Documents Required for GATE 2026 Registration: Complete Checklist with Format

Documents Required to Upload in GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has started GATE 2026 Registration on GOAPS Portal. The GATE 2026 registration has been started on August 28, 2025 and all the eligible candidates can apply online by September 28, 2025. Every year, thousands of candidates face issues during the application process due to incomplete or incorrect document submissions. To ensure a smooth registration process for GATE 2026, candidates must carefully prepare the required documents in the prescribed format. In this article, we provide a detailed list of documents required for GATE 2026 registration, along with size, format, and upload guidelines. Read, GATE Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit GATE 2026 Login: How to Login Through GOAPS at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps

List of Documents Required in GATE 2026 Registration Preparing the correct documents in the prescribed format is the first step towards a successful GATE 2026 application. Candidates should go through the official brochure carefully and ensure that all required certificates are ready before starting the registration process. Submitting incorrect or blurred documents may lead to rejection of the application. Being well-prepared with the documents required for GATE 2026 registration will not only save time but also help avoid last-minute errors and delays. Identity Proof/Photo ID: Candidates must upload the photo ID having the recent photograph. The following documents can be used as proof of identity:

Aadhaar-UID (preferable)



Aadhaar Virtual ID



Government issued ID



Passport



PAN card



Voter ID



Driving License

Category Certificate: Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/EWS category must submit valid certificates issued only by authorized officials to avail the benefits.

Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate: To avail the application fee concession under the Person with Disability (PwD) category, the candidates should attach a recently obtained and valid PwD certificate issued by the competent authority.

Certificate of Dyslexia: The dyslexic candidates should attach a valid dyslexic certificate issued by any authorised Dyslexia Association

Photograph and Signature: The candidate must upload a good quality, color passport size photograph and an image of signature in the mentioned in the notification. Read, GATE 2024 Photo size and Signature Guidelines: Check Photo Size, Dimension and Format

GATE 2026 Key Highlights Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). GATE is conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and evaluates the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture; and both undergraduate and post-graduate level subjects in Science, Humanities, Commerce, and Arts. The GATE score reflects the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular test paper. GATE 2026 score will be valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of results. The aspirants can use the GATE score in (i) admission to Master's programs (ii) several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) recruitment process.