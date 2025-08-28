Bihar SHS Lab Technician Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 1075 Posts at shs.bihar.gov.in from September 1st

Bihar Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has invited applications for 1075 Senior Laboratory Technicians and Laboratory Technicians posts under various health programmes on its official website, shs.bihar.gov.in. The registration process will begin on September 1 and conclude on September 15. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies through the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates possessing the required work experience and falling within the age bracket of 21 and 42 years are eligible to apply. Selection of candidates will be based on the written exam and work experience evaluation.
Bihar Laboratory Technician Vacancy 2025
The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has announced 1075 vacancies for the post of Lab Technician. Out of these, 7 vacancies are for Senior Laboratory Technician and 168 for Laboratory Technician posts. The complete category-wise vacancy distribution is provided in the official recruitment notification, along with details on salary, eligibility, exam pattern, and more. Candidates can access the SHS Bihar Notification 2025 PDF from the direct link given below.
SHS Bihar Lab Technician Notification PDF
Bihar Lab Technician Recruitment 2025 Overview
SHS Bihar Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2025
Organization
State Health Society (SHS), Bihar
Exam
SHS Bihar Laboratory Technician Exam 2025
Vacancy
1075
Age Limit
21-42 Years
Selection Process
Computer-Based Test and Work Experience Evaluation
Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy 2025 Category-wise
A total of 1075 vacancies have been announced for Lab Technician posts. Check the category-wise vacancies in the table below:
SHS Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy
Post Name
Programme Name
UR
EWS
SC
ST
EBC
BC
WBC
Total
Senior Laboratory Technician
NTEP
3
1
1
0
1
1
0
7
Laboratory Technician
NTEP
87
21
28
4
43
10
14
207
NPPCF
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
NIDDCP
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
NVHCP
2
0
1
0
1
0
0
4
NPCDCS
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
2
Blood Bank/BBSU
15
3
6
0
5
2
0
31
RTPCR Lab (IDSP)
36
9
14
1
16
11
3
90
HWC
276
69
110
7
124
83
21
690
NUHM
12
3
6
1
8
4
1
35
Sub Total
436
107
169
13
199
114
39
1075
Steps to Apply Online for Bihar Lab Technician Recruitment 2025
Visit the official website of SHS Bihar at shs.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section.
Find and select the Lab Technician Recruitment 2025 Apply Online link.
Register yourself by entering basic details such as name, contact number, and email ID.
Login with the registration credentials generated after successful registration.
Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and professional details carefully.
Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required documents in the prescribed format.
Pay the application fee online through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI.
Review the filled application form and click on the “Submit” button.
Take a printout of the application form and fee receipt for future reference.
Bihar Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
The application fee differs for all categories and must be paid online. This is non-refundable.
Category
Application Fees
General Category / Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class / Economically Weaker Section
Rs 500
SC/ST (Permanent Resident of Bihar State)
Rs 125
Female candidates of reserved/unreserved category (permanent resident of Bihar state)
Rs 125
Candidates from outside the state, irrespective of their category
Rs 500
For candidates with disabilities (40% or more)
Rs 125
