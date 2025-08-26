IAS Salary 2025: Structure, Allowances, Perks, Career Growth

UPSC aspirants often wonder, “what is the salary of an IAS officer?” to get a clear idea of the pay scale and associated responsibilities. The starting basic pay of an IAS officer is typically Rs 56,100 per month. Based on the years of service, proven performance, and subsequent promotions, the IAS salary can reach up to Rs 2,50,000 per month for the Cabinet Secretary position. Beyond the fixed pay, IAS officers will also be entitled to DA, HRA, TA, etc, depending on the city of posting. Understanding the IAS salary per month and job profile in advance will help them determine whether the role aligns with their aspirations. Read to know what is the salary of an IAS officer and other key details. What is the Salary of an IAS Officer? UPSC IAS is one of the most respected and authoritative positions in the country that draws lakhs of aspirants every year. The IAS monthly salary includes basic pay of Rs 56,100 per month with perks and allowances. The salary of an IAS officer falls within the pay scale that ranges between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,50,000 as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Below is the breakup of the salary structure of an IAS officer for the reference of the candidates.

Post Basic Pay (INR) Number of Years Service Required ASP/SDM/ Assistant Commissioner ₹56,100 1-4 ADM/Deputy Secretary/ Undersecretary ₹67,700 5-8 DM/ Joint Secretary/ Deputy Secretary ₹78,800 9-12 DM/ Special Secretary cum Director/ Director ₹1,18,500 13-16 Divisional Commissioner/ Secretary cum Commissioner/ Joint Secretary ₹1,44,200 16-24 Divisional Commissioner/ Principal Secretary/ Additional Secretary ₹1,82,200 25-30 Additional Chief Secretary ₹2,05,400 30-33 Chief Secretary ₹2,25,000 34-36 Cabinet Secretary of India ₹2,50,000 37+ IAS Officer Salary After 7th Pay Commission The IAS officer salary after 7th pay commission is quite competitive. It ensures financial stability and attracts many aspirants to the civil services. Over time, the IAS salary rises as officers acquire experience, earn promotions, and handle greater responsibilities. Various allowances like DA, HRA, travel allowances, etc, are also included in the monthly salary depending on the posting location. Given below are the detailed components of the IAS salary structure for clarity purposes.

Post Basic Pay (₹) DA HRA TA Gross Salary (₹) Deductions (₹) In-Hand Salary (₹) ASP/SDM/Assistant Commissioner 56,100 25,806 8,976 4,000 94,882 10,000 84,000 ADM/Deputy Secretary/Undersecretary 67,700 31,122 10,832 4,000 1,13,654 12,000 1,01,654 DM/Joint Secretary/Deputy Secretary 78,800 36,288 12,608 4,000 1,31,696 14,000 1,17,696 DM/Special Secretary cum Director/Director 1,18,500 54,510 18,960 4,000 1,95,970 20,000 1,75,970 Divisional Commissioner/Secretary cum Commissioner/Joint Secretary 1,44,200 66,152 23,072 4,000 2,37,424 25,000 2,12,424 Divisional Commissioner/Principal Secretary/Additional Secretary 1,82,200 83,732 29,152 4,000 2,99,084 30,000 2,69,084 Additional Chief Secretary 2,05,400 94,484 32,864 4,000 3,36,748 35,000 3,01,748 Chief Secretary 2,25,000 1,03,500 36,000 4,000 3,68,500 38,000 3,30,500 Cabinet Secretary 2,50,000 1,15,000 40,000 4,000 4,09,000 40,000 3,69,000

