NYT Pips Answers Today (October 13, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 13, 2025, 07:00 EDT

NYT Pips Game Answers Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Today’s New York Times Pips puzzle for October 13, 2025, is here to challenge your brain and test your number-crunching skills. If you have been following the Pips craze, you know it’s not just about filling boxes with numbers; it’s about spotting patterns, understanding the rules, and thinking a step ahead. 

Each space in the puzzle comes with a specific condition: some numbers must add up to a certain total, others need to be equal, not equal, or greater/less than a given number. 

Whether you are a beginner tackling the Easy level, a strategist on the Medium, or a brainiac taking on the Hard section, today’s puzzle promises an exciting mix of logic and fun. 

So, grab your pencil, focus, and let’s dive into today’s hints and answers to help you solve the Pips game like a pro.

Today’s NYT Pips Game Easy Answers

NYT Pips Easy (20)

  • Not Equal: 3-0 (vertically), 4-0 (horizontally), 3-5 (vertically)

  • Greater Than (4): 3-5 (vertically)

  • Equal (0): 4-0 (horizontally), 0-2 (horizontally)

  • Number (2): 1-1 (vertically)

  • Equal (2):0-2 (horizontally), 2-2 (vertically)

Final result:

NYT Pips Easy FInal (13)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

NYT Pips Medium (24)

  • Greater Than (1):2-5 (vertically)

  • Number (15): 1-5 (vertically), 2-5 (vertically), 5-3 (vertically)

  • Greater Than (2): 3-6 (vertically)

  • Number (3): 5-3 (vertically)

  • Number (15): 3-6 (vertically), 6-2 (vertically), 3-2 (vertically)

  • Equal (2): 6-2 (vertically), 3-2 (vertically)

Final result:

NYT Pips Medium final (15)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

NYT Pips Hard Final (15)

  • Greater Than (1): 6-5 (vertically)

  • Number (10): 6-5 (vertically), 0-5 (horizontally).

  • Equal (0): 0-5 (horizontally), 0-6 (horizontally).

  • Equal (1): 2-1 (vertically), 1-6 (horizontally), 1-4 (vertically).

  • Equal (4): 1-4 (vertically), 4-3 (horizontally).

  • Greater Than (4): 1-6 (horizontally)

Final result:

NYT Pips Hard Final (15)

Conclusion

The October 13 NYT Pips Game served a fun combo of logic and quick math today! The Easy round warmed things up with basic equality tiles, while the Medium level demanded sharper observation. The Hard section, though, was pure brain workout, a mix of Equal and Greater Than clues that had players double-checking every move.

