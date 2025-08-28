GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
National Sports Day 2025 Poster and Banner Drawing for School Students and Children

By Apeksha Agarwal
Aug 28, 2025, 15:58 IST

National Sports Day: The poster and banner drawing activities on National Sports Day successfully combine creativity with awareness. Through art, students not only pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand but also showcase the importance of sports in daily life. These competitions inspire teamwork, promote fitness, and highlight the spirit of “Khelo India.” By engaging in such activities, young learners are reminded that sports are not just about winning medals but about building character, unity, and a healthier nation

National Sports Day 2025: Every year on August 29, we mark National Sports Day, which honors the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the hockey legend from India who is considered to be among the best sportsmen in history. Schools, colleges, and other organizations throughout plan a variety of events to highlight the value of physical health, sportsmanship, and teamwork among students on this special day. Students can creatively express their thoughts about sports, health, and the spirit of play through poster and banner drawing competitions, which are among the most popular events during this festival. Not only do these contests support creative ability, but they also raise awareness of how sports foster solidarity, discipline, and drive.

Poster and Banner Drawing Competitions Ideas

In order to promote themes like "Fitness for All," "Sports for Nation Building," "Play Hard, Stay Healthy," and "Khelo India, Khelo," students actively participate in creating posters and banners. The lively hues, poignant phrases, and imaginative artwork convey the young students' passion for athletics and physical exercise. Participants are led by teachers as they examine motivational themes including fair play, teamwork, and the value of consistent exercise. These banners and posters are also frequently displayed at exhibition corners or assembly areas at schools to inspire the whole student body.

10 National Sports Day Poster and Banner Drawing 

Drawing 1: “Sports teach us teamwork, discipline, and the spirit of never giving up.”

Drawing 2: “National Sports Day reminds us that fitness is the first step to success.”

Drawing 3: “Play with passion, win with humility, and lose with dignity.”

Drawing 4: “A healthy nation is built on the playgrounds of schools.”

Drawing 5: “Sports are not just about medals, they are about building character.”

Drawing 6: “National Sports Day is a celebration of sweat, strength, and spirit.”

Drawing 7: “The more you sweat in practice, the less you bleed in battle.”

Drawing 8: “Sports bring unity, discipline, and pride to a nation.”

Drawing 9: “Every game you play is a lesson in life.”

Drawing 10: “National Sports Day is not just to honor athletes, but to inspire every citizen to stay fit.”

