IAS Salary 2025: Structure, Allowances, Perks, Career Growth

UPSC aspirants often wonder, “what is the salary of an IAS officer?” to get a clear idea of the pay scale and associated responsibilities. The starting basic pay of an IAS officer is typically Rs 56,100 per month. Based on the years of service, proven performance, and subsequent promotions, the IAS salary can reach up to Rs 2,50,000 per month for the Cabinet Secretary position. Beyond the fixed pay, IAS officers will also be entitled to DA, HRA, TA, etc, depending on the city of posting. Understanding the IAS salary per month and job profile in advance will help them determine whether the role aligns with their aspirations. Read to know what is the salary of an IAS officer and other key details.
What is the Salary of an IAS Officer?
UPSC IAS is one of the most respected and authoritative positions in the country that draws lakhs of aspirants every year. The IAS monthly salary includes basic pay of Rs 56,100 per month with perks and allowances. The salary of an IAS officer falls within the pay scale that ranges between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,50,000 as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Below is the breakup of the salary structure of an IAS officer for the reference of the candidates.
|
Post
|
Basic Pay (INR)
|
Number of Years Service Required
|
ASP/SDM/ Assistant Commissioner
|
₹56,100
|
1-4
|
ADM/Deputy Secretary/ Undersecretary
|
₹67,700
|
5-8
|
DM/ Joint Secretary/ Deputy Secretary
|
₹78,800
|
9-12
|
DM/ Special Secretary cum Director/ Director
|
₹1,18,500
|
13-16
|
Divisional Commissioner/ Secretary cum Commissioner/ Joint Secretary
|
₹1,44,200
|
16-24
|
Divisional Commissioner/ Principal Secretary/ Additional Secretary
|
₹1,82,200
|
25-30
|
Additional Chief Secretary
|
₹2,05,400
|
30-33
|
Chief Secretary
|
₹2,25,000
|
34-36
|
Cabinet Secretary of India
|
₹2,50,000
|
37+
IAS Officer Salary After 7th Pay Commission
The IAS officer salary after 7th pay commission is quite competitive. It ensures financial stability and attracts many aspirants to the civil services. Over time, the IAS salary rises as officers acquire experience, earn promotions, and handle greater responsibilities. Various allowances like DA, HRA, travel allowances, etc, are also included in the monthly salary depending on the posting location. Given below are the detailed components of the IAS salary structure for clarity purposes.
|
Post
|
Basic Pay (₹)
|
DA
|
HRA
|
TA
|
Gross Salary (₹)
|
Deductions (₹)
|
In-Hand Salary (₹)
|
ASP/SDM/Assistant Commissioner
|
56,100
|
25,806
|
8,976
|
4,000
|
94,882
|
10,000
|
84,000
|
ADM/Deputy Secretary/Undersecretary
|
67,700
|
31,122
|
10,832
|
4,000
|
1,13,654
|
12,000
|
1,01,654
|
DM/Joint Secretary/Deputy Secretary
|
78,800
|
36,288
|
12,608
|
4,000
|
1,31,696
|
14,000
|
1,17,696
|
DM/Special Secretary cum Director/Director
|
1,18,500
|
54,510
|
18,960
|
4,000
|
1,95,970
|
20,000
|
1,75,970
|
Divisional Commissioner/Secretary cum Commissioner/Joint Secretary
|
1,44,200
|
66,152
|
23,072
|
4,000
|
2,37,424
|
25,000
|
2,12,424
|
Divisional Commissioner/Principal Secretary/Additional Secretary
|
1,82,200
|
83,732
|
29,152
|
4,000
|
2,99,084
|
30,000
|
2,69,084
|
Additional Chief Secretary
|
2,05,400
|
94,484
|
32,864
|
4,000
|
3,36,748
|
35,000
|
3,01,748
|
Chief Secretary
|
2,25,000
|
1,03,500
|
36,000
|
4,000
|
3,68,500
|
38,000
|
3,30,500
|
Cabinet Secretary
|
2,50,000
|
1,15,000
|
40,000
|
4,000
|
4,09,000
|
40,000
|
3,69,000
IAS Salary Structure Rank-Wise
IAS officers will also get the chance to appear in promotions depending on their year of service, performance, and seniority. Salaries differ depending on the officer’s rank and duties. Let’s discuss the rank-wise IAS salary structure in the table below.
