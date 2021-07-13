RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase is the Last Phase: Check CBT-1 Important Instructions & Guidelines Issued by Railway Recruitment Board

RRB NTPC 2021 7 th Phase is the Last Phase: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Phase-7 Exam on 23 rd , 24 th , 26 th & 31 st July 2021 for approx. 2.78 lakh in online mode. Let’s look at the Official Instructions & Guidelines Issued for Railways Exam.

RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase is the Last Phase: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has stated in its official notification that the 7th Phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test will be the Last Phase of CBT-1 which will be held on 23rd, 24th, 26th and 31st July 2021 for 2.78 Lakh candidates approximately. The 1st Stage of CBT is of a screening nature. The normalized score of CBT-1 will be used for shortlisting candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT Exam. Below are the important dates for RRB NTPC 2019-2021 Exam:

Let’s look at the Official Instructions & Guidelines Issued for RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase CBT-1 Exam:

Instructions for RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-7 CBT-1 Exam

Below are the important guidelines issued by the Railway Recruitment Board for the 7th Phase Exam:

Guidelines Details Admit Card Candidates must bring their e- Call letter along with a valid Photo ID (viz. Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College / University Photo ID card, if still studying, in ORIGINAL to the examination hall, failing which candidates shall NOT be allowed to appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT). Photograph Candidates must also bring one color photograph (of size 35 mm x 45 mm) which was uploaded in the application, for appearing in the CBT. It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Face Mask Candidates are advised to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Use of Face Mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all ties (except at the time of capturing the photograph) Paragraph of Self-Declaration Candidates will have to write the paragraph of Self-Declaration, sign and affix LTI at the venue of the CBT in the presence of the invigilator at the Examination hall ONLY and hand over the same to the invigilator before the conclusion of the examination. Candidates writing the self-declaration paragraph in advance and/or signing in CAPITAL letters will be rejected. Also, Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing the self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature, and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam. Banned Items Electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth-enabled devices, calculators, metallic wear, bangles, belts, bracelets, etc. are NOT ALLOWED inside the Test Centre. Negative Marking There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Medium of Test The RRB NTPC CBT-1 is being conducted in 15 different languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates are advised to make a note that if these rules are not followed then they will not be allowed to appear for the RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase CBT-1 Exam.