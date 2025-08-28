GATE Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Documents Required

GATE Eligibility Criteria 2026: The GATE 2026 eligibility requirements have been released along with the official notification on the official website. It outlines information about the age limit, subject-wise qualification and nationality. Interested candidates must check and confirm their GATE eligibility before filling out the applications. Any misinformation or wrong details provided by them will directly lead to the disqualification of their candidature. The GATE 2026 exam is open to all nationals (Indian/Foreign), and there is no age limit. Read on to get complete details on the GATE eligibility criteria 2026 and other important details.

What is the GATE Exam?

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). GATE is conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and evaluates the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture; and both undergraduate and post-graduate level subjects in Science, Humanities, Commerce, and Arts. The GATE score reflects the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular test paper. GATE 2026 score will be valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of results. The aspirants can use the GATE score in