RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbbhopal.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Bhopal Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @www.rrbbhopal.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon be releasing the 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (CEN 01/2019) held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories including Posts like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Bhopal Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Bhopal Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 70 to 80 Marks OBC 65 to 75 Marks EWS 60 to 70 Marks SC 55 to 65 Marks ST 50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 BHOPAL CUT-OFF

RRB Bhopal NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Bhopal NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 72.90 66.31 58.61 51.16 RRB Bhopal NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM-WCR Community-wise 78.69212 69.11089 64.35545 76.40258 Ex-Servicemen 40.30163 42.48040 25.33730 30.00000 ASM – WR Community-wise 76.18933 66.99921 61.98671 74.65765 Ex-Servicemen 48.99793 — — 33.05556 JAA – WCR Community-wise 84.57454 75.90572 69.40410 — Ex-Servicemen 40.30163 42.48040 — 43.11447 PWD – VH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. LV) 54.54326 — — 44.32644 PWD – OH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. OL,BL,MW) 58.05556 — 65.68889 58.33333 PWD – HH 38.33333 — 30.27778 31.38889 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – WCR Community-wise 84.90594 74.10547 67.25761 82.09774 RRB Bhopal NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice- WR — — 78.94637 — — — — — Traffic Apprentice – WCR 77.99564 76.48537 69.56693 64.35545 32.65249 — — — Traffic Apprentice – WR 77.99564 — — — — — — — Goods Guard – WCR 76.11017 75.27032 67.77778 62.80282 30.11625 — — — Goods Guard – WR 75.88300 75.21258 67.94602 62.80282 25.33730 — — — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – WCR 87.49860 — 81.56163 69.40410 44.16065 72.28118 62.28328 45.01665 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WCR 88.52117 83.06020 80.55556 68.77760 — — — — Assistant Station Master – WCR 74.37500 73.94333 67.55556 64.39070 40.50000 — — — Assistant Station Master – WR 73.53445 73.61806 68.09663 64.24540 — — — —

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.