RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 0 =
Post

Comments