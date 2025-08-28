PM Yasasvi Scholarship Scheme 2025: Know Eligibility, Application Process, Amount Awarded

The Government of India has introduced the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 in Himachal Pradesh to make sure no child is forced to leave education because of money This scheme is specially designed for students belonging to the OBC, EBC, and DNT. It provides financial assistance after Class 10. So students can pursue higher studies without worrying about tuition fees and academic expenses. The PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme is a step towards equality. This ensures that every student gets the right to learn and grow. This article provides details about its eligibility, benefits, and process to apply. PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 The PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme is a central government scheme that provides scholarships to students from weaker financial backgrounds. It helps students who belong to OBC, EBC, and DNT categories in Himachal Pradesh.

This scholarship is given to students studying in recognized schools, colleges, universities, or professional institutes after passing Class 10. The main aim of the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 is to cover tuition fees and give an allowance to meet academic needs such as books, stationery, transport, and other education-related expenses. Higher education feels like a dream because of financial issues for many families. This scheme brings relief by giving financial security to students so that they can focus on learning and building a successful career. PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025 Last Date The PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 for students of Himachal Pradesh has an official deadline set by the government. All eligible students belonging to OBC, EBC, and DNT categories must complete their application process before 31st October 2025.

Submitting the application before the last date is very important because late applications are not accepted under any circumstances. Students are also advised to avoid applying at the last moment, as technical issues on the portal may cause delays. Eligibility Criteria for PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025 Students must fulfill the following conditions to apply for the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26: The student must be a domicile of Himachal Pradesh.

The applicant should belong to the OBC, EBC, or DNT category.

The student should be pursuing a post-matriculation or post-secondary level course (after Class 10).

The annual family income from all sources should be less than ₹2,50,000. These conditions ensure that only those students who truly need financial help can benefit from the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme.

Benefits of PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 The scholarship is designed to cover tuition fees and give an academic allowance to students. The amount depends on the type of course. Below is the benefit structure: Category Academic Allowance (₹) Tuition Fee (₹) Total (₹) Group 1 – Degree & Postgraduate level professional courses 10,000 10,000 20,000 Group 2 – Other professional degree/diploma/certificate courses 8,000 5,000 13,000 Group 3 – Graduate & Postgraduate (non-professional) 6,000 2,000 8,000 Group 4 – Post-matric (non-degree) courses 5,000 N/A 5,000 Documents Required for PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme Students must keep the following documents ready when applying for the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26: Domicile Certificate (Himachal Pradesh)

Passport-size Photograph

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate

Proof of Admission (admission letter or ID card)

Previous Year’s Marksheet

Bank Account Details of the Student

Bank Account Details of the Institution (if required)

Fee Slip (if applicable)

Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program 2025 How to Apply for PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26? The application process for the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme is completely online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Students must follow these steps: Step 1: Visit the official NSP website. Step 2: Click on Apply Now. Step 3: Register yourself using a mobile number or email ID. Step 4: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) and verify with OTP. Step 5: Login to the account and select PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26. Step 6: Fill in the form carefully with correct details. Step 7: Upload all necessary documents. Step 8: Review and submit your application.