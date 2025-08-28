Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2025 OUT – Download PDF & Raise Objections

Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2025: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2025 has been released for multiple posts such as Stenographer Grade III and Peon. Candidates who appeared in the written exams conducted in July and August 2025 can now download the provisional answer keys from the official websites sssc.gov.in and highcourtchd.gov.in.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2025 is an important document that help candidates to evaluate their performance, calculate their estimated marks and estimate their scores, and raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

estimate their scores, and raise objections in case of any discrepancy. Punjab and Haryana has released the peon answer key on August 28, 2025 allowing candidates to raise objections till August 30, 2025.

