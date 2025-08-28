What are Group A, B, C Government Jobs: Categories, Roles, Salary & Eligibility

Government Jobs in India are popular owing to their stability, allowances, and attractive pay scales. Every year, it attracts lakhs of applicants who aspire to build a rewarding career in government services. The government has divided employment into four main groups: Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. These group varies in terms of parameters like pay scale, qualifications, responsibilities and recruitment process. Familiarity with all these groups can help candidates prepare effectively for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, RRB, SBI, IBPS, and state-level tests. Scroll on to learn more about what are Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs in India.
What are Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs?
The candidates need to understand the eligibility requirements, recruitment process, pay scales, career growth, job profiles, and other key components of Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D posts. These help them apply for the roles as per their qualifications and career goals. Here is the key overview of Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs shared below for reference purposes.
|
Category
|
Eligibility
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Pay Scales
|
Examples
|
Group A
|
Graduation/ Post-graduation
|
UPSC, Central Govt, State PSCs
|
Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000
|
IAS, IPS, IFS, RBI Grade B
|
Group B
|
Graduation
|
UPSC, SSC, State PSCs
|
Rs 35400 to Rs 112400
|
Income Tax Inspectors, Section Officers, Junior Engineer
|
Group C
|
12th pass/ Graduation
|
SSC, RRB, State-level exams
|
Rs 19,900 to Rs 81,100
|
Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators, Typists, Technicians
|
Group D
|
8th/10th Pass
|
RRB, State-level exams
|
Rs 18,000
|
Peons, Pointsman, Track Maintainers, Cleaners
What are Group A Government Jobs?
Group A Government Jobs are among the highest levels of government service. Officers in this group are required to carry out tasks like policy framing, implementing schemes, and taking strategic decisions. Check the important facts related to Group A posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts shared below.
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation/Post-Graduation, 21-32 years
|
Recruitment Process
|
UPSC Civil Services Exam, UPSC IES, RBI Grade B exam, etc
|
Pay Scale
|
Mostly Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000 (7th Pay Commission)
|
Popular Group A Posts
|
Indian Administrative Service
Indian Foreign Service
Indian Police Service
Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Post & Telecommunication A, etc
What are Group B Government Jobs?
Group B Government Jobs fill the gap between Group A and the lower groups. It includes both Gazetted and non-Gazetted positions. They are responsible for enforcing policies, handling team operations, and supporting Group A officers in daily tasks. Here are the important points associated with Group B posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts:
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation in relevant field, Usually 18 to 32 years
|
Recruitment Process
|
SSC JE exam, SSC CGL, etc
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 35400-112400 (7th Pay Commission)
|
Popular Group B Posts
|
Junior Engineer
Income Tax Inspectors
Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
Sub Inspector (CBI), etc
What are Group C Government Jobs?
Group C Government jobs are an important part of the government administration. Employees handle data entry, maintain records, and ensure the seamless execution of daily duties. Given below are the important facts related to Group C posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts.
|
Eligibility
|
10th pass/12th pass/Graduation, Usually 18 to 27 years with age relaxation
|
Recruitment Process
|
SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, etc
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs 19,900 to Rs 81,100
|
Popular Group C Roles
|
Lower Divisional Clerk
Junior Secretariat Assistant
Data Entry Operators
Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff
Havaldar, etc
What are Group D Government Jobs?
Group D Government Jobs hold the lowest position in the government hierarchy. While employees of this group have limited authority and decision-making power, they play an important role in providing assistance in the daily duties. The job responsibilities include duties like cleaning, repairs, and other assistance tasks. Here are the important points associated with Group D posts in terms of eligibility, recruitment process, pay scales, and popular posts:
|
Eligibility
|
10th pass/ITI, 18 to 36 Years
|
Recruitment Process
|
RRB Group D, State Govt Exams, etc
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs 18000
|
Popular Group D posts
|
Peons
Drivers
Pointsman
Track Maintainers
Cleaners, etc
Promotion and Career Growth of Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs
Group A, B, C, and D government jobs offer excellent scope for career advancement. Officers and employees in this group may get promotion opportunities based on their years of service, job performance, and qualifications. The promotion hierarchy in all these groups is as follows:
-
Group D to Group C: They may get promoted through internal/departmental exams after working for a few years.
-
Group C to Group B: Depends on year of service, seniority and departmental exams.
-
Group B to Group A: Many Group B officers may get promoted to Group A posts depending on parameters like work performance, internal exams, etc.
FAQs on What are Group A, B, C Government Jobs
Question 1: Who can apply for Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs?
Answer: Candidates who have passed 8th/10th/12th or hold a graduation degree can apply for the Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs.
Question 2: What are Group A, B, C, and D Government Jobs?
Answer: Group A, B, C, and D government jobs are categorised on the basis of authority, duties, and salary. Group A includes the highest-level officers, Group B includes mid-level managerial roles, Group C includes clerical and administrative staff, and Group D covers manual workers.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation