IAS Salary 2025: Structure, Allowances, Perks, Career Growth

By Meenu Solanki
Aug 26, 2025, 13:19 IST

What is the Salary of an IAS Officer? An IAS salary in India begins at Rs 56,100 and may go up to Rs 2,50,000 per month. Get complete insights into IAS Officer Salary, including in-hand pay, allowances, and other relevant information.

UPSC aspirants often wonder, “what is the salary of an IAS officer?”  to get a clear idea of the pay scale and associated responsibilities. The starting basic pay of an IAS officer is typically Rs 56,100 per month. Based on the years of service, proven performance, and subsequent promotions, the IAS salary can reach up to Rs 2,50,000 per month for the Cabinet Secretary position. Beyond the fixed pay, IAS officers will also be entitled to DA, HRA, TA, etc, depending on the city of posting. Understanding the IAS salary per month and job profile in advance will help them determine whether the role aligns with their aspirations. Read to know what is the salary of an IAS officer and other key details.

What is the Salary of an IAS Officer?

UPSC IAS is one of the most respected and authoritative positions in the country that draws lakhs of aspirants every year. The IAS monthly salary includes basic pay of Rs 56,100 per month with perks and allowances. The salary of an IAS officer falls within the pay scale that ranges between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,50,000 as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Below is the breakup of the salary structure of an IAS officer for the reference of the candidates.

Post

Basic Pay (INR)

Number of Years Service Required

ASP/SDM/ Assistant Commissioner

₹56,100

1-4

ADM/Deputy Secretary/ Undersecretary

₹67,700

5-8

DM/ Joint Secretary/ Deputy Secretary

₹78,800

9-12

DM/ Special Secretary cum Director/ Director

₹1,18,500

13-16

Divisional Commissioner/ Secretary cum Commissioner/ Joint Secretary

₹1,44,200

16-24

Divisional Commissioner/ Principal Secretary/ Additional Secretary

₹1,82,200

25-30

Additional Chief Secretary

₹2,05,400

30-33

Chief Secretary

₹2,25,000

34-36

Cabinet Secretary of India

₹2,50,000

37+

IAS Officer Salary After 7th Pay Commission

The IAS officer salary after 7th pay commission is quite competitive. It ensures financial stability and attracts many aspirants to the civil services. Over time, the IAS salary rises as officers acquire experience, earn promotions, and handle greater responsibilities. Various allowances like DA, HRA, travel allowances, etc, are also included in the monthly salary depending on the posting location. Given below are the detailed components of the IAS salary structure for clarity purposes.

Post

Basic Pay (₹)

DA

HRA

TA

Gross Salary (₹)

Deductions (₹)

In-Hand Salary (₹)

ASP/SDM/Assistant Commissioner

56,100

25,806

8,976

4,000

94,882

10,000

84,000

ADM/Deputy Secretary/Undersecretary

67,700

31,122

10,832

4,000

1,13,654

12,000

1,01,654

DM/Joint Secretary/Deputy Secretary

78,800

36,288

12,608

4,000

1,31,696

14,000

1,17,696

DM/Special Secretary cum Director/Director

1,18,500

54,510

18,960

4,000

1,95,970

20,000

1,75,970

Divisional Commissioner/Secretary cum Commissioner/Joint Secretary

1,44,200

66,152

23,072

4,000

2,37,424

25,000

2,12,424

Divisional Commissioner/Principal Secretary/Additional Secretary

1,82,200

83,732

29,152

4,000

2,99,084

30,000

2,69,084

Additional Chief Secretary

2,05,400

94,484

32,864

4,000

3,36,748

35,000

3,01,748

Chief Secretary

2,25,000

1,03,500

36,000

4,000

3,68,500

38,000

3,30,500

Cabinet Secretary

2,50,000

1,15,000

40,000

4,000

4,09,000

40,000

3,69,000

IAS Salary Structure Rank-Wise

IAS officers will also get the chance to appear in promotions depending on their year of service, performance, and seniority.  Salaries differ depending on the officer’s rank and duties. Let’s discuss the rank-wise IAS salary structure in the table below.

