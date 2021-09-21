RRB NTPC 2021 Regionwise Merit List: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result of all 7 Phases

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRB NTPC 2021 Regionwise Merit List: Railways conducted the RRB NTPC CBT-1 (CEN 01/2019) Exam in 7 phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board will release region wise merit list soon on its official website.

Created On: Sep 21, 2021 11:34 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Regionwise Merit List: Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. CBT-1 for RRB NTPC posts against CEN 01/2019 was conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021.

RRB NTPC 2021 Region-wise Merit List (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Here is the list of regional websites:

RRB

Website

Ahmedabad

www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer

www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad

www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore

www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal

www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneswar

www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur

www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai

www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur

www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati

www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu – Srinagar

www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata

www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda

www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai

www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur

www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna

www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi

www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad

www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Siliguri

www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram

www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Click here to know the details of EWS Reservation for RRB NTPC 2021 Recruitment

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

FAQ

Where will the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result be released?

At The Official Regional Websites Of RRB

How Many Candidates will be Shortlisted in RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT?

More Than 7 Lakh Candidates Will Be Shortlisted For The 2nd Stage CBT Exam

How many Vacancies have been Announced for RRB NTPC 2021 Recruitment?

35281 Vacancies Under Non-Technical Popular Categories Like Clerk Cum Typist, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Etc.

