RRB NTPC 2020 Rejected Application Status Complaint Before 30th Sep (Today): Check How to Register a Complaint against Rejected RRB NTPC 2019 Application Status

RRB NTPC 2020 Rejected Application Status Complaint Before 30th Sep (Today): The link to check the application status of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will remain active till 30th September 2020. RRB has recently notified that the scrutiny of applications for the NTPC Posts has been completed and the candidates can now view their application status as i) Provisionally eligible candidates ii) Rejected candidates.

A lot of candidates are complaining that their application has been rejected on the basis of not meeting criteria related to image upload of photograph and signature. So for the ease of the candidates, we have listed down some of the queries along with their answers which will help them in registering a complaint against their ‘Rejected’ Application Status:

RRB NTPC ‘Rejected’ Application Status’ Queries & Answers

RRB notified that they will inform the candidates whose application got rejected through SMS and E-mail on the mobile number and Email ID provided by the candidate in his/her application. Candidates need to clarify some of the below details before registering a complaint against the ‘rejected’ application status:

1. My photo/ signature seems to be invalid. Why my application has been rejected?

Answer: Rejection of application due to invalid photo/ invalid signature as it is not as per the specification mentioned in the official notification CEN 01/2019 - “Online applications are liable for rejection on the following grounds amongst others:

Invalid photos on account of the Black and White photo, photo with cap or wearing Goggles. Photos that are disfigured, small size, full body, showing only one side view of the face, unrecognizable photos, Photostat copy of photo, group photo, selfie photo, photo taken by mobile, morphed photo and online application without photo among others. Signature in capital/block letters. Not possessing the prescribed qualification for the post(s) as on the closing date for registration of the online application, i.e., as on 31st March 2019. Over-aged or under-aged or Date of Birth wrongly filled. Multiple applications to different RRBs or to the same RRB. In such a case, all applications will be rejected and such candidates will be debarred from future RRB/RRC exams. Candidate's name figuring in the debarred list of any RRB / RRC. Incomplete or incorrectly filled application. Any other irregularities which are observed and considered as invalid by RRB.”

2. Why my application is rejected due to duplication?

Answer: Multiple applications applied by the same candidate in same or different RRB is rejected.

3. Is there any provision to modify or re-upload a valid photo for my application?

Answer: There is no provision for re-upload. As per the official notification, modification can only be done two times. “The modification to the registration and application details can be done for maximum two times only.”

CAUTION: Candidates who wish to modify their application are advised to do the same sufficiently well in advance of the closing date and time of the CEN. In case, due to last minute congestion, if the modifications attempt fails at any stage, and the modification carried out have not been saved or not submitted in time, the earlier information furnished in the application shall be considered and no correspondence on this subject shall be entertained.

4. What should I do if there is a lot of delay in accessing the page (Application Status)?

Answer: Speed for On-Line Application on Internet, is based on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of applicants trying to view the application at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to get the pages for registration immediately, please retry after a gap of 15 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night. Please also ensure that your internet speed is good and at least 1 MBps.

5. What Details should I provide while writing for the problem?

Answer: Please provide the following details while writing to RRB:

(1) REGISTRATION Number

(2) Registered Email ID as entered in the application.

In case of application failure or any error message, RRB would be needing the specific error message. Additionally, you may provide the Details including the Operating System (like Windows XP, Vista, Linux etc.) & Internet Browser & version (like Internet Explorer 6.0, Mozilla 3.0, Firefox 3.5, etc.) used.

How to Register Complaint Against ‘Rejected’ RRB NTPC Application Status?

Step-1: Click on the Query Link: Link

Step-2: Select your RRB Zone

Step-3: Select Application Status in ‘Stage wise Query’ Tab

Step-4: Provide your E-mail ID

Step-5: Provide your Registration Number

Step-6: Provide your Name

Step-7: Give details of your Query or Problem in English Language only.

Step-8: Click on ‘Submit’ Button.

Latest Story: RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status Direct Link Active Now| Check Eligibility Criteria on which your RRB NTPC Exam Application has been Accepted or Rejected

In 2019, RRB invited application for the recruitment of 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Railways have officially declared now that the RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 will be conducted from 15th December 2020 Onwards. Candidates can check the status of their application from the links of RRB Regional websites mentioned in the table given below:

RRB Website Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

How to Check Application Status of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam?

Step-1: Go to the official website of the respective RRB regional website under which you have applied.

Step-2: After Selecting your Zonal RRB website link, a new page will open asking you the details like Registration ID, Date of Birth, and Security Code.

Step-3: After providing the details candidates will be able to check the Eligibility / Ineligibility status of his/her application. Candidates are advised to keep a print copy of their application status.

While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisionally eligible candidates, RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistake. RRB regrets the inability to entertain any correspondence from ineligible candidates.