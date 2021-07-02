RRB NTPC 7th Phase 2021 Exam from 23rd July Onwards: Check Highlights of CBT-1 held in 6 Phases from 20th Dec 2020 to 8th Apr 2021

- CBT-1 was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type Multiple Choice (MCQ) Format.

- Each question was of 1 mark.

- It was compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

- CBT-1 will be of the screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

- The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

- 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

- The exam was conducted in 15 different languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

- Candidates were required to carry the below things with them - Face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle was allowed and Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

- Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Details

Railways will conduct separate 2nd Stage CBT for each of the 7th CPC Level Posts (Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) with the graded difficulty level. Posts that are falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. Also, if a candidate is eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per his/her educational qualifications, then he/she have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.