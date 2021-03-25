RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Books & Authors Questions: Check General Awareness (GA)/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Books & Authors Questions: RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020 and is being conducted in different phases for over 1.25 crore eligible candidates. Currently, RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 Exam is being conducted till 27th March 2021 for around 19 lakh candidates across different exam centres in India. Books & Authors Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Memory Based Books & Authors - GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions with Answers

1. Panini has written which book?

Answer: Ashtadhyayi is a Sanskrit treatise on grammar written

2. Writer of the the Book - ‘The End of Imagination’:

Answer: Arundhati Roy

3. Kita-bul-Hind author:

Answer: Alberuni is the author of Kitab-ul-Hind

4. Ignited Minds Author Name:

Answer: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

5. Meghaduta is written by whom:

Answer: Kalidasa

6. “Coolie” Novel author name:

Answer: Mulk Raj Anand

7. Passage to India Author:

Answer: Edward Morgan Forster

8. The little Balance Book Author:

Answer: Galileo Galilei

9. Satyamev Jayate is taken from which Upanishad?

Answer: Mundaka Upanishad

10. Biography of Kalpana Chawla was written by:

Answer: Jean Pierre Harrison

11. Harshacharita was written by:

Answer: Bana, also called Banabhatta, (flourished 7th century), one of the greatest masters of Sanskrit prose, famed principally for his chronicle, Harshacharita.

12. Fire Sermon Buddha:

Answer: The Ādittapariyāya Sutta is a discourse from the Pali Canon, popularly known as the Fire Sermon. In this discourse, the Buddha preaches about achieving liberation from suffering through detachment from the five senses and mind.

13. Who wrote the Book - Waiting for a VISA?

Answer: B. R. Ambedkar

14. Adi Granth is the holy book of which people?

Answer: Adi Granth, also called Granth or Granth Sahib, the sacred scripture of Sikhism, a religion of India.

15. Red Data Book is for:

Answer: The Red Data Book is the state document established for documenting rare and endangered species of animals, plants and fungi as well as some local sub-species that exist within the territory of the state or country.

16. Pather Panchali Novel Written by:

Answer: Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay

17. Author of the Book - India Divided:

Answer: Dr Rajendra Prasad

18. Author of the book - “Test Of My Life”:

Answer: Yuvraj Singh

19. Who wrote Ain-i-Akbari?

Answer: Abu'l-Fazl ibn Mubarak

20. Author of the book - ‘Shades of Saffron’:

Answer: Saba Naqvi - One of India's best-known political analysts, Saba Naqvi is the author of two books, In Good Faith (2012; an exploration of India's pluralistic traditions in an age of identity politics) and Capital Conquest (2015, which examined the sudden rise of the citizen’s party AAP). The former political editor of Outlook magazine, Naqvi is now a columnist and a familiar face on television as an election analyst and commentator.

21. Author of the Book - “Lowland”:

Answer: Jhumpa Lahiri - Pulitzer Prize winner Jhumpa Lahiri is the author of The Namesake and Interpreter of Maladies.

22. Author of ‘Revolution 2020’:

Answer: Chetan Bhagat is the author of novels – Five Point Someone (2004), One Night @ the Call Center (2005), The 3 Mistakes Of My Life (2008) , 2 States (2009), Revolution 2020 (2011), Half Girlfriend (2014), One Indian Girl (2016) and The Girl In Room 105 (2018)

23. Light of Asia is written by:

Answer: The Light of Asia, subtitled The Great Renunciation, is a book by Sir Edwin Arnold. Written and published by Sir Edwin Arnold in 1879, "The Light of Asia", subtitled The Great Renunciation, is in the form of a narrative poem. The book endeavors to describe the life and time of Prince Gautama Siddhartha, who after attaining enlightenment became the Buddha.

24. Who is the author of the book named “Life of Pi”?

Answer: Yann Martel - Canadian author best known for Life of Pi (2001), the story of the eponymous Indian teenager adrift at sea, after a shipwreck, in a lifeboat shared with a Bengal tiger.

25. Who is the writer of ‘Rajatarangini’?

Answer: Kalhana, a Kashmiri, was the author of Rajatarangini (River of Kings), an account of the history of Kashmir. Rajatarangini, (Sanskrit: “River of Kings”) historical chronicle of early India, written in Sanskrit verse by the Kashmiri Brahman Kalhana in 1148, that is justifiably considered to be the best and most authentic work of its kind.

26. Who is the writer of “Origin of Species”?

Answer: Charles Darwin - He hastily began an “abstract” of Natural Selection, which grew into a more-accessible book, On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life.