Top 10 World’s Highest-Paid Tennis Players In 2023

Roger Federer has reigned as the tennis world's top earner since 2007, amassing an estimated annual income of $95 million despite his 42-year-old status.

Nevertheless, the retirement of the Swiss maestro in September 2022 marked the dawn of a new era, as one of his former rivals now occupies the pinnacle of tennis wealth in 2023, while a potential successor looms on the horizon.

Novak Djokovic is the highest-paid tennis player in 2023, according to Forbes.

10 Highest-Paid Tennis Players In The World In 2023

The compilation of the top ten highest-paid tennis players in 2023, as gleaned from Forbes' reports, reflects a familiar pattern, with both Federer and Serena being excluded due to their retirements.

Here is the Full List of the 10 highest-paid tennis players in the world in 2023:

1. Novak Djokovic - $38.4 Million

2. Carlos Alcaraz - $31.4 Million

3. Iga Swiatek - $22.4 Million

4. Daniil Medvedev - $20.1 million

5. Rafael Nadal - $15.5 million

6. Emma Raducanu - $15.3 million

7. Coco Gauff - $15.2 million

8. Casper Ruud - $14.4 million

9. Naomi Osaka - $12.1 million

10. Jessica Pegula - $10.9 million

Highest-Paid Tennis Players In The World In 2023

The meticulous research has yielded a comprehensive list of the ten highest-earning tennis players in 2023, revealing a recurring trend with both Federer and Serena conspicuously absent due to their retirements.

Below, you will find the complete roster of the top ten highest-paid tennis players in the world for the year 2023:

1. Novak Djokovic

Earnings: $38.4 million

AGE: 36 | NATIONALITY: Serbia | ON-COURT: $13.4 mil • OFF-COURT: $25 mil

Novak Djokovic secured his fourth US Open title and his 24th Grand Slam singles crown by triumphing over Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, thereby equating Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam victories in history. Despite losing his top ATP Tour ranking to Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling five-set Wimbledon match in July, the 36-year-old Serbian reclaimed his form by emerging victorious in the Western & Southern Open final in August 2023. Djokovic has augmented his endorsement portfolio with Waterdrop beverages since January and has amassed career pre-tax earnings surpassing $510 million, according to Forbes estimates, with an ATP-best prize money tally of $172 million. His victory at the US Open alone earned him $3,000,000.

2. Carlos Alcaraz

Earnings: $31.4 million

AGE: 20 | NATIONALITY: Spain | ON-COURT: $11.4 mil • OFF-COURT: $20 mil

Carlos Alcaraz entered the U.S. Open as the reigning champion, fresh off his Wimbledon triumph and holding the top rank in the sport, all at the tender age of 20. Given his nationality and his clay court prowess, he has drawn inevitable comparisons to Rafael Nadal, attracting sponsorship deals from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein, who see in him the potential to dominate the sport for years to come. Alcaraz has also commanded higher appearance fees as he emerges as a draw for spectators, and he had been slated to face Nadal in a lucrative exhibition match in Las Vegas in March, which was regrettably cancelled due to injuries to both players. Alcaraz revealed last month that he envisions another potential partnership for the two players: teaming up as a doubles duo at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

3. Iga Swiatek

Earning: $22.4 million

AGE: 22 | NATIONALITY: Poland | ON-COURT: $8.4 mil • OFF-COURT: $14 mil

Iga Swiatek's victory at the French Open in June marked her fourth career Grand Slam singles title, tying her with Naomi Osaka for the second-most among active women's players, behind Venus Williams, who boasts seven. The 22-year-old Polish sensation has dominated the WTA Tour rankings for over 70 consecutive weeks, a feat only achieved by nine women players throughout their careers. Beyond the tennis court, Swiatek has diligently expanded her portfolio of endorsements, signing with the influential agency IMG last September and securing deals in the current year with Oshee sports drinks, On shoes and apparel, and Visa.

4. Daniil Medvedev

Earnings: $20.1 million

AGE: 27 | NATIONALITY: Russia | ON-COURT: $7.1 mil • OFF-COURT: $13 mil

Residing in Monaco, Daniil Medvedev has skillfully navigated the marketing challenges faced by Russian-born players since their country's invasion of Ukraine last year. The 2021 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 1 introduced a signature logo in January that adorns a line of apparel and shoes from Lacoste, one of his nine enduring sponsors. Medvedev has also ventured into business with RawQ, a brand of energy bars co-founded by his wife, Daria.

5. Rafael Nadal

Earnings: $15.5 million

AGE: 37 | NATIONALITY: Spain | ON-COURT: $1.5 mil • OFF-COURT: $14 mil

Following a 2022 season marked by two Grand Slam titles, Rafael Nadal has been sidelined since the Australian Open in the current year due to a hip injury that necessitated surgery in June. The 37-year-old Spaniard has indicated that 2024 will likely mark his final year in professional tennis, concluding an illustrious career highlighted by 22 major titles and, akin to Djokovic, pre-tax earnings surpassing $510 million. Nadal's prize money earnings of $135 million rank second only to Djokovic. The sponsorship dynamics in tennis, where sponsors tend to reduce rates for players falling in the rankings or missing significant tournaments due to injury, imply that Nadal's earnings this year are likely lower than in 2022. Nevertheless, he recently initiated a partnership with Subway, featuring NBA star Stephen Curry in advertisements, and in January, he invested in the E1 Series, a novel electric boat racing league.

