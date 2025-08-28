What are Group A, B, C Government Jobs: Categories, Roles, Salary & Eligibility

Government Jobs in India are popular owing to their stability, allowances, and attractive pay scales. Every year, it attracts lakhs of applicants who aspire to build a rewarding career in government services. The government has divided employment into four main groups: Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. These group varies in terms of parameters like pay scale, qualifications, responsibilities and recruitment process. Familiarity with all these groups can help candidates prepare effectively for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, RRB, SBI, IBPS, and state-level tests. Scroll on to learn more about what are Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs in India. What are Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs? The candidates need to understand the eligibility requirements, recruitment process, pay scales, career growth, job profiles, and other key components of Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D posts. These help them apply for the roles as per their qualifications and career goals. Here is the key overview of Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs shared below for reference purposes.

Category Eligibility Recruitment Authority Pay Scales Examples Group A Graduation/ Post-graduation UPSC, Central Govt, State PSCs Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000 IAS, IPS, IFS, RBI Grade B Group B Graduation UPSC, SSC, State PSCs Rs 35400 to Rs 112400 Income Tax Inspectors, Section Officers, Junior Engineer Group C 12th pass/ Graduation SSC, RRB, State-level exams Rs 19,900 to Rs 81,100 Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators, Typists, Technicians Group D 8th/10th Pass RRB, State-level exams Rs 18,000 Peons, Pointsman, Track Maintainers, Cleaners Also, check: What is reservation policy in Sarkari jobs? What is the salary of an IAS officer? What are Group A Government Jobs? Group A Government Jobs are among the highest levels of government service. Officers in this group are required to carry out tasks like policy framing, implementing schemes, and taking strategic decisions. Check the important facts related to Group A posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts shared below.

Eligibility Graduation/Post-Graduation, 21-32 years Recruitment Process UPSC Civil Services Exam, UPSC IES, RBI Grade B exam, etc Pay Scale Mostly Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000 (7th Pay Commission) Popular Group A Posts Indian Administrative Service Indian Foreign Service Indian Police Service Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Post & Telecommunication A, etc What are Group B Government Jobs? Group B Government Jobs fill the gap between Group A and the lower groups. It includes both Gazetted and non-Gazetted positions. They are responsible for enforcing policies, handling team operations, and supporting Group A officers in daily tasks. Here are the important points associated with Group B posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts:

Eligibility Graduation in relevant field, Usually 18 to 32 years Recruitment Process SSC JE exam, SSC CGL, etc Pay Scale Rs. 35400-112400 (7th Pay Commission) Popular Group B Posts Junior Engineer Income Tax Inspectors Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Sub Inspector (CBI), etc What are Group C Government Jobs? Group C Government jobs are an important part of the government administration. Employees handle data entry, maintain records, and ensure the seamless execution of daily duties. Given below are the important facts related to Group C posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts. Eligibility 10th pass/12th pass/Graduation, Usually 18 to 27 years with age relaxation Recruitment Process SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, etc Pay Scale Rs 19,900 to Rs 81,100 Popular Group C Roles Lower Divisional Clerk Junior Secretariat Assistant Data Entry Operators Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Havaldar, etc

What are Group D Government Jobs? Group D Government Jobs hold the lowest position in the government hierarchy. While employees of this group have limited authority and decision-making power, they play an important role in providing assistance in the daily duties. The job responsibilities include duties like cleaning, repairs, and other assistance tasks. Here are the important points associated with Group D posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts: Eligibility 10th pass/ITI, 18 to 36 Years Recruitment Process RRB Group D, State Govt Exams, etc Pay Scale Rs 18000 Popular Group D posts Peons Drivers Pointsman Track Maintainers Cleaners, etc Promotion and Career Growth of Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs Group A, B, C, and D government jobs offer excellent scope for career advancement. Officers and employees in this group may get promotion opportunities based on their years of service, job performance, and qualifications. The promotion hierarchy in all these groups is as follows: