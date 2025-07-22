How is the Vice President of India Elected? Explained Here

The election process for the Vice Presidential position following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation has begun, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared on Wednesday. Previously, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced his resignation, citing health concerns. He informed President Droupadi Murmu in his letter of resignation that he was leaving his position immediately. In his letter to the President, Dhankhar stated, "In accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, to prioritize health care and abide by medical advice." What will Happen Now? The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act of 1952 and its implementing regulations, also known as the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules of 1974, regulate the election of the Vice President of India.

"As a result, the Indian Election Commission has already begun preparing for the 2025 vice presidential election. The Election Schedule will be announced to the Vice-President of India's office as soon as the preparatory activities are finished," the polling body stated. Due to Dhankar's resignation, the position of Vice President of India, who also serves as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, is currently vacant, paving the way for a crucial election in the days ahead. Here is a summary of India's vice presidential election process in light of the current political events. How is the Vice President of India Elected? The Vice President's office website states that the Vice-President is chosen by a secret ballot in an electoral college made up of members of both Houses of Parliament. This election is conducted in accordance with the proportional representation system and uses a single transferable vote.

All of the members of both Houses of Parliament vote in the Electoral College to choose the vice president. Who can become Vice President of India? To be elected vice president, a candidate must: He/she must be a citizen of India

Must be at least 35 years of age

Must be qualified to become a member of the Rajya Sabha Note: A person who holds any office of profit under the Central Government of India, the state government, or any kind of local government. When will the Vice President Election take place? The post of Vice-President can become vacant in the following situations: Completing a five-year term

Resignation

Death

Removal from office

Other reasons like disqualification or cancellation of election When the Vice-President's post becomes vacant for any reason (resignation, removal, death, or others), fresh elections should be held as soon as possible. For the President, elections must happen within six months, but for the Vice-President, there is no fixed time limit; it should be done without unnecessary delay.