This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 13 October

Every day has a story — a patchwork of triumphs, disasters, births, and turning points. What makes October 13 stand out? On October 13, 54 AD, Roman Emperor Claudius died, and Nero rose to power. In 1307, King Philip IV ordered the mass arrest of the Knights Templar in France. In 1775, the Continental Congress authorised the creation of a naval force — the birth of the U.S. Navy. In 1792, the cornerstone of what would become the White House was laid. In 1943, Italy turned on its wartime ally and declared war on Germany.
In 2010, after 69 harrowing days underground, all 33 Chilean miners were rescued. In this article, we'll take you through key events, notable births and deaths, and unexpected twists tied to October 13.
What Happened On This Day – October 13?
Here's what happened in history on October 13:
1773 – Charles Messier Discovers the Whirlpool Galaxy
- On October 13, 1773, French astronomer Charles Messier discovered the first spiral galaxy.
- He named it the "Whirlpool Galaxy".
- Centuries later, scientists confirmed the spiral shape of our own Milky Way.
- Today, the Whirlpool Galaxy is one of the most studied galaxies in the universe.
1775 – Continental Congress Authorises First Naval Force
- On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress approved the creation of America's first naval force.
- It was the beginning of what would become the United States Navy.
- The Navy was formed to protect the colonies during the Revolutionary War.
- Since then, October 13 has been celebrated as the U.S. Navy's birthday.
1792 – White House Cornerstone Laid
- On October 13, 1792, the cornerstone of the White House was laid in Washington, D.C.
- President George Washington and architect James Hoban chose the site and design.
- The building would later become the official residence of every U.S. president.
- It remains one of the most recognisable symbols of America.
1812 – Sir Isaac Brock Saves Canada from U.S. Invasion
- During the War of 1812, British and Indigenous forces led by Sir Isaac Brock defeated the Americans.
- The battle took place at Queenston Heights, Ontario.
- Over 1,000 U.S. soldiers were killed, wounded, or captured.
- This victory ended the American attempt to invade Canada.
1943 – Italy Declares War on Germany
- On October 13, 1943, Italy declared war on its former ally, Germany.
- This came after Mussolini's fall and the collapse of the fascist regime.
- Italy joined the Allies and fought alongside Britain and the United States.
- It was a significant turning point in World War II.
1967 – American Basketball Association Debuts
- On October 13, 1967, the Anaheim Amigos played the Oakland Oaks in the first ABA game.
- The ABA featured 11 teams and introduced new styles of play.
- It helped popularise the slam dunk and three-point shot.
- Many of its teams later joined the NBA.
1972 – Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 Crashes in the Andes
- On October 13, 1972, a plane carrying a rugby team crashed in the Andes Mountains.
- Only 16 of the 45 passengers survived.
- The survivors endured freezing temperatures and hunger for over two months.
- Their rescue became known as the "Miracle in the Andes".
1975 – Charlie Rich Protests John Denver's Win
- On October 13, 1975, country star Charlie Rich shocked audiences at the CMA Awards.
- While announcing John Denver as "Entertainer of the Year", Rich burnt the winner's card on stage.
- His act was a protest against the pop influence in country music.
- The moment remains one of the most controversial in CMA history.
1977 – Palestinians Hijack German Airliner
- On October 13, 1977, four Palestinians hijacked a Lufthansa airliner.
- They demanded the release of imprisoned members of the Baader-Meinhof Group.
- The hijacking lasted several days before German commandos ended it.
- It was part of a wave of terrorist incidents in the 1970s in Europe.
1999 – JonBenét Ramsey Grand Jury Dismissed
- On October 13, 1999, the grand jury investigating the murder of JonBenét Ramsey was dismissed.
- The district attorney said there was not enough evidence to issue indictments.
- The case of the six-year-old beauty queen remains one of America's most famous unsolved mysteries.
2010 – Chilean Miners Rescued After 69 Days Underground
- On October 13, 2010, all 33 miners trapped underground in Chile were rescued.
- They had been stuck for 69 days in the collapsed San José mine.
- Their survival and rescue amazed the world.
- It became one of the most inspiring stories in modern history.
2021 – William Shatner Goes to Space
- On October 13, 2021, actor William Shatner, known as Captain Kirk from Star Trek, went to space.
- He flew aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket.
- At age 90, he became the oldest person to travel to space.
- The event was broadcast live around the world.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 13?
October 13 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – October 13
Lenny Bruce (1925–1966)
- American comedian known for bold, satirical, and controversial routines.
- Challenged social norms of the 1960s with profanity-laced performances.
- Frequently arrested for obscenity.
- Remembered as a pioneer of free speech in comedy.
Paul Simon (Born 1941)
- American singer-songwriter, best known for Simon & Garfunkel.
- Wrote classics like Bridge Over Troubled Water and The Sound of Silence.
- Won the Polar Music Prize for his contributions to music.
- Influenced generations of musicians worldwide.
Sacha Baron Cohen (Born 1971)
- British actor and comedian known for outrageous characters like Borat and Ali G.
- Uses humour and satire to expose social and political issues.
- His films mix comedy with hidden-camera interviews.
- Known for pushing boundaries in modern entertainment.
Notable Deaths on October 13
54 AD – Claudius
- Roman Emperor Claudius died on October 13.
- His death led to Nero becoming emperor.
- Claudius ruled from AD 41 to AD 54.
1812 – Isaac Brock
- British general Sir Isaac Brock died in battle on October 13, 1812.
- He had defended Upper Canada during the War of 1812.
1945 – Milton S. Hershey
- Chocolate magnate Milton Hershey died on October 13, 1945, aged 88.
- He founded the Hershey chocolate empire.
1974 – Ed Sullivan
- American TV host Ed Sullivan died on October 13, 1974.
- He hosted The Ed Sullivan Show for many years.
1966 – Clifton Webb
- Actor and performer Clifton Webb died on October 13, 1966, aged 76.
- Known for films like The Razor's Edge.
1968 – Bea Benaderet
- Actress Bea Benaderet died on October 13, 1968, of lung cancer.
- She appeared in many radio and TV shows.
2016 – King Bhumibol Adulyadej
- King Bhumibol of Thailand died on October 13, 2016.
- He was Thailand's monarch for over 70 years.
2016 – Dario Fo
- Italian playwright and Nobel laureate Dario Fo died on October 13, 2016.
- He was known for political satire in his plays.
2023 – Louise Glück
- American poet and Nobel laureate Louise Glück died on October 13, 2023.
- She was celebrated for her poetry and essays.
