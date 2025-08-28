PFRDA Group A Admit Card 2025 Released at pfrda.org.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
By Manish Kumar
Aug 28, 2025, 16:50 IST

PFRDA Admit Card 2022: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued the admit card for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025 on its official website i.e. www.pfrda.org. PFRDS Grade A Exam will be conducted on September 06, 2025. Candidates appearing in the exam can download PFRDA Grade A Admit Card 20225 through the link at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in. The link can be accessed using the login credentials obtained at the time of registration.

Alternatively the PFRDA Grade A Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below

PFRDA Grade A Admit Card 2025  Download Link

pfrda grade a admit card: Items Banned at Exam Centers

Candidates registered successfully for Grade A exam should be aware of the prohibited items at exam centers as it can create troubles for them. You are advised to go through the details of the admit card and exam instructions book and be aware about the banned items to the exam hall. You should know that the carrying of such restricted item will be treated as a serious violation of the exam guidelines issued by the Commission. Violation of any norms released by the Commission may lead to disciplinary measures, including disqualification from the examination or cancellation of candidature. You are advised to avoid these items to the exam centre given below-

  • Mobile Phones
  • Electronic Equipment/Programmable device (Smartwatches, Calculator, etc.)
  • Storage media (Pendrive)
  • Communication device (Bluetooth)
  • Any Valuable/Costly items

PFRDA Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) had launched the recruitmnet drive for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization  Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)
Post Name Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
 Exam Date 2025  September 06, 2025
Admit Card Status Out
Official Website www.pfrda.org.in

How to Download PFRDA Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the website of the PGRDA - www.pfrda.org

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter the registration details

Step 4: Download PFRDA Call Letter

 



