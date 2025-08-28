GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
What are Group A, B, C Government Jobs: Categories, Roles, Salary & Eligibility

Government jobs in India are classified into Group A, B, and C categories based on the nature of duties, salary, and eligibility criteria. From top administrative roles to clerical positions, each group offers unique career opportunities. Learn about their eligibility, pay scales, recruitment process, and other details here.

Categories of Group A, B, and C Government Jobs in India
Government Jobs in India are popular owing to their stability, allowances, and attractive pay scales. Every year, it attracts lakhs of applicants who aspire to build a rewarding career in government services. The government has divided employment into four main groups: Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. These group varies in terms of parameters like pay scale, qualifications, responsibilities and recruitment process. Familiarity with all these groups can help candidates prepare effectively for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, RRB, SBI, IBPS, and state-level tests. Scroll on to learn more about what are Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs in India.

What are Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs?

The candidates need to understand the eligibility requirements, recruitment process, pay scales, career growth, job profiles, and other key components of Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D posts. These help them apply for the roles as per their qualifications and career goals. Here is the key overview of Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs shared below for reference purposes.

Category

Eligibility

Recruitment Authority

Pay Scales

Examples

Group A

Graduation/ Post-graduation

UPSC, Central Govt, State PSCs

Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000

IAS, IPS, IFS,  RBI Grade B

Group B

Graduation

UPSC, SSC, State PSCs

Rs 35400 to Rs 112400

Income Tax Inspectors, Section Officers, Junior Engineer

Group C

12th pass/ Graduation

SSC, RRB, State-level exams

Rs 19,900 to Rs 81,100

Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators, Typists, Technicians

Group D

8th/10th Pass

RRB, State-level exams

Rs 18,000

Peons, Pointsman, Track Maintainers, Cleaners

Also, check:

What are Group A Government Jobs?

Group A Government Jobs are among the highest levels of government service. Officers in this group are required to carry out tasks like policy framing, implementing schemes, and taking strategic decisions. Check the important facts related to Group A posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts shared below.

Eligibility

Graduation/Post-Graduation, 21-32 years

Recruitment Process

UPSC Civil Services Exam, UPSC IES, RBI Grade B exam, etc

Pay Scale

Mostly Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000 (7th Pay Commission)

Popular Group A Posts

Indian Administrative Service

Indian Foreign Service

Indian Police Service

Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Post & Telecommunication A, etc

What are Group B Government Jobs?

Group B Government Jobs fill the gap between Group A and the lower groups. It includes both Gazetted and non-Gazetted positions. They are responsible for enforcing policies, handling team operations, and supporting Group A officers in daily tasks. Here are the important points associated with Group B posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts:

Eligibility

Graduation in relevant field, Usually 18 to 32 years

Recruitment Process

SSC JE exam, SSC CGL, etc

Pay Scale

Rs. 35400-112400 (7th Pay Commission)

Popular Group B Posts

Junior Engineer

Income Tax Inspectors

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Sub Inspector (CBI), etc

What are Group C Government Jobs?

Group C Government jobs are an important part of the government administration. Employees handle data entry, maintain records, and ensure the seamless execution of daily duties. Given below are the important facts related to Group C posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts.

Eligibility

10th pass/12th pass/Graduation, Usually 18 to 27 years with age relaxation

Recruitment Process

SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, etc

Pay Scale

Rs 19,900 to Rs 81,100

Popular Group C Roles

Lower Divisional Clerk

Junior Secretariat Assistant 

Data Entry Operators

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff

Havaldar, etc

What are Group D Government Jobs?

Group D Government Jobs hold the lowest position in the government hierarchy. While employees of this group have limited authority and decision-making power, they play an important role in providing assistance in the daily duties. The job responsibilities include duties like cleaning, repairs, and other assistance tasks. Here are the important points associated with Group D posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts:

Eligibility

10th pass/ITI, 18 to 36 Years

Recruitment Process

RRB Group D, State Govt Exams, etc

Pay Scale

Rs 18000

Popular Group D posts

Peons

Drivers

Pointsman

Track Maintainers

Cleaners, etc

Promotion and Career Growth of Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs

Group A, B, C, and D government jobs offer excellent scope for career advancement. Officers and employees in this group may get promotion opportunities based on their years of service, job performance, and qualifications. The promotion hierarchy in all these groups is as follows:

  • Group D to Group C: They may get promoted through internal/departmental exams after working for a few years.

  • Group C to Group B: Depends on year of service, seniority and departmental exams.

  • Group B to Group A: Many Group B officers may get promoted to Group A posts depending on parameters like work performance, internal exams, etc.

FAQs on What are Group A, B, C Government Jobs

Question 1: Who can apply for Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs?

Answer: Candidates who have passed 8th/10th/12th or hold a graduation degree can apply for the Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs.

Question 2: What are Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs?

Answer: Group A, B, C, and D government jobs are categorised on the basis of authority, duties, and salary. Group A includes the highest-level officers, Group B includes mid-level managerial roles, Group C includes clerical and administrative staff, and Group D covers manual workers.

