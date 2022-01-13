JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022: Railway Recruitment Board redistributed 35281 Vacancies Zone-wise

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022: Railway Recruitment Board has redistributed RRB NTPC 2021 CEN 01/2019 35281 Vacancies in 21 Indian Railway Zones. Check the Vacancy Details Here!

Created On: Jan 13, 2022 21:00 IST
RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022
RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022: Railway recruitment Board has increased the number of vacancies under RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Recruitment that includes Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc.. These vacancies are for various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways and more than 1.25 crore candidates applied for these posts. Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result on the official regional websites.

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 35281 Vacancies Redistributed

The vacancies have been revised as detailed below:

i) Vacancies for Ex-Servicemen have been revised to 10% of the total vacancies as per extant provisions.

ii) The post of Goods Guard (Cat.No.3) in Level – 5 is not suitable for PwBD candidates. The LD post notified for RRB/J&K becomes Nil.

All other terms and conditions of CEN-01/2019 will remain unchanged.

RRB Zones

RRB NTPC Vacancies

Ahmedabad (Expected Cutoff)

1024

Ajmer (Expected Cutoff)

1773

Allahabad (Expected Cutoff)

4030

Bangalore (Expected Cutoff)

2470

Bhopal (Expected Cutoff)

997

Bhubaneswar (Expected Cutoff)

498

Bilaspur (Expected Cutoff)

1207

Chandigarh (Expected Cutoff)

2483

Chennai (Expected Cutoff)

2694

Gorakhpur (Expected Cutoff)

1298

Guwahati (Expected Cutoff)

851

Jammu – Srinagar (Expected Cutoff)

898

Kolkata (Expected Cutoff)

3022

Malda (Expected Cutoff)

1043

Mumbai (Expected Cutoff)

3665

Muzaffarpur (Expected Cutoff)

324

Patna (Expected Cutoff)

1039

Ranchi (Expected Cutoff)

1386

Secunderabad (Expected Cutoff)

3234

Siliguri (Expected Cutoff)

443

THIRUVANATHAPURAM /Trivandrum (Expected Cutoff)

897

Total Vacancies

35281

Candidates can view category-wise distribution of the 35281 Vacancies in 21 Indian Railway Zones from the link given below:

Download the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Redistributed 35281 Vacancies PDF

RRB NTPC 2022 Revised Vacancies

On 28th February 2019, Railways announced 35281 vacancies including 10603 Under-Graduate Posts and 24678 Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC Recruitment and more than 1.26 crores candidates applied for the several posts that come under the Non-Technical Popular Categories.

Under Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent examination and Age between 18 to 30 Years as on 01.07.2019. (Revised)

S. No.

Name of the post

Level in 7thCPC

Initial

pay (Rs.)

Medical

Standard

Total Vacancies

(All RRBs)

1

Junior Clerk cum Typist

2

19900

C-2

4300

2

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

2

19900

C-2

760

3

Junior Time Keeper

2

19900

C-2

11

4

Trains Clerk

2

19900

A-3

592

5

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

3

21700

B-2

4940

Total

10603

Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of a University Degree or its equivalent and Age between 18 to 33 Years as on 01.07.2019 (Revised)

S. No.

Name of the post

Level in 7thCPC

Initial

pay (Rs.)

Medical

Standard

Total Vacancies

(All RRBs)

1

Traffic Assistant

4

25500

A-2

161

2

Goods Guard

5

29200

A-2

5748

3

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

5

29200

B-2

5638

4

Senior Clerk cum Typist

5

29200

C-2

2854

5

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

5

29200

C-2

3147

6

Senior Time Keeper

5

29200

C-2

6

7

Commercial Apprentice

6

35400

B-2

259

8

Station Master

6

35400

A-2

6865

Total

24678

Grand Total

35281

Note: The vacancies notified in the Centralized Employment Notification CEN-01/2019 for the post of Traffic Assistant (Category No.8) of Metro Railway/ Kolkata under RRB Kolkata have been revised.

RRB NTPC Graduate Posts can be a great Job Opportunity for 12th pass Candidates who wants a Government Job in Indian Railways. RRB NTPC Job Profile can offer you a decent government job with a good salary and perquisites.

FAQ

Q1. How many Vacancies have been Announced for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Recruitment?

35281 Vacancies Under Non-Technical Popular Categories Like Clerk Cum Typist, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Etc.

Q2. How many Under-Graduate Vacancies have been announced under RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Recruitment?

10603 Under-Graduate Posts

Q3. How many Graduate Vacancies have been announced under RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Recruitment?

24678 Graduate Posts
