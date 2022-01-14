RRB NTPC Result 2022 Login Window: Check Candidate Login Process to Download Scorecard from 21 Official Website Links

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Login Window: Railway Recruitment Board will release region-wise RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result, Cutoff marks, scorecard & merit list soon at its 21 official regional websites. Check Candidate Login Process & Get Direct Links to download RRB NTPC Scorecard Zone-wise.

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Login Window: Railway Recruitment Board will release the result of RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Exam anytime soon (by 15th Jan 2022) at its official regional/ zonal websites. RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021.

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Login Window - 21 Official Zone-wise RRB Website Links

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the result on its regional websites for all the 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Here is the list of 21 Official Zone-wise RRB Website Links:

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Candidates Login Process

RRB NTPC Result can be checked through the below step-by-step process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied for (the official website links for the respective RRB Regions are mentioned above).

Step 2: Click on the link provided for RRB NTPC Result.

Step 3: Select the respective RRB Region.

Step 4: Candidates will be able to login with Roll Number & Date of Birth.

Step 5: Download your result and Score Card.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Merit List (CEN 01/2019)

Final Merit List will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.