6. Emma Raducanu

Earnings: $15.3 million

AGE: 20 | NATIONALITY: Britain | ON-COURT: $0.3 mil • OFF-COURT: $15 mil

Emma Raducanu, at the age of 20 and hailing from Britain, currently commands earnings totalling a staggering $15.3 million. Her financial prowess is composed of an on-court income of $0.3 million and an off-court treasure trove amounting to $15 million. Notably, Raducanu has recently resurfaced on the practice court, following extensive surgeries on both her wrists and ankle earlier this year. Concurrently, she embarked on a new coaching journey after parting ways with her fifth coach within a mere two-year span back in June. Her unwavering ambition is to recapture the formidable form that catapulted her to victory in the 2021 U.S. Open. Her youthful age of 18 during the championship triumph paved the way for a slew of lucrative endorsements, counting among them renowned names such as Dior, HSBC, and Porsche. Beyond her athletic prowess, Raducanu's expansive social media following, exceeding the three million mark across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X, renders her an intriguing prospect for sponsors even when she is not gracing the court. Notably, according to a 2022 SponsorUnited study, she stood out among female athletes with the highest average engagement on her sponsored posts.

7. Coco Gauff

Earnings: $15.2 million

AGE: 19 | NATIONALITY: United States | ON-COURT: $3.2 mil • OFF-COURT: $12 mil

At the tender age of 19, representing the United States, Coco Gauff has amassed substantial earnings totalling $15.2 million. Within her financial portfolio, she boasts an on-court purse of $3.2 million, complemented by a substantial off-court wealth of $12 million. Gauff recently achieved the pinnacle of her career in September, triumphantly securing the US Open title and accruing a remarkable $3 million in prize money. Her on-court earnings for the current year have already reached impressive heights, with the promise of further escalation in the year's final stretch, courtesy of upcoming tournaments. Such dedication and diligent earnings have even led to an extraordinary request from her brother, who yearns for one of the world's most opulent automobiles as a gift.

8. Casper Ruud

Earning: $14.4 million

AGE: 24 | NATIONALITY: Norway | ON-COURT: $6.4 mil • OFF-COURT: $8 mil

The 24-year-old Norwegian tennis sensation, Casper Ruud, has cemented his financial prowess, amassing a substantial $14.4 million in earnings. Ruud's wealth is a composite of a robust on-court income amounting to $6.4 million and a commendable off-court fortune tallying $8 million. His ascent to stardom was marked by a remarkable 2022 season, where he clinched victory in three prestigious events and secured second-place finishes in both the French Open and US Open, as well as the ATP Finals. Nevertheless, in contrast to his exceptional 2022 performance, Ruud's achievements in 2023 appear relatively subdued. This year, Ruud has assumed the role of a global ambassador for Samsonite and inked lucrative sponsorship agreements with two Scandinavian brands, namely, Vitamin Well drinks and SalMar farmed salmon.

9. Naomi Osaka

Earnings: $12.1 million

AGE: 25 | NATIONALITY: Japan | ON-COURT: $0.1 mil • OFF-COURT: $12 mil

Naomi Osaka, the 25-year-old Japanese tennis sensation, has amassed $12.1 million in earnings, comprising a modest $0.1 million on-court income and a substantial $12 million off-court fortune. Despite her absence from professional matches since September 2022, first due to injuries and then pregnancy, Osaka intends to make a competitive return at the Australian Open in January. Just 15 days after giving birth in July, she resumed rigorous training in Los Angeles. Despite a slight dip in earnings due to her hiatus, Osaka maintains a robust lineup of corporate partnerships, including Victoria's Secret and Bobbie baby formula. In April, her media company, Hana Kuma, secured $5 million in funding.

10. Jessica Pegula

Earnings: $10.9 million

AGE: 29 | NATIONALITY: United States | ON-COURT: $4.9 mil • OFF-COURT: $6 mil

Jessica Pegula epitomizes the concept of a late bloomer, surging from her position at No. 83 in the WTA Tour's singles rankings just three years ago to her current standing at No. 3, the highest-ranked American and three places ahead of her doubles partner, Coco Gauff. Off the court, the 29-year-old is the founder of the skincare line Ready 24 and inked a deal with talent agency GSE Worldwide in November to expand her sponsorship portfolio. Her existing sponsors include Adidas, Yonex, and Ready Nutrition. As the daughter of billionaire owners Terry and Kim Pegula, who own the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, she also penned an essay in the Players' Tribune in February, narrating her mother's lengthy recovery from a cardiac arrest last year.

Methodology

On-court earnings figures encompass prize money collected over the past 12 months, commencing from the 2022 U.S. Open. Estimates for off-court earnings are established through discussions with industry insiders and encompass income from endorsements, appearances, licensing, and memorabilia, as well as financial returns from significant business interests held by the athletes. Notably, Roger Federer and Serena Williams have been excluded from the rankings following their retirement announcements last year.

