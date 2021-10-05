RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbranchi.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Ranchi Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbranchi.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Ranchi Region.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbranchi.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to release soon the result for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam held in seven phases for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Category Posts against CEN 01/2019 including Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. More than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied for the exam and the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Answer key was released & viewed from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Ranchi Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Ranchi Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 70 to 75 Marks OBC 65 to 70 Marks EWS 60 to 65 Marks SC 55 to 60 Marks ST 50 to 55 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 RANCHI CUT-OFF

RRB Ranchi NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Ranchi NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 63.75 57.29 45.48 48.58 RRB Ranchi NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – ECR Community-wise 68.73659 59.05091 58.86832 64.90052 Ex-Servicemen 40.13700 46.09968 26.98550 31.86846 JAA-SER Community-wise 77.87115 63.73753 61.98642 76.32341 Ex-Servicemen 48.17927 — — 48.60647 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER Community-wise 78.61510 64.22253 62.17532 75.97156 Ex-Servicemen 49.01465 — — 49.29972 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL) 60.69782 — — 61.62465 RRB Ranchi NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Traffic Apprentice – ECR 73.62177 72.26891 63.00636 62.46018 48.21723 — 64.90052 60.30067 Goods Guard – ECR 71.48081 71.23613 61.68366 60.61311 45.93838 —- 50.42230 — Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist – SER — 81.11031 — 62.48775 55.18208 — — — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SER 82.44797 — —- 61.98642 59.43138 — 68.97403 —- Assistant Station Master – ECR 70.70113 69.62051 64.36668 62.60718 47.43284 — —

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.