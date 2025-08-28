GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Bihar SHS Lab Technician Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 1075 Posts at shs.bihar.gov.in from September 1st

By Meenu Solanki
Aug 28, 2025, 16:50 IST

Bihar SHS Lab Technician Vacancy 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has announced 1075 vacancies for Lab Technician posts under the Bihar SHS Recruitment 2025. The application process will begin on September 1, 2025, at the official website shs.bihar.gov.in. Candidates interested in applying for Laboratory Technician posts must check eligibility, important dates and selection process details before filling out the application form.

Bihar Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has invited applications for 1075 Senior Laboratory Technicians and Laboratory Technicians posts under various health programmes on its official website, shs.bihar.gov.in. The registration process will begin on September 1 and conclude on September 15.  Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies through the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in. 

Candidates possessing the required work experience and falling within the age bracket of 21 and 42 years are eligible to apply. Selection of candidates will be based on the written exam and work experience evaluation.

Bihar Laboratory Technician Vacancy 2025

The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has announced 1075 vacancies for the post of Lab Technician. Out of these, 7 vacancies are for Senior Laboratory Technician and 168 for Laboratory Technician posts. The complete category-wise vacancy distribution is provided in the official recruitment notification, along with details on salary, eligibility, exam pattern, and more. Candidates can access the SHS Bihar Notification 2025 PDF from the direct link given below.

SHS Bihar Lab Technician Notification PDF

Click here

Bihar Lab Technician Recruitment 2025 Overview

SHS Bihar Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2025

Organization

State Health Society (SHS), Bihar

Exam

SHS Bihar Laboratory Technician Exam 2025

Vacancy

1075

Age Limit

21-42 Years

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test and Work Experience Evaluation

Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy 2025 Category-wise

A total of 1075 vacancies have been announced for Lab Technician posts. Check the category-wise vacancies in the table below:

SHS Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy

Post Name

Programme Name

UR

EWS

SC

ST

EBC

BC

WBC

Total

Senior Laboratory Technician

NTEP

3

1

1

0

1

1

0

7

Laboratory Technician

NTEP

87

21

28

4

43

10

14

207

NPPCF

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

NIDDCP

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

NVHCP

2

0

1

0

1

0

0

4

NPCDCS

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

2

Blood Bank/BBSU

15

3

6

0

5

2

0

31

RTPCR Lab (IDSP)

36

9

14

1

16

11

3

90

HWC

276

69

110

7

124

83

21

690

NUHM

12

3

6

1

8

4

1

35

Sub Total

436

107

169

13

199

114

39

1075

Steps to Apply Online for Bihar Lab Technician Recruitment 2025

  1. Visit the official website of SHS Bihar at shs.bihar.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section.

  3. Find and select the Lab Technician Recruitment 2025 Apply Online link.

  4. Register yourself by entering basic details such as name, contact number, and email ID.

  5. Login with the registration credentials generated after successful registration.

  6. Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and professional details carefully.

  7. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required documents in the prescribed format.

  8. Pay the application fee online through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI.

  9. Review the filled application form and click on the “Submit” button.

  10. Take a printout of the application form and fee receipt for future reference.

Bihar Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

The application fee differs for all categories and must be paid online. This is non-refundable.

Category

Application Fees

General Category / Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class / Economically Weaker Section

Rs 500

SC/ST (Permanent Resident of Bihar State)

Rs 125

Female candidates of reserved/unreserved category (permanent resident of Bihar state)

Rs 125

Candidates from outside the state, irrespective of their category

Rs 500

For candidates with disabilities (40% or more)

Rs 125

