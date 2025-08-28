NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme 2025: Apply Online Link Active, Check Eligibility, Benefits and More Details

The government has introduced the NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship 2025 to help students in Himachal Pradesh. This scheme supports students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities studying in Classes 9 and 10. It provides them with financial help so that they can continue their studies without stress. The scheme is available for the academic year 2025-26. Students can apply before 30th August 2025. This article will provide everything about the NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship, including eligibility, benefits, required documents, and how to apply. NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship 2025 The NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship is a financial aid program run by the Government of India and implemented through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The main aim of this scheme is to encourage SC and ST students to complete their schooling without dropping out because of money issues.

It is designed for students of Classes 9 and 10, who often need extra support to continue education at this important stage of life. The scholarship gives annual allowances to cover study costs and hostel expenses. It ensures that every child has an equal chance to learn and grow. NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship 2025 Last Date The NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship 2025 last date is 30th August 2025. All eligible SC and ST students in Himachal Pradesh must complete their applications on or before this deadline. NSP scholarship is very important to apply early because the portal often experiences heavy traffic during the last few days, which may cause delays or technical issues. Submitting the application in advance also gives students enough time to correct any errors and upload the required documents properly.

NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship 2025 Apply Link Students can use the official website to apply for the NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025. The online application link is included below. Students should confirm their eligibility, the necessary paperwork, and the instructions to avoid errors before completing the form. Click Here to Apply for NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship 2025-26 Eligibility for NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship 2025 Students must meet certain conditions to apply for the NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship. The following are some candidates for students in Himachal Pradesh: Must be an Indian citizen.

Must belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Must be a permanent resident (domicile) of Himachal Pradesh.

Should be studying full-time in Class 9 or 10 at a recognized school.

The family’s annual income should not be more than ₹2,50,000.

Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program 2025 Benefits of NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship The NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship 2025 gives different amounts for day scholars and hostellers. This ensures that all students receive fair support. Below are the benefits for SC and ST Students. Benefits for SC Students Check the table below for NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship benefits for SC Students: Type of Student Amount per Year Day Scholar ₹3,500 Hosteller ₹7,000 Divyang (disabled) students receive 10% extra allowance. However, this benefit depends on the student’s attendance (minimum 75%) and satisfactory academic progress.

Benefits for ST Students Check the table below for NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship benefits for ST Students: Type of Support Day Scholar (₹) Hosteller (₹) Scholarship (10 months) 2,250 5,250 Books & Ad-hoc Grant 750 1,000 The following are some extra help for Divyang ST students in private schools: Blind students: Reader allowance of ₹160/month.

Transport allowance for non-hostellers with disabilities: ₹160/month.

Escort allowance for severely disabled students: ₹160/month.

Helper allowance in hostels: ₹160/month.

Coaching allowance for mentally ill/retarded students: ₹240/month. This financial assistance reduces the burden on families and gives students the freedom to focus on their studies. Documents Required for NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship

Applicants need to submit valid documents to confirm eligibility. Below are the main documents required: Passport-size photograph with student’s signature.

Previous exam mark sheets (self-attested).

SC/ST caste certificate signed by a Tehsildar or above.

Income certificate of parents/guardians.

Academic transcripts and certificates.

Aadhaar-linked bank account details. It is very important to check that the details are correct because mistakes may lead to rejection. Submitting more than one application will also cancel eligibility. How to Apply for NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship? The application for the NSP Centrally Sponsored Pre-Matric Scholarship 2025 can only be done online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The following are the steps to apply: Step 1: Go to the official NSP website and click “Apply Now.”