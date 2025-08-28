CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Reforms in LOC Submission for Class 10 & 12, APAAR IDs and New Guidelines

CBSE Board Exam 2026: As part of a strategic overhaul for the Class 10 and 12 examinations in 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced transformative reforms to the “List of Candidates” (LOC) submission process. These updates aim to enhance data accuracy, transparency, inclusiveness, and technological integration which are crucial for both schools and students. Check the complete details of student data submission and guidelines in the official CBSE circular along with step-by-step instructions for LOC filling and submission.
What’s New in LOC Submission for 2026
1. Two-Board Exam Structure for Class 10
- Dual Exam Opportunity: Class 10 students will now take two board exams per year—a mandatory main exam in February and an optional improvement exam in May.
- Best Score Counts: Only the highest score between the two attempts will be considered in the final results.
LOC Timeline:
- For the Main Exam (February) → Schools must submit LOC data for all candidates in the September–October 2025 window.
- For the Second Exam (May) → LOC submissions will open after the first exam concludes, only for students opting for improvement.
2. Introduction of APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) IDs
- One-Nation, One-Student ID: APAAR IDs have been made mandatory for all students during LOC submission.
- Purpose: To create a centralized academic profile for every student, prevent duplication or fraud, and ensure data reliability.
- Implementation: Schools across India, are directed to fill the LOC only for candidates who have the APPAR id.
3. Data Verification Slip for Accuracy
- Candidate-Wise Slip: Each student will now receive a detailed verification slip with their personal details, subject codes, and exam information.
- Correction Window: Schools can make corrections between October 13 and October 27, 2025. After this window, no changes will be allowed.
4. Strengthened CWSN (Children With Special Needs) Process
- Dedicated Portal: CBSE has launched a specialized CWSN portal to simplify registration of students with special needs.
- Automated Accommodations: Relaxations and exam support will be granted only if details are uploaded before the deadline. Late submissions will not be accepted.
5. Enhanced Data Submission Requirements & Precautions for Schools
Schools must now follow stricter protocols while uploading candidate information and assigning teachers. The key requirements are:
- Upload valid student photographs with LOC data.
- Ensure accurate subject codes while registering candidates.
- Assign qualified teachers (teaching Grades 9–12) for evaluation and assessment duties.
Verify the following details carefully as per the Admission & Withdrawal Register:
- Correct spelling of student’s, mother’s, father’s, or guardian’s name.
- Correct Date of Birth of the student.
- Proper subject combinations, aligned with the Scheme of Studies.
For complete instructions, schools are advised to check the official CBSE PDF on LOC filling and submission guidelines.
Why These Reforms Matter
CBSE’s new LOC submission reforms are more than procedural changes—they represent a student-centric, transparent, and inclusive shift in exam management. Here’s how these updates will make a real difference:
Greater Accuracy & Accountability
The introduction of data verification slips and APAAR IDs ensures that student records are error-free, minimizing last-minute exam discrepancies.
Inclusivity for Special Needs
With a dedicated CWSN portal, students with special needs get timely accommodations and support, promoting fairness and equity in the CBSE board exams.
Reduced Exam Anxiety
The dual exam opportunity means students can improve their scores without the stress of losing an academic year, making exams less intimidating and stressfull.
Technological Integration
By adopting digital tools like APAAR IDs and online portals, CBSE is modernizing exam systems, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring smoother processes for schools.
Standardized Evaluation
Assigning only qualified teachers for exam duties strengthens the credibility of assessments, ensuring fairness across all CBSE schools.
These reforms are designed to put students first, ensuring accuracy, inclusivity, and a stress-free exam environment while setting new standards for transparency in CBSE exams.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation