RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbchennai.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Chennai Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbchennai.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Chennai Region.

Created On: Oct 4, 2021 11:05 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbchennai.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the result for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam held from 28th Dec 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Category Posts against CEN 01/2019 including Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Chennai Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Chennai Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

General

70 to 80 Marks

OBC

65 to 75 Marks

EWS

60 to 70 Marks

SC

55 to 65 Marks

ST

50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 CHENNAI CUT-OFF

RRB Chennai NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Chennai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

Classification

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

Community-wise

72.14812

69.11660

57.67706

46.84634

Ex-Servicemen

40.01006

30.00463

32.64860

60.23607

PWD – VH (Low vision or Blind)

52.62176

50.43536

64.35685

49.76753

PWD – OH (Suitable disability viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL, MW –
combined for all OH vacancy posts)

49.15938

49.18501

49.53895

49.32054

PWD – HH

42.53628

42.53628

43.80820

43.71148

RRB Chennai NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM-SR

Community-wise

69.62176

60.48437

55.88332

69.46779

Ex-Servicemen

40.17130

31.63173

30.12926

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL)

50.70028

50.86333

52.21284

50.98040

JAA – ICF

Community-wise

77.28432

70.19164

64.60617

Ex-Servicemen

49.29972

47.29885

PWD – OHV

(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL)

65.09110

59.99945

JAA – SR

Community-wise

76.55772

69.06829

64.42577

—-

Ex-Servicemen

46.90665

48.28626

—-

48.36141

PWD – VH (Low vision)

42.00371

36.24471

37.65284

48.02448

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OL, BL, MW)

58.52543

59.75700

57.46858

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ICF

Community-wise

Ex-Servicemen

PWD – VH (Low vision, Blind)

55.87767

55.87767

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL )

59.01894

58.23363

PWD – HH

53.93797

43.86493

29.55693

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SR

Community-wise

76.77332

69.89850

64.36378

Ex-Servicemen

49.57371

49.85689

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OL)

57.99700

60.50420

PWD – HH

43.26977

28.14129

RRB Chennai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – SR

74.98708

74.48404

70.58824

65.03971

49.81617

63.89612

46.09926

Traffic Apprentice – SR

74.30455

74.04953

66.85440

64.42577

46.90665

60.85135

Goods Guard – SR

73.49605

73.49605

66.57767

63.46908

46.21849

59.84647

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – ICF

78.47729

71.55891

64.84863

62.75149

59.75700

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SR

79.63493

72.11238

65.82503

47.01270

57.08994

61.62465

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SR

78.77645

73.15467

65.39488

55.61911

60.50420

43.26977

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – ICF

60.85135

60.46221

43.00645

Assistant Station Master – SR

70.50347

70.25938

63.74873

62.13742

44.59559

55.20627

  

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

FAQ

Where will the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result be released for Chennai Region?

rrbchennai.gov.in

How Many Candidates will be Shortlisted in RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT?

More Than 7 Lakh Candidates Will Be Shortlisted For The 2nd Stage CBT Exam

How many Vacancies have been Announced for RRB NTPC 2021 Recruitment?

35281 Vacancies Under Non-Technical Popular Categories Like Clerk Cum Typist, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Etc.
