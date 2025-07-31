CBSE Sample Papers 2025-26: Download Model Paper PDF and Check Marking Scheme for All Subjects

CBSE Sample Paper 2025-26: The 2025–2026 model sample papers have now been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to help students study for the half-yearly and final board exams. These example papers were created by CBSE specialists and posted on cbseacademic.nic.in, the official website. These sample papers are crucial study tools that help students understand the format and question types of expected question papers. The format of the question paper and the grading scheme are made clearer to the students by these practice questions. Students are encouraged to consider their accomplishments, identify their areas of strength and weakness, and consider how they might develop. Although preparing for board examinations can be difficult, you can approach your studies in the proper way if you use the right strategies.

Students in CBSE Classes 10 and 12 can view and download their sample papers for 2025–2026 here, along with the grading guidelines for each subject. You may also get the CBSE sample papers for skill subjects here. View the links to obtain the sample papers in free PDF format. CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Sample Paper 2025-26 The format of the question paper and how the marks are assigned are among the materials and lessons that are supposed to help students get ready for their higher secondary education. The subject-wise sample papers for CBSE Class 10 for the 2025–2026 board exams can be downloaded by clicking the links below: Subject Sample Question Paper Marking Scheme Science SQP MS English (Language & Literature) SQP MS English (Communicative) SQP MS Hindi A SQP MS Hindi B SQP MS Mathematics (Basic) SQP MS Mathematics (Standard) SQP MS Social Science SQP MS