IAS Rank Wise Post

Pay Level

Basic Pay (Per Month)

Years of Experience

SDM, Undersecretary, Assistant Secretary

10

₹56,100

0-4 years

ADM, Deputy Secretary, Undersecretary

11

₹67,700

4-9 years

District Magistrate, Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary

12

₹78,800

9-12 years

District Magistrate, Deputy Secretary, and Director

13

₹1,18,500

12-16 years

Divisional Commissioner, Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Joint Secretary

14

₹1,44,200

16-25 years

Divisional Commissioner, Principal Secretary, and Additional Secretary

15

₹2,05,400

25-30 years

Additional Chief Secretary

16

₹2,50,000

30+ years

Chief Secretary and Secretary

17

₹2,25,000

34-36 years

Cabinet Secretary of India

18

₹2,50,000

37+ years

IAS Salary Per Month

IAS officer salary are structured with basic pay, multiple allowances, and necessary deductions. The IAS officers start with a salary of Rs 56,100 per month at entry-level positions like Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Pay Level 10). The salary grows progressively through various pay levels, depending on service duration and promotions. They will also enjoy various perks and allowances like Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Travel Allowances, etc as a part of their monthly salary. The starting IAS salary per month is expected to be around Rs 84,000.

IAS Grade Pay

The Grade Pay for IAS officers starts at Rs 5,400 for roles such as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) or Undersecretary.  It rises gradually as per the pay matrix outlined in the 7th Pay Commission. Below are the IAS grade pay details for reference purposes.

Pay Band (₹)

Grade Pay (₹)

Level in Pay Matrix

Designations

15,600-39,100

5,400

10

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) / Undersecretary in State Secretariat / Assistant Secretary in Central Secretariat

6,600

11

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) / Deputy Secretary in State Secretariat / Undersecretary in Central Secretariat

7,600

12

District Magistrate (DM) / Joint Secretary in State Secretariat / Deputy Secretary in Central Secretariat

37,400-67,000

8,700

13

DM (Director in Government of India) / Additional Commissioner in IRS / Joint Commissioner in IRS

10,000

14

Inspector General (IG) of Police / Commissioner (IAS/IRS) / Joint Secretary in Government of India

67,000-79,000

-

15

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police / Additional Secretary in GOI / Principal Secretary in State / Principal Commissioner in IRS

80,000 (Fixed)

-

17

Chief Secretary in State / Director General (DG) of Police / Secretary in GOI / Principal Chief Commissioner in IRS

90,000 (Fixed)

-

18

Cabinet Secretary of India

Highest IAS Officer Salary

The highest IAS officer salary will be Rs 2,50,000 for the Cabinet Secretary post, according to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. It typically takes more than 37 years of continuous service to reach this position in the civil services.

IAS Salary: Perks & Allowances

Along with the basic pay, the IAS officer will also enjoy allowances and perks based on the government guidelines. These attractive allowances vary according to the posting location and the officer’s rank or designation. The IAS salary per month includes the following allowances:

  • Dearness Allowances

  • House Rent Allowances

  • Medical Allowances

  • Other Relevant Allowances

What is the Salary of an IAS Officer After 5 Years

The salary of an IAS officer after 5 years falls under the pay level 11 as per the 7th pay commission guidelines. The basic pay of an IAS after 5 years will be Rs 67,700 per month, and the in-hand salary will be approximately Rs 90,000 per month. Take a look at the IAS salary structure after 5 years of service.

Post/Experience Level

Basic Pay (₹)

DA

HRA

TA

Gross Salary (₹)

Deductions (₹)

In-Hand Salary (₹)

After 5 Years (Senior Time Scale)

67,700

25,726

10,832

4,000

1,07,258

12,000

90,000

What is the Salary of an IAS Officer After 10 Years

As per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines, the salary of an IAS officer after 10 years falls under Pay Level 12. The basic pay at this level is Rs 78,800, while the total monthly salary comes to around Rs 1,10,000 per month. Check the breakdown of the IAS salary after 10 years.

Post/Experience Level

Basic Pay (₹)

DA

HRA

TA

Gross Salary

Deductions (₹)

In-Hand Salary (₹)

After 10 Years (Junior Administrative Grade)

78,800

29,944

12,608

4,000

1,25,352

15,000

1,10,000

FAQs on IAS Officer Salary

Question 1: What is the Salary of an IAS Officer?

Answer: An IAS salary in India begins at Rs 56,100 and may go up to Rs 2,50,000 per month.

Question 2: What allowances are included in the IAS salary per month?

Answer: An IAS officer may receive allowances like DA, HRA, TA, etc as a part of their monthly pay.

