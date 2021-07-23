RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis Phase-7 (23rd July All Shifts): Check CBT Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear cutoff marks

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis Phase-7 (23 rd July All Shifts): Check detailed exam analysis of RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-7 CBT-1 to be held from 23 rd to 31 st July 2021 including the Difficulty Level & Good Attempts for the recruitment of 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts).

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis Phase-7 (23rd July All Shifts): RRB has started conducting the 7th phase of the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam from today, i.e., 23rd July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories. Earlier RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Exam were conducted for over 1.19 crore candidates in six phases from 28th Dec 2020 to 8th April 2021. The 7th Phase will be conducted on 23rd, 24th, 26th & 31st July 2021 for 2.78 Lakh candidates (Approx.) in 76 cities in about 260 exam centers across the country following strict COVID-19 norms using SD-50 module permitting utilization of 50% capacity available at centers to ensure adequate social distancing.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam conducted in online mode on 23rd July 2021.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam Analysis – 23rd July 2021 (All Shifts)

Let’s take a look at the topics from which questions were asked in RRB NTPC 2021 CBT exam held from 23rd July 2021:

RRB NTPC CBT Exam Analysis held on 23rd July 2021 (All Shifts) Subjects (Number of Question and Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) General Awareness (40) Current Affairs, Indian Polity and Constitution of India, Indian Economy, Geography, Indian History including Freedom Struggle, General Science (Biology, Physics Chemistry), Sports, Awards, Important Days, Computer Knowledge, etc. Easy, Moderate & Difficult (27 to 30) Mathematics (30) Average, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Geometry & Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Age Calculations Easy, Moderate & Difficult (15 to 18) General Intelligence & Reasoning (30) Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Clock & Calendar, Classification, Directions Easy to Moderate (22 to 25) Total 100 Objective MCQs of 100 Marks Easy to Moderate (70 to 75)

Note: The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Highlights of RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-7 Exam

1. The paper was conducted in Online Mode in 76 cities in about 260 exam centers. 2. All the questions were in Objective Type MCQ Format and were of 1 mark each. 3. Candidates are required to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. 4. There is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. 5. The exam is being conducted in 15 different languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 6. Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them - Face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle were allowed. 7. Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall till the test was concluded.

Candidates must remember that the 1stStage CBT is of a screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. Also, the normalized score of 1st Stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT. This exam analysis will help the candidates to assess their rank among the lakhs of candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2021 7th Phase Exam held on 23rd July 2021.