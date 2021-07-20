RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Exam for 2.78 Lakh Candidates Begins from 23rd July: Check Last Minute Preparation Tips

RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Exam for 2.78 Lakh Candidates Begins from 23 rd July: Check last-minute tips for RRB NTPC 7 th Phase CBT-1 Exam which will be conducted in online mode for 2.78 Lakh Candidates on 23 rd , 24 th , 26 th & 31 st July 2021.

RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Exam for 2.78 Lakh Candidates Begins from 23rd July: Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the last phase of RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam, i.e., the 7th Phase on 23rd, 24th, 26th & 31st July 2021 for 2.78 Lakh candidates approximately. As per the official notification, CBT-1 7th Phase will be held in 76 cities in about 260 centers across the country under strict COVID-19 protocol using SD-50 module permitting utilization of 50% capacity available at centers to ensure adequate social distancing.

As the competition level is quite high due to a large number of applicants, so candidates are advised to follow the below last-minute tips to clear RRB NTPC 2021 Cut-Off Marks:

1. Cover the RRB NTPC 2021 Memory Based Questions of all the 6 Phases:

Candidates can get ample of Memory Based Questions with Answers covering all the 6 Phases from the links given below:

2. Go through Exam Analysis & Review of the Previous 6 Phases of RRB NTPC 2021 1st Stage CBT

For assessing the Difficulty Level of the Question Paper & the Number of Good Attempts, it is advisable to go through the RRB NTPC CBT-1 2021 Exam Analysis of all the 6 Phases. Candidates can check the Exam Analysis & Review compiled with the help of candidates who have appeared in the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam from the Links Given Below:

3. Check Expected Cut-Off Marks of all 6 Phases of RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 Exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ level as the question came in exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ Level in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level in some shifts. Also, there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers in the 1st Stage CBT Exam. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

4. Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks of RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam:

The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

5. Carry your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof & Read COVID-19 Guidelines:

Carry the Admit Card, Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in admit card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Candidates can check the Important Exam & Admit Card Rules and COVID-19 Guidelines Issued by Railway Recruitment Board from the link given below:

Check Official Admit Card Instructions & COVID-19 Guidelines Issued by Railway Recruitment Board

Candidates are advised to go through the memory-based questions for revision purposes and thoroughly go through the exam analysis & expected cut-off to clear the 7th Phase of RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam.