RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbmumbai.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Mumbai Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbmumbai.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Mumbai Region.

Created On: Sep 30, 2021 17:53 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @www.rrbmumbai.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon be releasing the 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (CEN 01/2019) held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories including Posts like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Mumbai Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Mumbai Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

General

70 to 80 Marks

OBC

65 to 75 Marks

EWS

60 to 70 Marks

SC

55 to 65 Marks

ST

50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 MUMBAI CUT-OFF

RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Mumbai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

77.05

70.21

63.60

54.95

RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – CR

83.28615

81.70540

76.30979

73.68856

63.55113

67.67983

Traffic Apprentice – CR

81.29913

80.70205

74.40259

72.97002

61.31242

67.00106

58.51785

Traffic Apprentice – WR

81.56658

80.57468

74.32067

73.19113

62.38964

67.67983

Goods Guard – CR

80.28709

79.94780

73.55650

72.10827

58.61111

60.71453

Goods Guard – SCR

81.13808

81.13529

73.47925

Goods Guard – WR

80.64179

80.57468

73.54281

72.85329

59.41391

60.09861

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – CR

88.02385

78.61111

77.92958

64.83897

60.57542

66.73531

36.88705

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – WR

87.72245

86.21543

74.76211

71.15639

59.62182

66.02664

34.44444

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – CR

87.66226

85.31122

77.79729

74.76211

61.05221

66.35728

37.59186

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SCR

87.59503

83.69103

76.31585

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WR

66.29701

65.27778

33.23333

Assistant Station Master – CR

74.05240

73.45833

68.25841

66.95005

44.92145

Assistant Station Master -SCR

73.90278

73.38889

68.07504

66.75412

Assistant Station Master – WR

74.38409

73.91494

68.14454

67.24083

49.93056

     

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

FAQ

Where will the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result be released for Mumbai Region?

rrbmumbai.gov.in

How Many Candidates will be Shortlisted in RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT?

More Than 7 Lakh Candidates Will Be Shortlisted For The 2nd Stage CBT Exam

How many Vacancies have been Announced for RRB NTPC 2021 Recruitment?

35281 Vacancies Under Non-Technical Popular Categories Like Clerk Cum Typist, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Etc.
