RRB NTPC 7th Phase 2021 Exam from 23rd July Onwards: Check Highlights of CBT-1 held in 6 Phases from 20th Dec 2020 to 8th Apr 2021

RRB NTPC 7th Phase 2021 Exam from 23rd July Onwards: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has proposed to conduct the 7th i.e. last phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) on 23rd, 24th, 26th, and 31st July 2021 for approx. 2.78 lakh candidates. For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days before the exam.
Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.
Candidates are required to log in to the official link to View & Download Exam City and Date Intimation slip, view mock link, and raise any query on the helpdesk.
Forgot Application Registration Number link will be made available on all the RRB official websites to assist candidates (who forgot their Application Registration Number) in retrieving their Application registration number.
Highlights of RRB NTPC CBT-1 held in 6 Phases from 20th Dec 2020 to 8th Apr 2021
Railway Recruitment Board conducted 1st stage CBT of Non-Popular Technical Categories (NTPC) Exam in 6 Phases from 20th December 2020 to 8th April 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies in different Zones & Production Units of Indian Railways.
RRB NTPC 2020-21 CBT-1 Exam Dates
CBT-1 Phases
Dates
No. of Candidates
Phase-1
Over 23 Lakh
Phase-2
Over 27 Lakh
Phase-3
Over 28 Lakh
Phase-4
Over 16 Lakh
Phase-5
Over 19 Lakh
Phase-6
Over 6 Lakh
Total 6 Phases from Dec 2020 to Apr 2021
Over 1.19 Crore Candidates
- All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type Multiple Choice (MCQ) Format.
- Each question was of 1 mark.
- It was compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.
- CBT-1 will be of the screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.
- The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.
- 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
- The exam was conducted in 15 different languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
- Candidates were required to carry the below things with them - Face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle was allowed and Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.
- Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Details
Railways will conduct separate 2nd Stage CBT for each of the 7th CPC Level Posts (Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) with the graded difficulty level. Posts that are falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. Also, if a candidate is eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per his/her educational qualifications, then he/she have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.
