RRB NTPC Result 2022 Score Parameters: Know How Cutoff Marks will be Finalised for 7 CBT-1 Phases & 21 Railway Zones

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Score Parameters: Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the RRB NTPC 2021 Result by 15 th January 2022 (Tentative). Check How Cutoff Marks will be Finalised for 7 Phases of CBT-1 & 21 Railway Zones.

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Score Parameters: Railway Recruitment Board will release the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result on the official regional websites by 15th January 2022 as per the official notification. RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam was conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Score Parameters

The result of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022. Let’s look at the various parameters that will help in calculating RRB NTPC CBT-1 Cutoff marks & result for 7 Phases & 21 Railway Zones:

1. Difficulty Level of RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam

Indian Railways held the RRB NTPC (CBT-1) Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021.

2. Number of Candidates Registered & Appeared for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam

Over 1.25 Crore Candidates Registered for RRB NTPC Exam & Appeared for the CBT-1 Exam. Here are the details:

3. Region-wise Candidates Registered & Appeared for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam

Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for 21 Indian Railways Zones:

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

4. Minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam

The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

5. Normalization Method for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Cutoff Marks Calculation