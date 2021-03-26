RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-5): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Marks for RRB NTPC CBT

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-5): Check expected cutoff, previous cutoff and minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC 2020-2021 CBT Exam (Phase-5) held from 4th to 27th March 2021 for 19 Lakh candidates.

Created On: Mar 26, 2021 12:34 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-5): Candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam (Phase-5) held from 4th to 27th March 2021, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Test (CBT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-5 held for over 16 Lakh candidates.

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 Exam Updates:

Railways are conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT (Phase-5: 4th to 27th March 2021)

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam is a common exam for all the RRB NTPC Posts (both Graduate and Undergraduate). RRB NTPC CBT 2020 Exam Pattern is as follows:

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

General Awareness

40

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

30

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. Candidates can refer to the link given below to know how the normalization of marks will be done by RRB while conducting NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in NTPC 2021 Exam

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC CBT gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase-5: 4th to 27th March 2021)

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Phase-5 2021 Exam was tougher than Phase-1, 2 & 3 as per the feedback received by the candidates. The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts from 4th to 27th March 2021. Also, there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Moderate)

General

70 to 75 Marks

65 to 70 Marks

OBC

65 to 70 Marks

60 to 65 Marks

EWS

60 to 65 Marks

55 to 60 Marks

SC

55 to 60 Marks

50 to 55 Marks

ST

50 to 55 Marks

45 to 50 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut-off Marks (Region-wise)

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. Candidates can check the prvious year cut-off marks of RRB NTPC Exam for different regions from the link given below:

Check RRB NTPC Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT - Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with the graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. Total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

