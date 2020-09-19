RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status Link will be active from 21st September: Check Eligibility Criteria on which RRB NTPC Applications will get Accepted or Rejected

RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status Link will be active from 21st September: On 28th February 2019, RRB invited application for the recruitment of 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Railways have officially declared now that the RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 will be conducted from 15th December 2020 Onwards. RRB has recently notified that the scrutiny of applications for the NTPC Posts has been completed and the candidates can now view their application status as:

i) Provisionally eligible candidates

ii) Rejected candidates (Reasons for rejection will also be provided their by RRB)

The status of application can be viewed through the LINK provided on the websites of the respective RRBs.

RRB NTPC 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Below are all the eligibility criteria including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s) for RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment:

AGE LIMIT AND RELAXATION

For 7th CPC Level-2 and 3 (Under Graduate Level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (as on 1st July 2019):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit as on 1st July 2019 General 18 to 30 OBC 18 to 33 SC/ST 18 to 35

Let’s look at the upper age limit relaxation for different categories under RRB NTPC Under Graduate level Posts 2020 in the table given below:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age-as on 1st July 2019) 1 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years (33) 2 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years (35) 3 Ex-Servicemen candidates who have put in more than 6 months service after attestation (General) General 30 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years OBC 33 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years SC/ST 35 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years 4 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) General 10 years (40) OBC 13 years (43) SC/ST 15 years (45) 5 Candidates ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 General 5 years (35) OBC 8 years (38) SC/ST 10 years (40) 6 Candidates who are serving Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ Railway Staff, Casual Labour and Substitutes and put in minimum of 3 years service (continuous or in broken spells) General 10 years (40) OBC 13 years (43) SC/ST 15 years (45) 7 Candidates who are working in Quasi-Administrative offices of the Railway organization such as Railway Canteens, Co-operative Societies and Institutes General 30 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower OBC 33 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower SC/ST 35 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower 8 Women candidates, who are widowed, divorced or judicially separated from husband but not remarried General 5 years (35) OBC 8 years (38) SC/ST 10 years (40)

For 7th CPC Level 4, 5 and 6 (Graduate level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (both dates inclusive):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit as on 1st July 2019 General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38

Let’s look at the upper age limit relaxation for different categories under RRB NTPC Graduate level Posts 2020 Recruitment in the table given below:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age-as on 1st July 2019) 1 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years (36) 2 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years (38) 3 Ex-Servicemen candidates who have put in more than 6 months service after attestation (General) General 33 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years OBC 36 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years SC/ST 38 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years 4 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) General 10 years (43) OBC 13 years (46) SC/ST 15 years (48) 5 Candidates ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 General 5 years (38) OBC 8 years (41) SC/ST 10 years (43) 6 Candidates who are serving Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ Railway Staff, Casual Labour and Substitutes and put in minimum of 3 years service (continuous or in broken spells) General 7 years (40) OBC 10 years (43) SC/ST 12 years (45) 7 Candidates who are working in Quasi-Administrative offices of the Railway organization such as Railway Canteens, Co-operative Societies and Institutes General 33 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower OBC 36 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower SC/ST 38 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower 8 Women candidates, who are widowed, divorced or judicially separated from husband but not remarried General 2 years (35) OBC 5 years (38) SC/ST 7 years (40)

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Under 2020 RRB NTPC Recruitment Process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:

Post Name Level in 7th CPC Education Qualification Commercial Apprentice (CA) 6 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Station Master 6 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Goods Guard 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent + Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential Senior Clerk-Cum-typist 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent + Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential Senior Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Senior Time Keeper 5 Degree from recognised university or its equivalent and typing proficiency in English /Hindi on Computer is essential Traffic Assistant 4 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk 3 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability/ Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage) Accounts Clerk Cum Typist 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Junior Clerk Cum Typist 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Junior Time Keeper 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Trains Clerk 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage).

Candidature of all the eligible candidates is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency furnished by them in their application or any malpractice on the part of the candidate coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process.

While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisionally eligible candidates, RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistake. RRB regrets inability to entertain any correspondence from ineligible candidates.

RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status Link

The link to check the application status of RRB NTPC Level-1 Posts will remain active from 21st September 2020 to 30th September 2020. Candidates can check the status of their application from the links of RRB Regional websites mentioned in the table given below:

RRB Website Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

How to Check Application Status of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam?

Step-1: Go to the official website of respective RRB regional website under which you have applied.

Step-2: After Selecting your Zonal RRB website link, a new page will open asking you the details like Registration ID, Date of Birth and Security Code.

Step-3: After providing the details candidates will be able to check Eligibility / Ineligibility status of his/her application. Candidates are advised to keep a print copy of their application status.

Important Notice for candidates whose application got rejected

RRB notified that they will inform the candidates whose application got rejected through SMS and E-mail on the mobile number and Email ID provided by the candidate in his/her application. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.