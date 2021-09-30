RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbmumbai.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Mumbai Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbmumbai.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Mumbai Region.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @www.rrbmumbai.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon be releasing the 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (CEN 01/2019) held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories including Posts like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Mumbai Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Mumbai Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 70 to 80 Marks OBC 65 to 75 Marks EWS 60 to 70 Marks SC 55 to 65 Marks ST 50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 MUMBAI CUT-OFF

RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Mumbai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 77.05 70.21 63.60 54.95 RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice – CR 83.28615 81.70540 76.30979 73.68856 63.55113 — 67.67983 — Traffic Apprentice – CR 81.29913 80.70205 74.40259 72.97002 61.31242 — 67.00106 58.51785 Traffic Apprentice – WR 81.56658 80.57468 74.32067 73.19113 62.38964 — 67.67983 — Goods Guard – CR 80.28709 79.94780 73.55650 72.10827 58.61111 — 60.71453 — Goods Guard – SCR 81.13808 81.13529 73.47925 — — — — — Goods Guard – WR 80.64179 80.57468 73.54281 72.85329 59.41391 — 60.09861 — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – CR 88.02385 — 78.61111 77.92958 64.83897 60.57542 66.73531 36.88705 Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – WR 87.72245 86.21543 — 74.76211 71.15639 59.62182 66.02664 34.44444 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – CR 87.66226 85.31122 77.79729 74.76211 — 61.05221 66.35728 37.59186 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SCR 87.59503 83.69103 76.31585 — — — — — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WR — — — — — 66.29701 65.27778 33.23333 Assistant Station Master – CR 74.05240 73.45833 68.25841 66.95005 44.92145 — — — Assistant Station Master -SCR 73.90278 73.38889 68.07504 66.75412 — — — — Assistant Station Master – WR 74.38409 73.91494 68.14454 67.24083 49.93056 —

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.