IAS Salary Structure Rank-Wise IAS officers will also get the chance to appear in promotions depending on their year of service, performance, and seniority. Salaries differ depending on the officer’s rank and duties. Let’s discuss the rank-wise IAS salary structure in the table below. IAS Rank Wise Post Pay Level Basic Pay (Per Month) Years of Experience SDM, Undersecretary, Assistant Secretary 10 ₹56,100 0-4 years ADM, Deputy Secretary, Undersecretary 11 ₹67,700 4-9 years District Magistrate, Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary 12 ₹78,800 9-12 years District Magistrate, Deputy Secretary, and Director 13 ₹1,18,500 12-16 years Divisional Commissioner, Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Joint Secretary 14 ₹1,44,200 16-25 years Divisional Commissioner, Principal Secretary, and Additional Secretary 15 ₹2,05,400 25-30 years Additional Chief Secretary 16 ₹2,50,000 30+ years Chief Secretary and Secretary 17 ₹2,25,000 34-36 years Cabinet Secretary of India 18 ₹2,50,000 37+ years

IAS Salary Per Month IAS officer salary are structured with basic pay, multiple allowances, and necessary deductions. The IAS officers start with a salary of Rs 56,100 per month at entry-level positions like Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Pay Level 10). The salary grows progressively through various pay levels, depending on service duration and promotions. They will also enjoy various perks and allowances like Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Travel Allowances, etc as a part of their monthly salary. The starting IAS salary per month is expected to be around Rs 84,000. IAS Grade Pay The Grade Pay for IAS officers starts at Rs 5,400 for roles such as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) or Undersecretary. It rises gradually as per the pay matrix outlined in the 7th Pay Commission. Below are the IAS grade pay details for reference purposes.

Pay Band (₹) Grade Pay (₹) Level in Pay Matrix Designations 15,600-39,100 5,400 10 Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) / Undersecretary in State Secretariat / Assistant Secretary in Central Secretariat 6,600 11 Additional District Magistrate (ADM) / Deputy Secretary in State Secretariat / Undersecretary in Central Secretariat 7,600 12 District Magistrate (DM) / Joint Secretary in State Secretariat / Deputy Secretary in Central Secretariat 37,400-67,000 8,700 13 DM (Director in Government of India) / Additional Commissioner in IRS / Joint Commissioner in IRS 10,000 14 Inspector General (IG) of Police / Commissioner (IAS/IRS) / Joint Secretary in Government of India 67,000-79,000 - 15 Additional Director General (ADG) of Police / Additional Secretary in GOI / Principal Secretary in State / Principal Commissioner in IRS 80,000 (Fixed) - 17 Chief Secretary in State / Director General (DG) of Police / Secretary in GOI / Principal Chief Commissioner in IRS 90,000 (Fixed) - 18 Cabinet Secretary of India

Highest IAS Officer Salary The highest IAS officer salary will be Rs 2,50,000 for the Cabinet Secretary post, according to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. It typically takes more than 37 years of continuous service to reach this position in the civil services. IAS Salary: Perks & Allowances Along with the basic pay, the IAS officer will also enjoy allowances and perks based on the government guidelines. These attractive allowances vary according to the posting location and the officer’s rank or designation. The IAS salary per month includes the following allowances: Dearness Allowances

Other Relevant Allowances What is the Salary of an IAS Officer After 5 Years The salary of an IAS officer after 5 years falls under the pay level 11 as per the 7th pay commission guidelines. The basic pay of an IAS after 5 years will be Rs 67,700 per month, and the in-hand salary will be approximately Rs 90,000 per month. Take a look at the IAS salary structure after 5 years of service.

Post/Experience Level Basic Pay (₹) DA HRA TA Gross Salary (₹) Deductions (₹) In-Hand Salary (₹) After 5 Years (Senior Time Scale) 67,700 25,726 10,832 4,000 1,07,258 12,000 90,000 What is the Salary of an IAS Officer After 10 Years As per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines, the salary of an IAS officer after 10 years falls under Pay Level 12. The basic pay at this level is Rs 78,800, while the total monthly salary comes to around Rs 1,10,000 per month. Check the breakdown of the IAS salary after 10 years. Post/Experience Level Basic Pay (₹) DA HRA TA Gross Salary Deductions (₹) In-Hand Salary (₹) After 10 Years (Junior Administrative Grade) 78,800 29,944 12,608 4,000 1,25,352 15,000 1,10,000