|
IAS Rank Wise Post
|
Pay Level
|
Basic Pay (Per Month)
|
Years of Experience
|
SDM, Undersecretary, Assistant Secretary
|
10
|
₹56,100
|
0-4 years
|
ADM, Deputy Secretary, Undersecretary
|
11
|
₹67,700
|
4-9 years
|
District Magistrate, Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary
|
12
|
₹78,800
|
9-12 years
|
District Magistrate, Deputy Secretary, and Director
|
13
|
₹1,18,500
|
12-16 years
|
Divisional Commissioner, Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Joint Secretary
|
14
|
₹1,44,200
|
16-25 years
|
Divisional Commissioner, Principal Secretary, and Additional Secretary
|
15
|
₹2,05,400
|
25-30 years
|
Additional Chief Secretary
|
16
|
₹2,50,000
|
30+ years
|
Chief Secretary and Secretary
|
17
|
₹2,25,000
|
34-36 years
|
Cabinet Secretary of India
|
18
|
₹2,50,000
|
37+ years
IAS Salary Per Month
IAS officer salary are structured with basic pay, multiple allowances, and necessary deductions. The IAS officers start with a salary of Rs 56,100 per month at entry-level positions like Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Pay Level 10). The salary grows progressively through various pay levels, depending on service duration and promotions. They will also enjoy various perks and allowances like Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Travel Allowances, etc as a part of their monthly salary. The starting IAS salary per month is expected to be around Rs 84,000.
IAS Grade Pay
The Grade Pay for IAS officers starts at Rs 5,400 for roles such as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) or Undersecretary. It rises gradually as per the pay matrix outlined in the 7th Pay Commission. Below are the IAS grade pay details for reference purposes.
|
Pay Band (₹)
|
Grade Pay (₹)
|
Level in Pay Matrix
|
Designations
|
15,600-39,100
|
5,400
|
10
|
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) / Undersecretary in State Secretariat / Assistant Secretary in Central Secretariat
|
6,600
|
11
|
Additional District Magistrate (ADM) / Deputy Secretary in State Secretariat / Undersecretary in Central Secretariat
|
7,600
|
12
|
District Magistrate (DM) / Joint Secretary in State Secretariat / Deputy Secretary in Central Secretariat
|
37,400-67,000
|
8,700
|
13
|
DM (Director in Government of India) / Additional Commissioner in IRS / Joint Commissioner in IRS
|
10,000
|
14
|
Inspector General (IG) of Police / Commissioner (IAS/IRS) / Joint Secretary in Government of India
|
67,000-79,000
|
-
|
15
|
Additional Director General (ADG) of Police / Additional Secretary in GOI / Principal Secretary in State / Principal Commissioner in IRS
|
80,000 (Fixed)
|
-
|
17
|
Chief Secretary in State / Director General (DG) of Police / Secretary in GOI / Principal Chief Commissioner in IRS
|
90,000 (Fixed)
|
-
|
18
|
Cabinet Secretary of India
Highest IAS Officer Salary
The highest IAS officer salary will be Rs 2,50,000 for the Cabinet Secretary post, according to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. It typically takes more than 37 years of continuous service to reach this position in the civil services.
IAS Salary: Perks & Allowances
Along with the basic pay, the IAS officer will also enjoy allowances and perks based on the government guidelines. These attractive allowances vary according to the posting location and the officer’s rank or designation. The IAS salary per month includes the following allowances:
-
Dearness Allowances
-
House Rent Allowances
-
Medical Allowances
-
Other Relevant Allowances
What is the Salary of an IAS Officer After 5 Years
The salary of an IAS officer after 5 years falls under the pay level 11 as per the 7th pay commission guidelines. The basic pay of an IAS after 5 years will be Rs 67,700 per month, and the in-hand salary will be approximately Rs 90,000 per month. Take a look at the IAS salary structure after 5 years of service.
|
Post/Experience Level
|
Basic Pay (₹)
|
DA
|
HRA
|
TA
|
Gross Salary (₹)
|
Deductions (₹)
|
In-Hand Salary (₹)
|
After 5 Years (Senior Time Scale)
|
67,700
|
25,726
|
10,832
|
4,000
|
1,07,258
|
12,000
|
90,000
What is the Salary of an IAS Officer After 10 Years
As per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines, the salary of an IAS officer after 10 years falls under Pay Level 12. The basic pay at this level is Rs 78,800, while the total monthly salary comes to around Rs 1,10,000 per month. Check the breakdown of the IAS salary after 10 years.
|
Post/Experience Level
|
Basic Pay (₹)
|
DA
|
HRA
|
TA
|
Gross Salary
|
Deductions (₹)
|
In-Hand Salary (₹)
|
After 10 Years (Junior Administrative Grade)
|
78,800
|
29,944
|
12,608
|
4,000
|
1,25,352
|
15,000
|
1,10,000
FAQs on IAS Officer Salary
Question 1: What is the Salary of an IAS Officer?
Answer: An IAS salary in India begins at Rs 56,100 and may go up to Rs 2,50,000 per month.
Question 2: What allowances are included in the IAS salary per month?
Answer: An IAS officer may receive allowances like DA, HRA, TA, etc as a part of their monthly pay.
