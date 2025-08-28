GATE 2026 Login Process: GATE 2026 notification has been released by IIT Guwahati on its official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. As per the notification the GATE 2026 login has been started from August 28 and all the eligible candidates can apply online by September 28, 2025. Candidates can access the GOAPS 2026 login once they have completed the GATE registration process. Once registration is done, candidates can complete their form filling process using the GATE 2026 candidate application portal. In this article read the complete information about GATE 2026 login. Check, Documents Required for GATE 2026 Registration: Complete Checklist with Format GATE 2026 Login IIT Guwahati will activate the login process for GATE 2026 exam at gate2026.iitg.ac.in on August 28 2025. First of all the candidates need to register themselves on the login portal after that they can complete their form-filling process on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Once the candidate completes the registration, an enrollment id and password will be generated. Using these login credentials the candidates will be able to complete/edit their application form, download hall ticket, answer key, result, and more. The GATE 2026 exam date has also been released by IISc and is scheduled for February 07, 08, 14 and 15, 2026.

GATE 2026 Login Overview The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an entrance examination conducted every year to get admission in M. Tech/Ph.D or get a job in a PSU. This year IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 exam. At present, GATE exam is conducted in 30 subjects and the candidate can select any one or two of these subjects relevant to his/her discipline. Here is an overview of GATE 2026 exam for your reference. GATE 2026 Exam Particulars Details Exam Name Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Conducting Body Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) Purpose of Exam Admission in M. Tech/Ph.D or Recruitment in a PSU GATE Exam Date February 07, 08, 14 and 15, 2026 Application Start Date August 28 2025 Mode of Application Online Application Link gate2026.iitg.ac.in Last Date of Application Submission September 28, 2025

What is GOAPS? IIT Guwahati will commence all the online application processes through GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). All the candidature-related processes like filling out the application form, downloading the hall ticket, answer key, result, etc. will be done through GOAPS. The candidates need to login on GOAPS through their enrollment id and password to access anything related to GATE 2026 examination. GATE 2026 Registration Login using GOAPS All the candidates applying for GATE 2026 exam have to use GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). In order to fill the GATE 2026 application form the candidate needs to follow the following process. Online Registration.

Filling application form. How to create GATE 2026 Login @gate2026.iitg.ac.in? First of all the candidates have to complete the GATE 2026 registration process through GOAPS portal 2026. The candidates require an email ID, and mobile phone number for registering on GOAPS 2026. All the prospective candidates of GATE 2026 exam are advised to fill out the application form well in advance to avoid last-minute hassle. Here you will find the step-by-step procedure to activate GATE 2026 registration login.

Step 1: Visit the official website GATE 2026- gate2026.iitg.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ‘New Candidate Registration’ option available there Step 3: Enter all the required information Step 4: Create a password of your choice Step 5: Click on the Submit button to complete the registration process. After the successful completion of registration, the candidates will receive an email in their registered email ID and a text message on their registered mobile number containing the GATE 2026 registration number and password. The candidates must keep that email and message safe till the completion of GATE 2026 exam. GATE 2026 Login: How to Fill Application Form? After completing the GATE 2026 registration process, the candidates can fill out the GATE 2026 application form through GOAPS login portal. The online application fee can only be paid through this login portal. The candidates are advised to fill out the application form and submit the fee well before the last date to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Step-by-step procedure to fill out the GATE 2026 application form is as follows

Step 1: Open the GOAPS login portal. Step 2: Click on the GATE login 2026 option available there. Step 3: Login using the registration number and password Step 4: Fill all the detailed information asked in the application Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature Step 6: Pay the GATE 2026 online application fee. Step 7: After final check click on submit button to submit the application form. Step 8: Download the confirmation form and take a printout of the same for future reference. What is GATE 2026 Login Used For? All the candidates applying for GATE 2026 exam have to use GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) throughout their GATE 2026 exam journey. The candidates can access the following process through GOAPS Check application form status.

Download admit card.

Check the response sheets and official answer key.

Check the result.

Download scorecard

Check Application Status using GATE Login 2026 The candidates can check the status of GATE 2026 application form through GOAPS login portal. After successful submission of the application form, a message “Form Submitted” is shown. However if the application form has some error, the information regarding the error will be shown. In that case the candidate can rectify the error and resubmit the form. Procedure to check the GATE 2026 application form status is as follows. Step 1: Open the GOAPS login portal. Step 2: Click on the GATE login 2026 option available there. Step 3: Login using the registration number and password Step 4: Click on the Application form status option available there. Step 5: Follow the instructions in case any rectification is required. What to do if a candidate forgot GATE Registration Number?