Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2025 OUT – Download PDF & Raise Objections

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2025 for Peon posts is now available for download at sssc.gov.in and highcourtchd.gov.in. The answer key has been activated on August 28, 2025. Candidates can download the provisional key, verify answers, and raise objections with proof until August 30, 2025

Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2025: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2025 has been released for multiple posts such as Stenographer Grade III and Peon. Candidates who appeared in the written exams conducted in July and August 2025 can now download the provisional answer keys from the official websites sssc.gov.in and highcourtchd.gov.in.
Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2025 is an important document that help candidates to evaluate their performance, calculate their estimated marks and
estimate their scores, and raise objections in case of any discrepancy. Punjab and Haryana has released the peon answer key on August 28, 2025 allowing candidates to raise objections till August 30, 2025.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Answer Key 2025 is now officially released by the Society for Centralised Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (SSSC), the provisional answer key can be downloaded after visiting the official websites, sssc.gov.in and highcourtchd.gov.in. The Peon answer key link has been activated on August 28, 2025 and candidates can raise objections till August 30, 2025. Direct link to download the Punjab and Haryana Answer Key 2025 is provided below. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice below

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2025 link is now active for Peon vacancies, the examination for which was conducted between August 11 & August 13 and August 18 & August 22, 2025. With the Punjab and Haryana answer key, candidates can cross-check their responses, calculate probable scores, and identify any discrepancies before the final evaluation. Click on the link below to check the Punjab and Haryana Answer Key 2025.

How to get the Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the Punjab and Haryana Answer Key by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the Punjab and Haryana Peon High Court 2025

  • Visit the official website: sssc.gov.in or highcourtchd.gov.in
  • Navigate to the “Recruitments” or “Answer Key” section
  • Select your post (Stenographer Grade III or Peon)
  • Enter your login credentials (Registration ID and Password)
  • Click on “Download Answer Key PDF”
  • Save and print for reference

