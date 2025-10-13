This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 13 October

Every day has a story — a patchwork of triumphs, disasters, births, and turning points. What makes October 13 stand out? On October 13, 54 AD, Roman Emperor Claudius died, and Nero rose to power. In 1307, King Philip IV ordered the mass arrest of the Knights Templar in France. In 1775, the Continental Congress authorised the creation of a naval force — the birth of the U.S. Navy. In 1792, the cornerstone of what would become the White House was laid. In 1943, Italy turned on its wartime ally and declared war on Germany.

In 2010, after 69 harrowing days underground, all 33 Chilean miners were rescued. In this article, we'll take you through key events, notable births and deaths, and unexpected twists tied to October 13.

What Happened On This Day – October 13?

Here's what happened in history on October 13: