JKBOSE 12th Syllabus 2025–26 Political Science: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2025-26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the detailed Class 12 Political Science Syllabus for the upcoming 2025–26 academic session. This comprehensive syllabus outlines the curriculum and topics that students will be expected to cover throughout the academic year, providing clarity and guidance for both educators and students. The release is a crucial step in preparing for the new academic cycle, allowing schools to plan their teaching schedules and students to begin their studies with a clear understanding of the expectations. The syllabus is designed to ensure a thorough understanding of political concepts and the political landscape, incorporating both theoretical frameworks and practical applications relevant to the Indian context and global affairs..