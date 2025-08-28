GATE Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Documents Required

GATE Eligibility Criteria 2026: The GATE 2026 eligibility requirements have been released along with the official notification on the official website. It outlines information about the age limit, subject-wise qualification and nationality. Interested candidates must check and confirm their GATE eligibility before filling out the applications. Any misinformation or wrong details provided by them will directly lead to the disqualification of their candidature. The GATE 2026 exam is open to all nationals (Indian/Foreign), and there is no age limit. Read on to get complete details on the GATE eligibility criteria 2026 and other important details.
What is the GATE Exam?
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). GATE is conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and evaluates the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture; and both undergraduate and post-graduate level subjects in Science, Humanities, Commerce, and Arts. The GATE score reflects the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular test paper. GATE 2026 score will be valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of results. The aspirants can use the GATE score in
(i) admission to Master's programs
(ii) several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) recruitment process.
GATE 2026 Eligibility Criteria
A candidate who is currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities is eligible to appear for GATE 2026. Candidates who possess certification from the following professional societies must ensure that those examinations are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as equivalent to B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch./B.Planning.
• The Institution of Engineers (India) (IE)
• The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE)
• The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE)
• The Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI)
• The Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, including Polymer and Environmental Group (IIChE)
• The Indian Institute of Metals (IIM)
• The Indian Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIIE)
Fulfilling the GATE 2026 Minimum Educational Qualifications and age criteria is essential to be allowed to appear in the exam. All the eligible candidates will have to qualify for the GATE 2026 exam to proceed in the admission process. In this article, we have compiled the GATE 2026 Eligibility Criteria in terms of age limit and qualification based on the previous year's notification.
GATE Eligibility Criteria 2026: Age Limit
There is no age limit restriction for the candidates applying for the GATE 2026 exam.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation