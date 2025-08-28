GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Focus
Quick Links

PM Yasasvi Scholarship Scheme 2025: Know Eligibility, Application Process, Amount Awarded

By Mridula Sharma
Aug 28, 2025, 16:12 IST

PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 is a central government scheme for Himachal Pradesh students from OBC, EBC, and DNT categories. It provides financial help by covering tuition fees and academic allowances. Eligible students must apply online through the National Scholarship Portal before 31st October 2025. Students can check eligibility, benefits, and process for application here.

PM Yasasvi Scholarship Scheme 2025
PM Yasasvi Scholarship Scheme 2025

The Government of India has introduced the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 in Himachal Pradesh to make sure no child is forced to leave education because of money

This scheme is specially designed for students belonging to the OBC, EBC, and DNT. It provides financial assistance after Class 10. So students can pursue higher studies without worrying about tuition fees and academic expenses.

The PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme is a step towards equality. This ensures that every student gets the right to learn and grow. This article provides details about its eligibility, benefits, and process to apply.

PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26

The PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme is a central government scheme that provides scholarships to students from weaker financial backgrounds. It helps students who belong to OBC, EBC, and DNT categories in Himachal Pradesh.

This scholarship is given to students studying in recognized schools, colleges, universities, or professional institutes after passing Class 10. The main aim of the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 is to cover tuition fees and give an allowance to meet academic needs such as books, stationery, transport, and other education-related expenses.

Higher education feels like a dream because of financial issues for many families. This scheme brings relief by giving financial security to students so that they can focus on learning and building a successful career.

PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025 Last Date

The PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 for students of Himachal Pradesh has an official deadline set by the government. All eligible students belonging to OBC, EBC, and DNT categories must complete their application process before 31st October 2025.

Submitting the application before the last date is very important because late applications are not accepted under any circumstances. Students are also advised to avoid applying at the last moment, as technical issues on the portal may cause delays.

Eligibility Criteria for PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025

Students must fulfill the following conditions to apply for the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26:

  • The student must be a domicile of Himachal Pradesh.

  • The applicant should belong to the OBC, EBC, or DNT category.

  • The student should be pursuing a post-matriculation or post-secondary level course (after Class 10).

  • The annual family income from all sources should be less than ₹2,50,000.

These conditions ensure that only those students who truly need financial help can benefit from the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme.

Benefits of PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26

The scholarship is designed to cover tuition fees and give an academic allowance to students. The amount depends on the type of course. Below is the benefit structure:

Category

Academic Allowance (₹)

Tuition Fee (₹)

Total (₹)

Group 1 – Degree & Postgraduate level professional courses

10,000

10,000

20,000

Group 2 – Other professional degree/diploma/certificate courses

8,000

5,000

13,000

Group 3 – Graduate & Postgraduate (non-professional)

6,000

2,000

8,000

Group 4 – Post-matric (non-degree) courses

5,000

N/A

5,000

Documents Required for PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme

Students must keep the following documents ready when applying for the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26:

  • Domicile Certificate (Himachal Pradesh)

  • Passport-size Photograph

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

  • Income Certificate

  • Proof of Admission (admission letter or ID card)

  • Previous Year’s Marksheet

  • Bank Account Details of the Student

  • Bank Account Details of the Institution (if required)

  • Fee Slip (if applicable)

Also Check:

How to Apply for PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26?

The application process for the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme is completely online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Students must follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NSP website.

Step 2: Click on Apply Now.

Step 3: Register yourself using a mobile number or email ID.

Step 4: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) and verify with OTP.

Step 5: Login to the account and select PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2025-26.

Step 6: Fill in the form carefully with correct details.

Step 7: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 8: Review and submit your application.

Note: Students should fill in the details correctly because once the form is submitted, no changes can be made. Submitting multiple applications may also lead to disqualification

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News