PFRDA Group A Admit Card 2025 Released at pfrda.org.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

PFRDA Admit Card 2022: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued the admit card for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025 on its official website i.e. www.pfrda.org. PFRDS Grade A Exam will be conducted on September 06, 2025. Candidates appearing in the exam can download PFRDA Grade A Admit Card 20225 through the link at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in. The link can be accessed using the login credentials obtained at the time of registration.

Alternatively the PFRDA Grade A Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below

PFRDA Grade A Admit Card 2025 Download Link

pfrda grade a admit card: Items Banned at Exam Centers

Candidates registered successfully for Grade A exam should be aware of the prohibited items at exam centers as it can create troubles for them. You are advised to go through the details of the admit card and exam instructions book and be aware about the banned items to the exam hall. You should know that the carrying of such restricted item will be treated as a serious violation of the exam guidelines issued by the Commission. Violation of any norms released by the Commission may lead to disciplinary measures, including disqualification from the examination or cancellation of candidature. You are advised to avoid these items to the exam centre given below-