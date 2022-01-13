RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022: Railway Recruitment Board redistributed 35281 Vacancies Zone-wise

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022: Railway Recruitment Board has redistributed RRB NTPC 2021 CEN 01/2019 35281 Vacancies in 21 Indian Railway Zones. Check the Vacancy Details Here!

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022: Railway recruitment Board has increased the number of vacancies under RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Recruitment that includes Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc.. These vacancies are for various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways and more than 1.25 crore candidates applied for these posts.

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 35281 Vacancies Redistributed

The vacancies have been revised as detailed below:

i) Vacancies for Ex-Servicemen have been revised to 10% of the total vacancies as per extant provisions.

ii) The post of Goods Guard (Cat.No.3) in Level – 5 is not suitable for PwBD candidates. The LD post notified for RRB/J&K becomes Nil.

All other terms and conditions of CEN-01/2019 will remain unchanged.

Candidates can view category-wise distribution of the 35281 Vacancies in 21 Indian Railway Zones from the link given below:

Download the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Redistributed 35281 Vacancies PDF

RRB NTPC 2022 Revised Vacancies

On 28th February 2019, Railways announced 35281 vacancies including 10603 Under-Graduate Posts and 24678 Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC Recruitment and more than 1.26 crores candidates applied for the several posts that come under the Non-Technical Popular Categories.

Note: The vacancies notified in the Centralized Employment Notification CEN-01/2019 for the post of Traffic Assistant (Category No.8) of Metro Railway/ Kolkata under RRB Kolkata have been revised.

RRB NTPC Graduate Posts can be a great Job Opportunity for 12th pass Candidates who wants a Government Job in Indian Railways. RRB NTPC Job Profile can offer you a decent government job with a good salary and perquisites.