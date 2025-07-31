TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
CBSE Sample Papers 2025-26: Download Model Paper PDF and Check Marking Scheme for All Subjects

CBSE Sample Paper 2025-26: The CBSE Sample Papers that students should download in order to get ready for the 2025-26 half yearly and final board exams are the subject of this article. Direct download links for the CBSE 10th and 12th Sample Papers with Marking Scheme 2025–2026 can be found here.

CBSE Sample Paper 2025-26: The 2025–2026 model sample papers have now been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to help students study for the half-yearly and final board exams. These example papers were created by CBSE specialists and posted on cbseacademic.nic.in, the official website. These sample papers are crucial study tools that help students understand the format and question types of expected question papers. The format of the question paper and the grading scheme are made clearer to the students by these practice questions. Students are encouraged to consider their accomplishments, identify their areas of strength and weakness, and consider how they might develop. Although preparing for board examinations can be difficult, you can approach your studies in the proper way if you use the right strategies.

Students in CBSE Classes 10 and 12 can view and download their sample papers for 2025–2026 here, along with the grading guidelines for each subject. You may also get the CBSE sample papers for skill subjects here. View the links to obtain the sample papers in free PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Sample Paper 2025-26

The format of the question paper and how the marks are assigned are among the materials and lessons that are supposed to help students get ready for their higher secondary education. The subject-wise sample papers for CBSE Class 10 for the 2025–2026 board exams can be downloaded by clicking the links below:

Subject

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

Science

SQP

MS

English (Language & Literature)

SQP

MS

English (Communicative)

SQP

MS

Hindi A

SQP

MS

Hindi B

SQP

MS

Mathematics (Basic)

SQP

MS

Mathematics (Standard)

SQP

MS

Social Science

SQP

MS

To download the CBSE Class 10 sample paper for other subjects, click on the link given in the box below:

CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper and Marking Scheme 2025-26: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Subject-Wise Sample Paper 2025-26

The significance of the sample papers and their marking schemes is well understood by the Class 12 students. In order to better prepare for their final board exam, children should download the PDFs of all the sample papers and complete them. To get the CBSE Class 12 sample papers for all subjects, visit the link below:

Sample Papers of Language Subjects

Subject

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

English Core

SQP

MS

English Elective

SQP

MS

Hindi Core

SQP

MS

Hindi Elective

SQP

MS

Sample Papers for CBSE Class 12 Science

Subject

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

Mathematics

SQP

MS

Applied Mathematics

SQP

MS

Physics

SQP

MS

Chemistry

SQP

MS

Biology

SQP

MS

Sample Papers for CBSE Class 12 Commerce

Subject

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

Accountancy

SQP

MS

Business Studies

SQP

MS

Economics

SQP

MS

Sample Papers for CBSE Class 12 Arts (Humanities)

Subject

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

Geography

SQP

MS

History

SQP

MS

Political Science

SQP

MS

Psychology

SQP

MS

Sociology

SQP

MS

Home Science

SQP

MS

To download the CBSE Class 12 sample paper for other subjects, click on the link given in the box below:

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper and Marking Scheme 2025-26: Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

Students who want to study for the final 2025–2026 Class 10 board exams should check out the most recent CBSE syllabus. Having a PDF on hand for easy access is preferable. The CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025–2026 can be seen and downloaded using the link below:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26

In order to prepare for the final 2025–2026 Class 12 board exams, students need to review the most recent CBSE syllabus. It is preferable to have a PDF on hand for easy access. The following is the CBSE Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Humanities (Arts) syllabus. Visit the link to view the syllabus by subject.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 (All Subjects)

Also Check:

