GATE 2026 Photo and Signature Guidelines: Check Photo and Signature Size, Dimension and Format

GATE 2026 Photo and Signature: The online application process of GATE 2026 has been started and uploading photo and signature is an integral part of the online application submission process of GATE 2026. The candidates must upload a high-quality recently scanned photograph and signature to complete the GATE 2026 form-filling process. IISc Bangalore released some guidelines regarding the size, dimensions, format of photo and signature. Photos and signatures which do not follow these guidelines will not be acceptable. GATE 2026 Photo Size and Signature Guidelines To complete the GATE 2026 application process, the candidate must upload a high-quality scanned photo and signature in .jpg or .jpeg. format. The same photo and signature will be put on the GATE 2026 admit card and used during the verification process along with the photo ID proof.

How to Upload Photo in GATE 2026 Application Form? After filling in the individual information the candidate needs to upload a good-quality photograph as per the guidelines released by the GATE 2026 officials. This photo will be used on the admit card so the candidates need to be very careful while uploading the photo. Some common guidelines regarding the photo are as follows: The recent coloured photo must be uploaded.

The photo must be taken by a professional photographer, photo taken from a mobile phone or other self-composed portraits may cause rejection of the application.

The background of the Photo should be White or a light colour

The forehead, eyes, nose, and chin should be clearly visible. Face should not be covered by hair of the head, any cloth, or any shadow

Both ears must be visible on the photo

The photo should be without any cap/hat.

The format of the photo should be JPEG only

The quality of the photo should be good, poor-quality photo will result in the rejection of the GATE 2026 application form.

GATE Photo Size Specification Apart from the above-mentioned guidelines the uploaded photo must follow some size and dimensions related guidelines as well. Some of them are given below Photo Size Specification Dimension 3.5 cm Width × 4.5 cm Height Size Maximum - 530 x 690 Pixels

Minimum - 200 x 260 Pixels Aspect Ratio Minimum aspect ratio - 0.66

Maximum aspect ratio - 0.89 File Size 5 KB to 600 KB Background White Format JPEG/JPG How to Upload Signature in GATE 2026 Application Form? Along with the photo, the candidates also need to upload a scanned image of the signature. This signature will be displayed on the admit card and match the candidate’s signature on the exam day. Common guidelines about the signature are listed below: The signature should be on white paper in a rectangular box of 2cm * 7cm.

Use a black or dark blue pen.

Signature in all CAPITAL LETTERS will not be accepted.

Scan the image of your signature through a professional scanner.

The quality of the scanned image of the signature should be good and should not be a blurred image.

GATE Signature Size Specification The uploaded scanned image of the signature also must follow some size and dimensions related guidelines. Some specifications are given below Signature Size Specification Dimension 1 cm Height x between 2.75 and 3.75 cm Width Size Maximum - 580 x 180 Pixels

Minimum - 250 x 80 Pixels File Size 3 KB to 300 KB Background White Colour Format JPEG/JPG How to Resize GATE 2026 Image and Signature? If the size of the photo and signature is not as per the specification mentioned in the GATE 2026 application form, the candidates have to resize the scanned images. The candidates can use the online tool available over the internet or any free software for resizing the images. The scanned images have to be exactly as per the specifications mentioned in GATE 2026 application form.

How to Edit Images for GATE 2026 Form: GATE Photo and Signature Resizer, Converter There are many tools available on the internet to resize and convert the photo and signature image. Some of them are given below for your reference. Free Online Photo Editor

Microsoft Paint

Cam Scanner

Picasa

Instasize

Simple Image Resizer Other Supporting Documents for GATE Exam 2026 Apart from uploading the photo and signature, the candidates need to keep the following documents ready before starting the process for GATE 2026 Registration. All the above-mentioned documents need to be uploaded while filling out the GATE 2026 online application form. Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID must have the name, Date of birth of the candidate and a unique photo ID number. This photo ID must be carried in the original to the examination hall for verification.

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable).