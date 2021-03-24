RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Important Days Questions: Check General Awareness (GA)/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Important Days Questions: RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020 and is being conducted in different phases for over 1.25 crore eligible candidates. Currently, RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 Exam is being conducted till 27th March 2021 for around 19 lakh candidates across different exam centres in India. Important Days Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Memory Based Important Days - GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions with Answers

1. World Blood Donor Day:

Answer: 14th June

2. World Arthritis Day is observed on:

Answer: October 12, every year since 1996

3. International Mother Tongue Day first celebrated in:

Answer: 21 February was declared to be the International Mother Language Day by UNESCO in 1999. It has been observed throughout the world since 21 February 2000.

4. Day on which Earth is at the farthest point in its orbit around the sun is known as:

Answer: Aphelion Day

5. First World Environment Day was celebrated in which year?

Answer: 1972

6. UN Day for clean air:

Answer: 7th September

7. World Red Cross Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer: 8th May

8. National Voters' Day is celebrated on:

Answer: 25th January

9. National Pollution Control Day:

Answer: December 2

10. When is the foundation day of IMD celebrated?

Answer: 15 January

11. United Nations Day is celebrated on:

Answer: 24th October

12. National Technology Day is celebrated on:

Answer: May 11 - This day marks the anniversary of Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998 and India's technological advancements in this space.

13. World Tuberculosis (TB) Day:

Answer: March 24 - to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease. The theme of World TB Day 2020 - ‘It’s time’ – puts the accent on the urgency to act on the commitments made by global leaders.

14. Yoga Day celebrated on:

Answer: 21st June - The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

15. January 4th is the Independence Day of which country?

Answer: Myanmar (Burma) - The date celebrates Myanmar's Declaration of Independence from the British rule on 4 January 1948.

16. International Dance Day:

Answer: 29th April - DescriptionInternational Dance Day is a global celebration of dance, created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The event takes place every year on 29 April, which is the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet.

17. National Science Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer: 28th February - DescriptionNational Science Day is celebrated in India on 28 February each year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman on 28 February 1928.

18. World Turtle Day:

Answer: May 23 - DescriptionThe purpose of World Turtle Day, May 23, sponsored yearly since 2000 by American Tortoise Rescue, is to bring attention to, and increase knowledge of and respect for, turtles and tortoises, and encourage human action to help them survive and thrive.

19. World Organ Donation Day:

Answer: August 13 - World Organ Donation Day is observed on August 13, every year to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and to motivate people for donating organs after death

20. Earth Day is celebrated on:

Answer: 22nd April - an international event celebrated around the world to pledge support for environmental protection. The year 2020 marked the 50th anniversary of the annual celebrations. This year’s theme for Earth Day was ‘climate action’.

21. International Women’s Day is celebrated on:

Answer: March 8 - The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose To Challenge'.