RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbchennai.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Chennai Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbchennai.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Chennai Region.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbchennai.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the result for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam held from 28th Dec 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Category Posts against CEN 01/2019 including Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Chennai Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Chennai Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 70 to 80 Marks OBC 65 to 75 Marks EWS 60 to 70 Marks SC 55 to 65 Marks ST 50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 CHENNAI CUT-OFF

RRB Chennai NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Chennai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off Classification General (UR) OBC SC ST Community-wise 72.14812 69.11660 57.67706 46.84634 Ex-Servicemen 40.01006 30.00463 32.64860 60.23607 PWD – VH (Low vision or Blind) 52.62176 50.43536 64.35685 49.76753 PWD – OH (Suitable disability viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL, MW –

combined for all OH vacancy posts) 49.15938 49.18501 49.53895 49.32054 PWD – HH 42.53628 42.53628 43.80820 43.71148 RRB Chennai NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM-SR Community-wise 69.62176 60.48437 55.88332 69.46779 Ex-Servicemen 40.17130 31.63173 — 30.12926 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL) 50.70028 50.86333 52.21284 50.98040 JAA – ICF Community-wise 77.28432 70.19164 64.60617 — Ex-Servicemen 49.29972 — — 47.29885 PWD – OHV (Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL) 65.09110 — — 59.99945 JAA – SR Community-wise 76.55772 69.06829 64.42577 —- Ex-Servicemen 46.90665 48.28626 —- 48.36141 PWD – VH (Low vision) 42.00371 36.24471 37.65284 48.02448 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OL, BL, MW) 58.52543 59.75700 — 57.46858 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ICF Community-wise — — — — Ex-Servicemen — — — — PWD – VH (Low vision, Blind) 55.87767 — — 55.87767 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL ) 59.01894 — — 58.23363 PWD – HH 53.93797 43.86493 — 29.55693 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SR Community-wise 76.77332 69.89850 64.36378 — Ex-Servicemen 49.57371 — — 49.85689 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OL) 57.99700 — — 60.50420 PWD – HH 43.26977 — — 28.14129 RRB Chennai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice – SR 74.98708 74.48404 70.58824 65.03971 49.81617 — 63.89612 46.09926 Traffic Apprentice – SR 74.30455 74.04953 66.85440 64.42577 46.90665 — 60.85135 — Goods Guard – SR 73.49605 73.49605 66.57767 63.46908 46.21849 — 59.84647 — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – ICF 78.47729 — 71.55891 64.84863 62.75149 — 59.75700 — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SR 79.63493 — 72.11238 65.82503 47.01270 57.08994 61.62465 — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SR 78.77645 — 73.15467 65.39488 55.61911 — 60.50420 43.26977 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – ICF — — — — — 60.85135 60.46221 43.00645 Assistant Station Master – SR 70.50347 70.25938 63.74873 62.13742 44.59559 — 55.20627

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.