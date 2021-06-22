Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment Update: Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Sought Detail from Railways on Rejected Application Status Complaints

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment Update: Recently, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has asked the Railway recruitment Board to submit information related to the Rejected Application Status of the candidates who applied under the RRB Group D 2019 Recruitment Process.

Created On: Jun 22, 2021 13:48 IST
RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment: Railway Recruitment Board started RRB Group D Recruitment Process in 2019-20 to fill 103769 Vacancies under various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). RRB Group D Posts can be a great Job Opportunity for Candidates who wants a lucrative government Job in Indian Railways. RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment Process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

RRB GROUP D Rejected Application Status Case Details

For 103769 RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Vacancies, more than 1.15 crore candidates applied in the month of March & April 2019. As per the sources, the applications of lakhs of candidates were rejected due to various reasons including incorrect uploading of Photographs, Signatures, etc. Candidates officially registered complaints against their rejected application status from 17th August to 23rd August 2019.

It was found later that the applications of many candidates were rejected due to technical glitches in the software used by the Railways for RRB Group D 2019 Application Process. Candidates filed the complaint that they have uploaded the same image of Photo & Signature in RRB NTPC & RRB Group Application Form. However, the same images were accepted RRB NTPC Form but not in the RRB Group D Online Form. Applications of 44000 candidates were accepted again after the complaint.

Now Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has asked Railway Recruitment Board to share the details of the software used in the RRB Group D 2019 Online Application Process and rejected application status complaints. CAT gave this order on the petition filed by Rakesh Kumar Yadav & Others advocated by Siddharth Mishra.

About Central Administrative Tribunals (CAT)

Central Administrative Tribunal has been established for adjudication of disputes with respect to recruitment and conditions of service of persons appointed to public services and posts in connection with the affairs of the Union or other local authorities within the territory of India or under the control of the Government of India and for matters connected therewith.

A person aggrieved by any administrative order pertaining to any matter can make an application to CAT for redressal of his grievances. The jurisdiction of the Tribunal extends not only to the actual employment but also to the process of recruitment also.

RRB Group D 103769 Vacancies Detail (Post-wise & Zone-wise)

RRB Group D Level-1 103769 vacancies have been distributed into 16 RRB Zones and units as shown in the image given below: 

 

RRB/RRC Level 1 Group D Post-wise Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission and Vacancies

S. No.

Name of the post

Department

Number Of Vacancies

Pay Scale (In Rs.)

1

Assistant (Workshop)

Mechanical

11277

Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible

2

Assistant Bridge

Engineering

913

3

Assistant C&W

Mechanical

7284

4

Assistant Depot (Stores)

Stores

1694

5

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)

Mechanical

2204

6

Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)

Electrical

1098

7

Assistant Operations (Electrical)

Electrical

788

8

Assistant Pointsman

Traffic

14870

9

Assistant Signal & Telecom

Signal and Telecommunication (S and T)

5479

10

Assistant Track Machine

Engineering

3157

11

Assistant TL & AC

Electrical

3633

12

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)

Electrical

1823

13

Assistant TRD

Electrical

3014

14

Assistant Works

Engineering

4109

15

Assistant Works (Workshop)

Engineering

403

16

Hospital Assistant

Medical

1302

17

Track Maintainer Grade IV

Engineering

40721

Grand Total

103769

Note: The PwBD reservation in the vacancies of Posts - Assistant Pointsman, Assistant Bridge, Track Maintainer Grade IV cannot be given due to the job requirements.

