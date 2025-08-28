CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Reforms in LOC Submission for Class 10 & 12, APAAR IDs and New Guidelines

CBSE Board Exam 2026: As part of a strategic overhaul for the Class 10 and 12 examinations in 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced transformative reforms to the “List of Candidates” (LOC) submission process. These updates aim to enhance data accuracy, transparency, inclusiveness, and technological integration which are crucial for both schools and students. Check the complete details of student data submission and guidelines in the official CBSE circular along with step-by-step instructions for LOC filling and submission.

Schools must now follow stricter protocols while uploading candidate information and assigning teachers. The key requirements are:

Correct spelling of student’s, mother’s, father’s, or guardian’s name.

Correct Date of Birth of the student.

Proper subject combinations, aligned with the Scheme of Studies.

For complete instructions, schools are advised to check the official CBSE PDF on LOC filling and submission guidelines.

Why These Reforms Matter

CBSE’s new LOC submission reforms are more than procedural changes—they represent a student-centric, transparent, and inclusive shift in exam management. Here’s how these updates will make a real difference:

Greater Accuracy & Accountability

The introduction of data verification slips and APAAR IDs ensures that student records are error-free, minimizing last-minute exam discrepancies.

Inclusivity for Special Needs

With a dedicated CWSN portal, students with special needs get timely accommodations and support, promoting fairness and equity in the CBSE board exams.