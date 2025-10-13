JKBOSE 12th Syllabus 2025–26 Political Science: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025-26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the detailed Class 12 Political Science Syllabus for the upcoming 2025–26 academic session. This comprehensive syllabus outlines the curriculum and topics that students will be expected to cover throughout the academic year, providing clarity and guidance for both educators and students. The release is a crucial step in preparing for the new academic cycle, allowing schools to plan their teaching schedules and students to begin their studies with a clear understanding of the expectations. The syllabus is designed to ensure a thorough understanding of political concepts and the political landscape, incorporating both theoretical frameworks and practical applications relevant to the Indian context and global affairs..
JKBOSE 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution
|
Component
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Allowed
|
Theory
|
80
|
3 Hours
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
—
|
Total
|
100
|
3 Hours
JKBOSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025–26
This detailed syllabus is designed to enhance students' conceptual understanding, analytical thinking, and problem-solving abilities, which are crucial for advanced studies in science, engineering, and related disciplines. The syllabus is also in line with national educational standards.
|
Unit No.
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
1
|
Disintegration of the "Second World" and the Collapse of Bipolarity
|
6
|
New entities (Russia, Balkan states, Central Asian states), democratic politics and capitalism in post-communist regimes, and India's relation with Russia and other post-communist countries.
|
2
|
Alternative Centres of Economic and Political Power
|
6
|
Rise of China (post-Mao era), creation/expansion of European Union, ASEAN, and India's changing relations with China.
|
3
|
South Asia in the Post - Cold War Era
|
6
|
Democratisation in Pakistan and Nepal, ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka, impact of economic globalization, conflicts and peace efforts, and India's relations with neighbours.
|
4
|
International Organizations in a Unipolar World
|
6
|
Restructuring/future of the UN, India's position, rise of new international actors, new international economic organizations, NGOs, and accountability of new global governance institutions.
|
5
|
Security in Contemporary World
|
6
|
Traditional security concerns, politics of disarmament, non-traditional (human) security (global poverty, health, education), human rights, and migration issues.
|
6
|
Globalization and its Critics
|
4
|
Economic, cultural, and political manifestations, debates on consequences, anti-globalization movements, and India as an arena of globalization and struggle.
|
7
|
Environmental and Natural Resources in Global Politics
|
6
|
Environment movement, evolution of global environmental norms, conflicts over traditional and common property resources, rights of indigenous people, and India's stand in global debates.
|
Unit No.
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
8
|
Nation-Building and Its Problems
|
6
|
Nehru's approach, legacy of partition ('refugee' resettlement, Kashmir problem), organization and reorganization of states, and political conflicts over language.
|
9
|
Era of One - Party Dominance
|
4
|
First three general elections, nature of Congress dominance (national and state level), coalitional nature of Congress, and major opposition parties.
|
10
|
Politics of Planned Development
|
2
|
Five-year plans, expansion of state sector, rise of new economic interests, famine and suspension of plans, and Green revolution and its political fallouts.
|
11
|
India's External Relations
|
6
|
Nehru's foreign policy, Sino-Indian War (1962), Indo-Pak Wars (1965 & 1971), India's nuclear programme, and shifting alliances.
|
12
|
Challenge to and Restoration of Congress System
|
5
|
Political succession after Nehru, Non-Congressism and 1967 election upset, Congress split, 1971 victory, and 'garibi hatao' politics.
|
13
|
Crisis of the Constitutional Order
|
4
|
Search for 'committed' bureaucracy/judiciary, Navnirman/Bihar movements, Emergency (context, dimensions, resistance), 1977 elections, Janata Party, and rise of civil liberties organizations.
|
14
|
Regional Aspirations and Conflicts
|
6
|
Rise of regional parties, Punjab crisis, Kashmir situation, and challenges/responses in the North East.
|
15
|
Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|
7
|
Participatory upsurge in 1990s, rise of JD and BJP, increasing role of regional parties/coalition politics, UF and NDA governments, and Elections 2004/UPA governments.
JKBOSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus - Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution
|
Section
|
Type of Question
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Word Limit (Approx.)
|
A
|
Objective Type/Multiple Choice Questions
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
N/A
|
B
|
Very Short Answer Type Questions
|
9
|
2
|
18
|
20-30 words
|
C
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
7
|
4
|
28
|
100-150 words
|
D
|
Passage-Based Questions
|
1 (containing 3 Qs)
|
2
|
6
|
20-30 words (per Q)
|
E
|
Long Answer Type Questions
|
3
|
6
|
18
|
150-200 words
|
Total
|
30 + 1 Passage
|
80
How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 Poltical Science Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Step 1 - Visit the official JKBOSE website – jkbose.nic.in
Step 2 - Go to the Academics section and click on “Syllabus.”
Step 3 - Select Class 12 and choose Botany from the subject list.
Step 4 - Click on “Download PDF” to save it for offline use.
The JKBOSE Class 12 Poltical Science Syllabus (2025–26) is a blend of conceptual depth and practical application. With careful study and regular practice, students can build a strong foundation not only for board exams
