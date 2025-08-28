Bihar SHS Lab Technician Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 1075 Posts at shs.bihar.gov.in from September 1st

Bihar Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has invited applications for 1075 Senior Laboratory Technicians and Laboratory Technicians posts under various health programmes on its official website, shs.bihar.gov.in. The registration process will begin on September 1 and conclude on September 15. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies through the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates possessing the required work experience and falling within the age bracket of 21 and 42 years are eligible to apply. Selection of candidates will be based on the written exam and work experience evaluation.

Bihar Laboratory Technician Vacancy 2025

The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has announced 1075 vacancies for the post of Lab Technician. Out of these, 7 vacancies are for Senior Laboratory Technician and 168 for Laboratory Technician posts. The complete category-wise vacancy distribution is provided in the official recruitment notification, along with details on salary, eligibility, exam pattern, and more. Candidates can access the SHS Bihar Notification 2025 PDF from the direct link given below.