RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-7): Check General Awareness (GA)/GK Current Affairs Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-7): Get the memory-based questions from General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs section that came in RRB NTPC 2021 Exam held in online mode on 23 rd July 2021.

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-7): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-7 CBT Exam has been commenced from 23rd July and will be conducted till 31st July 2021 for around 2.78 lakh candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-7 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 23rd July 2021

1. Who is the Governor of Telangana?

Answer: Since 8 September 2019, Tamilisai Soundararajan is the Governor of Telangana.

2. What was the Birth Place of Mahatama Gandhi?

Answer: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, at Porbandar, Gujarat

3. The formula for Lime Water:

Answer: Limewater is the common name for a dilute aqueous solution of calcium hydroxide Ca(OH)2

4. Proton was discovered by:

Answer: Ernest Rutherford showed (1919) that nitrogen under alpha-particle bombardment ejects what appear to be hydrogen nuclei. By 1920 he had accepted the hydrogen nucleus as an elementary particle, naming it proton.

5. Largest freshwater lake in the world:

Answer: Caspian Sea - 371,000 km²

6. Where is Sukreswar temple located?

Answer: The Sukreswar Temple is an important Shiva temple in the state of Assam in India. The temple is located on the Sukreswar or Itakhuli hill on the south bank of river Brahmaputra in the Panbazar locality of Guwahati city.

7. Where is Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel located?

Answer: Jammu & Kashmir - The Pir Panjal Rail tunnel is located in one of the most rugged terrains of Pir Panjal Mountains in Jammu & Kashmir, India. The tunnel is a part of the 202 km Udhampur – Srinagar – Baramulla rail link project undertaken by the Northern Railways.

8. Where is the Headquarters of ICC?

Answer: International Cricket Council Headquarters is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

9. Who is Sean Connery?

Answer: Sean Connery Scottish-born actor whose popularity in James Bond spy thrillers led to a successful decades-long film career.

10. Who was the winner of IPL 2021?

Answer: According to the Python simulation, RCB won the IPL after beating the Delhi Capitals.

11. Who is the Secretary-General of UNO?

Answer: Antonio Guterres

12. Who is the Prime Minister of Japan?

Answer: Yoshihide Suga

13. Constitution of India Day is observed on which date?

Answer: November 26

14. Sanchi Stupa was built by which Emperor?

Answer: Mauryan emperor Ashoka

15. INC was founded in which year?

Answer: Indian National Congress (Organisation) was founded on 12 November 1969.

16. Full form of HTTP:

Answer: HyperText Transfer Protocol

17. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 awarded to 5 people:

Answer: Rohit Sharma, Rani Rampal, Vinesh Phogat, M. Thangavelu, Manika Batra

18. Who discovered the cell?

Answer: Robert Hooke

19. Who is the chairman of SAIL?

Answer: Smt Soma Mondal

20. Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana:

Answer: Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) is a village development project launched by the Government of India in October 2014 on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan.

21. Capital of Bhutan:

Answer: Thimphu

22. Which organ secretes Bile Juice?

Answer: Liver - Bile is a fluid that is made and released by the liver and stored in the gallbladder. Bile helps with digestion.

23. Who is the CM of Kerala?

Answer: Pinarayi Vijayan